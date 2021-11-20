Cooler days are in store for the Myrtle Beach area with temperatures dropping into the 60s and a mostly clear sky ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is forecasting high temperatures in the low to upper 60s this weekend, with the lows dropping into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

“Usually around this time of year, the highs are around the mid 60s and the lows are in the lower 40s or so,” said Stephen Keebler, meteorologist with NWS Wilmington. “So, it’s a little coolish but not unreasonably so.”

For Saturday, 60 is the predicted high, with the temperature dipping to 48 later in the evening, according to the NWS. On Sunday, the NWS is forecasting temperatures to be as high as 67 degrees, with the low expected to be 56.

“It really is going to be the picture-perfect weekend without any clouds and mostly sunny skies,” Keebler said.

While very little rain is expected this weekend — only a 20% chance Sunday night — there will a strong breeze throughout the Myrtle Beach area. Winds between 6 and 13 miles per hour are expected throughout the weekend, with gusts reaching as high as 21 miles per hour. Keebler said the wind is expected when cooler temperatures arrive.

“Generally when you have cold air moving in, it can get windy for a day or so and then it tapers off,” Keebler said.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season is also tapering off as it nears its final day of the season Nov. 30. While the Grand Strand felt the effects from storms such as Fred, Larry and Mindy, the Myrtle Beach area has seemingly been spared so far throughout the 2021 season.

“With the number of named storms we’ve had this year, we’ve been very fortunate,” Keebler said.

Going into Thanksgiving week, temperatures are predicted to be in the mid 60s to mid 30s, with Monday’s temperature getting as high as 66 and as low as 35. The NWS is forecasting a slight dip in Tuesday’s high, only getting up to 49, with the low being 34 Tuesday night.