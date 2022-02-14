Although they were still putting some finishing touches on the new location for Conway’s Planning and Zoning departments, all of the employees were there Friday morning already doing business.
The 11,700-square-foot building, located at the corner of Laurel Street and Second Avenue in Downtown Conway, officially opened this morning.
Arborist Wanda Lilly was one of the first employees settled in the building Thursday.
“I finally have a window, and it’s wonderful,” she said of her new office.
Many of the employees who are in the new building have come from the Ike Long building, just down Laurel Street.
No one was left in the Long building Friday morning.
GIS analysis Christina Powers also likes the location of the new building downtown. Before this week her office was out U.S. 378 in the city shop.
Powers definitely expects her lunch hours to be different downtown where she will be close to the city marina, riverwalk, downtown shops and restaurants.
She was transitioning Friday from sharing an office to being her office’s only occupant.
She wasn’t sure how she was going to like that.
“It’s going to be different, very different,” she said.
Powers said in the past if she wanted to meet with other employees she had to drive downtown.
Still, she said, leaving her old office and fellow employees was bitter sweet, and she wondered about leaving her very quiet surroundings to settle into the new building where she said, “It’s a full house here.”
Lilly especially likes that much of the building’s interior was left, giving the offices a lot of character.
Robert Cooper, who helped transform the building into well-lighted, up-to-date offices with computers and printers, said not a lot was changed in the building’s transformation.
It already had, and still does, five bathrooms. There are fifteen offices, plus one small and one large conference room. City workers built a porch on the back and another one on the front. They haven’t done anything to a large attached warehouse.
What they did do has made a huge difference beginning with cleaning it up and fixing some broken things, according to Cooper. They painted the walls, installed new light fixtures and put down what Cooper called LVP flooring – sort of a light vinyl.
The building most recently served a portion of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
“The building is really what the county had,” Cooper said. “We just cleaned it up, built porches on the side and back.”
They also added a lift for people who have trouble maneuvering stairs.
The city has been working on the building for about a year now, hoping to maintain its historic ambiance.
Cooper’s office has drawers all along one wall with shelves above them. Cooper said they painted the drawers and added a new countertop.
In regard to his new perch, he said, “Oh, I love it. The window’s nice. I never had a window.”
Timothy Patrick was busy painting Thursday. He approves of the building’s upgrade.
“I think that it’s turned out really well,” he said.
He said upgrading the building has been a real challenge.
He chuckled as he said, “Old is old. Let’s put it that way.”
But, later he said, “I am pleased with it.”
The city paid $575,000 for the building and spent another $225,000 for the renovations, according to City of Conway spokesperson June Wood.
The Building and Planning Departments will be located in the new building. That includes planners, building officials, zoning officials, GIS and permitting.
The building will also be the location for meetings like the Community Appearance Board, Planning Commission, Tree Board and Board of Zoning Appeals.
The building first served the Massey-Hite Company, a wholesale grocery business, owned by the late John Massey.
At one point, it was home to a real estate company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.