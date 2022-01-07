Icy cold wind and some rain didn’t freeze the enthusiasm of hard-core birders who were out making history Monday morning.
Jill and Ted Falasco of Bucksville had expected to spot as many as 60 different birds, but were happy with about 49 that they identified as they rounded Lake Busbee before heading to the nearby Grand Strand Waste Water Plant where they hoped to spot more.
The couple, along with about 13 other birders, were making history, according to Conwayite Sudie Thomas, who was the instigator of Conway’s first participation in the state’s annual bird count.
As for Conway’s first count, Thomas points to the seriously poor weather for the day. However, she said, typically short of snow or other storms, organizers stick to the chosen day because a lot of planning has gone into it and some people have already arranged to take the day off.
She credits the poor weather with the birders not seeing as many birds as they had expected; however, they did have a total count of 107 different species.
But still they made history Monday, and not just because it was Conway’s first official count. Chris Hill, the ornithology professor at Coastal Carolina University, who helped Thomas plan the day, spotted a slaty-backed gull, a gull that had never before been documented anywhere in South Carolina. Hill made his monumental sighting at the Solid Waste Authority’s landfill, a spot known for its circling gulls.
Hill alerted others to his spotting by posting it on eBird, which sent other birders headed to Conway to see it, Thomas said.
“Some people are that interested,” she said. “They want to see it.”
Thomas and her medical doctor dad, Reggie Daves, an equally avid birder, have participated in the bird count since about 2000. For many years, they were assigned to Sandy Island.
But this year, Thomas said she just thought it was time for Conway to become an official count site.
This area has lots of birding hot spots like the Cox Ferry area and Waccamaw River Park, she said.
“This is the first one, so we’re just trying it,” she said before the count began. “If it goes well this year then we’ll continue it. I know birders that bird watch in this area and some of them are already involved in the other bird counts.”
She looked for people who were knowledgeable and can identify birds by both sight and sound.
She said it’s the consensus of the group that participated Monday that a second bird count should be held next year, making Conway’s participation in the count solid.
“I think if the weather wouldn’t have been so bad, it would have been a great count. We just had that working against us,” Thomas said.
About fifteen people joined Conway’s first effort. There must be at least ten to be an official count with the Audubon Society.
An official count also must cover a 15-mile circular area.
“It’s actually kind of cool because I’m connecting with people I grew up with,” Thomas said, adding that she’s hopeful some of them might allow the birders to access their private lands next year. She also hopes to get more places covered and more participants.
The Falascos said they got into birding sort of unintentionally. Jill said she just started doing a little here and there and before she knew it she was a hardcore birder. Her husband shares her passion. The couple now selects most of its vacation spots by where they think they’ll see the most impressive birds.
Their kids think they’re “dorky,” but that doesn’t dissuade them from their favorite hobby. Now they’re looking ahead to a grandchild.
They’ve already given her coloring books with little birds, binoculars and telescopes hoping to get her interested in the hobby that they participate in pretty much every weekend.
Jill, a nurse turned real estate agent, and Ted, a software developer, have looked for birds from Greenville to Fripp Island, Huntington Beach and all the way to the Georgia line.
“Everywhere in between, literally,” Ted added.
Ted’s favorite picture that he’s taken is of a house finch. It’s a common brown and white bird, he said. It wasn’t the specific bird or its beauty that pleased Ted so much; it was the composition and exposure of the photo that he liked so much.
Both of the Falascos see the value in the bird count.
“It’s important to have a census of birds in this one period of time – in the three weeks around Christmas,” Ted said.
He pointed out that ornithologists, naturalists and others use the information gathered.
“If a population is becoming extinct you know it’s likely due to something we’re doing to the environment and may be something we might want to change,” Ted said.
There is also a ranking that Jill likes, saying it makes it more fun for competitive people.
“It’s a fun way to meet people, too,” she said. “You know even when things shut down for COVID we still got to do our hobby because it’s outside so we didn’t really lose anything, which was nice.”
Other birders who helped with this year’s count included Steve Thomas, Barbara Thomas, Richard Moore, Amy Hill, Trapper Fowler, Becky Ryon, Scott Hartley, John Hutchens, Dale Scholfield, Gary Baird, Mark Wilson, Leslie Wilson, Sharon Gilman, Gail Kemm, Martha Cross and Stan Cross.
The weather also caused one of the more serious problems of the day. The group was set to gather for hot chili after the count, but the power went out at the S.C. 90 house where they had planned to eat.
When they couldn’t heat the chili they had to drop that idea.
