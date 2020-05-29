Kaleigh Hill launched her Downtown Conway business, Dapper Downtown, only seven months before she was forced to close due to the coronavirus scare, but she’s quickly making up for lost time.
Counting only Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of this past week, she figured she had given 209 haircuts.
On Friday, always her busiest day, she got to her Elm Street shop at 8 a.m. and planned to go home at 7 p.m. On Friday alone, she expected to give 69 haircuts.
Typically she takes customers by appointments and allows walk-ins, but this week she was so busy she had to take people desperate for a haircut by appointment only.
She was so busy, in fact, she hired a receptionist to take care of appointments and other details so she wouldn’t have to quit cutting hair for even a few minutes.
If she hadn’t limited her customers to appointments only, she said, she’d have had a hundred people standing in her shop wanting haircuts.
How had her business been going before the two-month shutdown?
“Busy,” she said, “not as busy as it is now, but busy.”
Losing two months of work was hard because she hadn’t been in business long enough to qualify for a small business loan and she didn’t have any employees.
“I was busy before I closed…I’ve been accepted well,” she said.
She’s seen a lot of new customers since she reopened.
She managed to come through the shutdown fairly well, explaining that her parents are business owners and they taught her well how to manage hers.
When she thought she was going to be out of work for one month, she paid her bills one month ahead, and she had lots of praise for her landlord, Bill Marsh, who let her slide on her rent while she was closed.
Jeff Long of Myrtle Beach said he had been coming to Dapper Downtown pretty much since Hill opened.
“I found out about this kind of place probably last summer…I drive up here just to get my hair cut. She’s my girl,” Long said of Hill.
Friday Long, a gym owner, was getting what they called a “hard part” and having his beard shaped up.
His hair could have been worse, but he said, Hill went to his home to cut it once during her closure.
Still, he said, “It was pretty bad. I work at a gym so as soon as I had time with my clients I came up right away.”
He usually comes to Conway for his haircuts about every two weeks.
“I feel like a human again,” he said after his sprucing up was done. “I don’t feel like a hairy beast.”
Long said he thinks a haircut makes everybody feel better – cooler and a little dapper.
Business was also bustling over at the Spa on Main where Miranda Brand had driven all the way from Oak Island, N.C., to have Ashley Cannon do her hair.
She doesn’t think driving an hour and a half to get her hair done is much of a imposition. When she lived in Washington, D.C., she drove six or seven hours to get to Cannon.
“She’s worth it; look at my hair,” she said.
While the Spa was closed, Brand said she got along applying a dry shampoo for blondes on her roots.
“Wonderful, wonderful,” was how she felt about getting back to the Spa and Ashley’s personal attention.
“Ashley really takes care of her clients. She texted me as soon as she knew I could get an appointment,” she said.
Brand’s husband also uses the Spa on Main for his haircuts, so he came with her Friday.
Brand said her husband was afraid that Cannon wouldn’t come back after her recent maternity leave.
If Cannon had not come back, Brand said, she feared she’d have to go to Atlanta to get her hair done.
“I’m so glad it didn’t come to that,” she said.
Cannon also described her business since the reopening as “busy.”
“It’s been really a joy. It’s been so much fun. Everybody’s had a smile on their face…I think this week people have just been thankful and grateful to be here. We love what we do,” she said.
While she was closed, Cannon said she missed her clients and her income. It has created tremendous stress and heartbreak for some people, she said, but she had actually planned to be out on maternity leave during some of the forced closure time.
As for her salon, she said, “I think everybody is glad to be back. We have a really loyal clientele. Our clients are pretty much beating down the doors to get back in here.“
She expects to have them all caught up in a few weeks.
She said the hardest part for her was waiting as all types of businesses were allowed to open, but beauty salons were pushed to the bottom of the list.
Still, she said, she has faith. God uses everything for good.
Danielle Johnson, who rents space from Cannon, said being forced out of business for two months was challenging.
Fortunately, she said, she’s married and her husband was able to “pull the weight of our family.”
Still, she said, she usually contributes.
“I’m self employed so there’s nothing that’s helping or benefitting me. I was out for two months, so I’ll be forever behind two months. My clients have been loyal and very generous,” she said.
Even with the okay to return to work, she said, some of the rules placed on hair stylists are holding her back. For instance, they are told to ask people to wait in their cars, eliminate crowds inside the salons and use social distancing. This forces her to work on only one customer at a time when she can usually juggle more than one.
Over at Trina’s Nail & Spa Saturday morning, five manicurists were hard at work on five customers.
Nail technician Dejah Knox, a Conwayite, summed up her week starting Monday as “very busy, very busy.”
She attributed that to people not being able to tend to their personal beautification.
She thought her customers were glad that the salon was back and that its staff was taking extra precautions.
They were so busy, in fact, that they had to stop taking appointments over the phone and in person, limiting everyone to Facebook appointments hoping that would avoid having too many people in the Main Street building at one time.
Erin Mincey said she was happy to have Knox tend to all 20 of her nails because she found that it was a lot of work to do it herself, and it was expensive to buy all the things she needed to do it.
She was happy to be back and see things beginning to return to normal.
Miranda Dixon was also glad to be getting attention at Trina’s.
“I’m glad because I’m just getting pampered,” she said, adding that another benefit was a few minutes away from her children, which she had had little of since the quarantine began.
Owner Dat Pham was responsible for Dixon’s relaxed morning.
He said it was good to be back in business and “making people pretty, making people happy. Their happy is my happy.”
“And this makes us happy,” Dixon interjected.
Pham said he thinks letting people get back to work is good for everyone.
“All my customers know the rules, wear a mask and wash their hands properly. Everything is good, so we got it under control,” he said.
Pham says his business is running behind due to the forced closure, and “I kind of broke. I’d rather be that and keep everybody safe.”
He says all of his clientele is back, which tells him they’re all safe.
“That’s what really matters,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.