There will be food, give-aways and games to play at this year’s National Night Out, but that’s not all.
“We just don’t give away stuff, we give away information, too,” said Capt. Shari Smith with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
That office has a new app that they’ll be introducing to the public that tracks sex offenders in the area.
According to Smith, there are 750,000 sex offenders in this country.
To help people keep their children safe, they can give the Sheriff’s Office some information about their child that will allow parents to track the child and show on a map where they are if parents become concerned. It will also show within a mile of where the child is, all the registered sex offenders.
Smith said this can also be a handy tool if, for instance, a child is invited to a sleepover where the parents aren’t familiar with the host’s family.
People will be able to sign up for this service at the National Night Out Sept. 2, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Smith-Jones Recreation Center.
The service is free, but parents can pay $9.99 a year for more extensive service.
The Sheriff’s Office and Conway Police Department are teaming up to make Thursday’s event a great evening.
According to Smith and Sgt. Steven Pearce with the CPD, free hot and hamburgers will be grilled just right by Conway officer Mike Prosser.
The Sheriff’s Office will be giving away coloring books and offering kids and adults the chance to play cornhole, a new game similar to cornhole and basketball. They will also be throwing Frisbees, and giving away small fliers, like a Frisbee but smaller, that they can throw to each other.
They’ll have several deputies at the park to talk and play with the guests.
“We want to know the folks in the community and we want them to meet us. We need their support,” Smith said.
The captain said Horry County has been fortunate, not experiencing a lot of violence that has been happening in big cities, and she sees forming relationships with the public as a good way to continue to prevent that kind of chaos.
The National Night Out was canceled in 2020, due to the coronavirus, but it’s back this year and Smith expects it to again be great fun as well as educational.
“We try to have a positive image with the community. Getting out there, I think, helps us maintain that,” she said.
Sgt. Pearce also sees the primary purpose of the fun evening as communication, adding that it’s a good time for anyone with questions about policing and law enforcement to get their answers.
He says he’ll be there, as will Conway Police Chief Dale Long and most of the department’s command staff.
Pearce says too many times the only contact citizens have with law enforcement is when they call them for a problem.
“This is a chance to get together when there’s absolutely nothing wrong,” he said.
The CPD will bring along its dog Roko, that he points out is not just a drug dog; he’s a full-service patrol dog helping with tracking missing people and apprehending suspects. There may be a chance to give Roko a pat, but Pearce isn’t promising, saying that decision will be made by Roko’s handler.
There will also be sidewalk chalk for guests to draw with and, Pearce points out, there’s a playground there at the park.
The Conway Fire Department will also get in on the action with a fire truck to give kids a close up look at the vehicle and fire personnel to answer their questions.
The event will be held under the shelters at the back of the park where there is no seating, according to Pearce, so he suggests bringing along a chair to people who plan to stay awhile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.