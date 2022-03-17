The Camellia Garden Club, along with one of its members, swept the recent awards competition held at the Coastal District’s Spring Meeting.
The Conway-based club took four first place awards, one second place and one third place.
The club picked up first place awards for its 2021-22 yearbook and the Civic Beautification Award, sponsored by Nancy Corrigall. for most outstanding project involving civic beautification for its Christmas decorations at the C.P. Quattlebaum Office on Third Avenue in Downtown Conway.
First place for the Thelma B. Suggs Memorial Educational Award, sponsored by the Loris Garden Club for the most outstanding program presented to or by a garden club, was presented to the Camellia Club for its November meeting at Sandy Island…Forever, a Collaboration of Essays & Images.
Also receiving first place for Gardener of the Year was the club’s 2021 Gardener of the Year recipient, Sims Gasque. This award, sponsored by Margaret Graham, is given to an individual, who best exemplifies Garden Club of South Carolina objectives.
The nine interior and front-door arrangements, created by Gasque at the club’s October meeting, held at the home and garden of Mary & John Long, brought Gasque a second-place award for the Cora Hunter Memorial Floral Design, sponsored by Elizabeth Wallace, for the most outstanding project using floral design techniques.
Sims’ third-place award was the Horticulture Award, sponsored by the Georgetown Garden Club for the most outstanding flower, vegetable or ornamental garden project. Gasque’s jug garden on Lakeland Avenue was noted for this award.
The club competed in the category for clubs with 30 to 44 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.