Maybe it was the wafting cool breeze, or maybe it was the return to its old location under the Main Street Memorial Bridge or maybe people just wanted to get out of their houses or graze on some local products.
But whatever the reason was the turnout for the opening of this year’s Conway Famer’s Market was so large some exhibitors deemed it the market’s best first day ever.
“I just think this morning with the crowd we had, people was ready to get out,” said Susie Harrelson, who was helping her brother Bobby Rabon, sell everything from turnips to mustard, tomatoes and potatoes.
“I think we had a good day,” she said. “We’ve sold out of a lot of stuff…Today has been real good. I’m glad to be back and see all the smiling faces.”
One of her customers, Denny Parker, came from Myrtle Beach to shop at the market.
The former Conwayite agreed with some of Harrelson’s assessment of the day.
“We just wanted to get out,” he said.
Over at the display for Fisher Road – Oils and Honey, Erin Gleason said she loves shopping at the farmer’s market.
Nate Coughlin, also of Conway, who was shopping with Gleason, said of the return of the farmer’s market, “I’m happy about it, gets us out of the house on Saturday mornings.”
Gleason added, “We were worried about it not coming back with everything going on.”
Heather Solomon and Glen Morris, the Mullins residents who own Fisher Road – Oils and Honey, proclaimed their sales year off to a good start.
“Oh, we’re thrilled,’ Solomon said of the return of the market, “absolutely thrilled. We were glad we could open in May.”
Morris said the opening day is usually the start of their list of events each year, adding that some of the events they usually sell at were canceled this year.
“So, it’s nice to be back out,” he said.
“And this new location is wonderful,” Solomon added.
The duo said they appreciated their loyal customers and explained those customers had kept them going during the coronavirus shutdown.
“If it wasn’t for these people, I don’t even want to know where we would currently stand,” Morris said.
Oscar Chavez of Conway, who owns Microledon Farm on S.C. 905 with his wife, liked his opening day sales.
“I thought the turnout went really well,” he said. “We were actually busier than I remember last year…Everyone was excited to be out.”
Chavez said they had just started their new farm, where everything they grow is organic, when the coronavirus scare started and he had a large crop growing in the field.
He said about 80 percent of the couple’s business was coming from restaurants, but the 16 they were servicing quickly turned to two.
“They’re coming back and that’s a blessing. They’re really excited, so they’ve been there to support us,” he said.
When Chavez’ wife was forced to close her small store in Myrtle Beach, they decided to focus on their new farm knowing that one day their restaurant business would be back.
In the interim, they began a thriving delivery business. Chavez said they filled orders and dropped them off at people’s homes and businesses.
“That worked out very well,” he said.
He said he liked home delivery, but it was really a blessing to be back and actually see people’s faces.
Patrick Elvis with Carolina Shores Apiaries & Farms in Hickory Grove said of his opening day, ‘It’s been great. I said this has been he best farmers market I’ve had in five years with this. I depend on this to keep my hobby going.”
He explained that by saying he classifies his apiary and farm a hobby because it’s not possible to make a living farming and selling.
Lisa Lewis with Home Sweet Farms said she thinks people liked having the market back under the bridge.
“For the first day, I think it was the best,” she said, adding that first thing in the morning she just looked up and saw that a crowd had already gathered.
The market will be back every Saturday through October from 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
