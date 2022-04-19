By KATHY ROPP
The ladies who work in the Conway Municipal Court were busy today moving into their new office and straightening up so they’d be ready to be open Wednesday.
Kayla Dew, associate city judge, Traci Salley, administrative specialist II, and Nikki, clerk of court, each has her own office now in the old Ike Long Building at 206 Laurel St.
Although City Judge Andy Hendrick and city attorney John Long work part time for the court, they both have their own offices in the building that was previously occupied by Conway’s Planning Department whose employees recently moved down the street to the corner of Laurel and Second Avenue.
The court’s new home also has a file room in the back and a bond hearing office. When someone turns himself in, the staff will also have fingerprinting ability.
The group had planned to move Monday, but rain held them up so they were back at the office at 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to Dew, who was excited that the court staff will now have more room.
All criminal court pleas and trials and the Livability Court will continue to meet in the regular courtroom, upstairs at City Hall. Criminal court is held every Wednesday morning and Livability Court is held on the second Monday of each month.
The Livability Court deals with code enforcement issues, zoning tickets and litter tickets that the city recently began writing.
Dew said as soon as they were gone from the second floor at City Hall, the city planned to begin remodeling that section of the old City Hall, but the associate judge hopes the move to the Ike Long building will span beyond the City Hall’s remodeling.
“We’ve been very blessed with this space. I just hope it’s permanent,” she said.
People who want to pay their court fines in person will now do it at 206 Laurel St., but Dew said since January, the court has been taking payments online, which has proven to be very popular.
In fact, they now take more payments online than in person.
As for her job at the court, Dew said, “I thoroughly enjoy it. It keeps me busy.”
Judge Andy Hendrick filled in the Conway City Council about the move at its meeting Monday night.
Hendrick told the council that the three ladies have created a positive, very efficient work environment and he’s happy to see them have more space. He also applauded the online payments.
The office will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
