When American Legion Post 111’s adjutant began putting together a history of the Conway group, he came upon a strange finding.
It was called the American Legion Hut and Dave Goodman, who did not move to this area until after 1978 when the property The Hut sat on was sold and the building was razed, just didn’t know what to make of it.
At first he thought the building, dedicated in 1936 on land donated by D.A. Spivey, was a Quonset hut, but he started looking into it and learned that wasn’t what it was at all.
Instead of being for soldiers, he learned that it was “a happening” place for Conwayites.
“We had some good times at The Hut there, and it was large enough and just a nice place and a good place right there on the corner. It was easy to get to and everybody liked it. They’d say ‘Let’s go dance at The Hut,’” said Sally Woody, a well known and longtime dance teacher in Conway.
But Woody’s dances weren’t as much to teach young people how to excel at tap, jazz or ballet, or even more modern dances. They were to give young people a place to go without having to drive all the way to Myrtle Beach to the Beach Club.
Woody, now an octogenarian with a strong memory, says there were some afternoon classes there when she first moved back to Conway, but it wasn’t long before she had more suitable places for those lessons.
But the dances for the teens lasted longer. At those “ballroom” dances, dancers learned the Cha-Cha, the ever-popular Shag and more.
She concedes now that a lot of it wasn’t really serious dancing.
“It wasn’t really ballroom. It was just like hugging and moving around,” she laughed.
Every now and then they’d ring a bell and people changed partners.
“We had fun, but it’s gone. Now it’s Wendy’s. I liked it better when The Hut was there, I think,” she said.
Longtime Conway guitarist Leon Butler said when he was in high school, he remembers playing there, along with Gene McDowell, Kenneth Slotnick, Jimmy Owens and Bill Moody.
He said The Hut events were probably more practices for the group than performances, but they actually drew as many as 40 to 50 people who came to dance. The group grew to be pretty famous, with a stint later at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion and beyond.
Their top offering was beach music, which all Conway kids loved, and at least two of their favorites, according to Butler, were Under the Boardwalk and Hey Girl Don’t Bother Me.
Butler said they started their open practices at McCown Auditorium, but that didn’t seem to work as well as The Hut. He said they also caused a stir on Main Street in Downtown Conway when they gathered in the Butlers’ driveway for weekend afternoon practices.
People drove by, pulled over and got out to listen and dance. The traffic problems caused by that put a stop to the outdoor practices.
About The Hut, he said, it was just an old building and it had a little stage-like thing as best I can remember, back at one end of it.”
He said he doesn’t remember if they had to pay to use it or if there was an admission fee for dancers.
Butler said his dad was a member of the Legion, but he doesn’t think that was how they were able to use it.
Richard Smith remembers going there a lot to enjoy and dance to live music.
In addition to bands, like Butler’s The Fantastic Customs, there was pickup music at times.
“I remember they had a piano there because I remember Frank Dunn used to sit down and play it for parties and stuff. I mean it was common to go to the Legion Hut to have parties…It was like it was routine like going to the Beach Club,” Smith said.
He doesn't recall paying, but, he said, if they charged it must not have been much.
“For the high school crowd, it was the place to go, and I think it was in the wintertime,” Smith said.
But there was much more going on at The Hut, that was located at the corner of U.S. 501 and 16th Avenue.
Legion Street ran down one side of the building. According to the Independent Republic Quarterly, Legion Street drew its name from the Legion Hut where members gathered regularly for meetings.
Libby Saville remembers tapping there with a group of girls, probably when she was in high school.
“I just remember fondly us cutting up and laughing at everybody dancing and exercising. We were older when I remember it,” she said.
JoAnne Smith remembers tapping at least once, providing entertainment at Conway Hospital’s Christmas Party. Her mom, Mildred Jones, was a nurse at the time and obviously had some say about the entertainment at the party. She thinks her mom must have been on the party committee.
“I do remember us being there, and I remember thinking we were something else dancing at the hospital Christmas party,” she said.
The awe has dimmed over the years.
“I think we thought it was big time at the time; now we know better. Now they go to the convention center and have it over there. We made do with what we had,” she said.
Charles Timbes, another octogenarian, said, “I went to Boys Scouts there. Well, that had to be in the early fifties…I used to ride my bicycle there for Boy Scouts and Robert Hamilton was my scout master.”
When he was older, he remembers Conway High School having what they called “canteen” there on Friday nights after football games and some basketball games, too.
“We had a record player and we danced. In fact, that’s where I learned how to dance. Amy Lovell (Timbes Jenkins, his sister) taught me how to dance…It was hosted by Conway schools. They would always have a chaperone there, and I remember Miss Allen would chaperone some.”
Woody says there was a small kitchen at The Hut, but she doesn’t remember a stage.
“I don’t think there was a stage there, but I think they had risers that they were like six-inches off the floor and they would put those together and then, sometimes, they would raise it a little bit higher depending on who was doing what, because they would have meetings and different things there, but I remember they had risers so if they sang or something they would stand up on the risers,” Woody said, adding that she remembers at times having to move them if her groups didn’t plan to use them.
She also remembers civic clubs having chicken bog and barbecue fundraisers there. Some people picked up their dinners, but others stayed there to eat.
Just about everybody who remembered The Hut remembered going to birthday parties there. Woody says there were also wedding receptions and family reunions.
“That was a hopping place at one time,” she said.
