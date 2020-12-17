City of Conway officials believe their $2 million multiyear project, designed to reduce flooding in the area near Trinity United Methodist Church, could become a model for other communities.
Conway City Council voted recently to move ahead with the project that city officials have whittled down from an estimated $2.4 million to somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 million, according to Deputy City Administrator/Grants Coordinator John Rogers.
At a recent meeting, council members voted unanimously to seek a grant from the Building Resilient Infrastructure in Communities (BRIC) program to allow engineers, Robinson Design Engineers, (RDE) to complete its plan designed to mimic a Carolina Bay, the naturally-occurring elliptical depressions that sometimes include rare foliage and help prevent flooding.
Conway’s plan includes a natural area covering 7.8 acres featuring a large lake-like structure to hold floodwater. The plan also includes a grassy amphitheater, a boardwalk connecting the area to the Crabtree Greenway, a children’s play area, forested wetlands, a fishing pond, entrances from Sherwood Drive and Long Avenue, restrooms, a flood-protection berm near Long Avenue and stormwater wetlands with low and mid-height vegetation.
The BRIC grant calls for a 75-25 split on costs. That leaves $500,000 to reach the total cost, but Rogers says supporters of the project have already been discussing it with other possible partners including other governmental groups. He says that U.S. Rep. Tom Rice has been kept abreast of the project with supporters hoping that he might also be able to locate more matching funds.
“We feel like we have a very strong application going forward,” City Administrator Adam Emrick said, adding that one thing agencies and environmentalists are looking for is nature-based solutions to flooding.
Emrick told council recently that the deadline to submit the application was nearing, and the city had already officially hired Robinson’s engineers to oversee the project.
Emrick says it usually takes five to six months to get a final answer on this type of grant, but Rogers says a change of administration in Washington could lengthen the process as it has at times in the past. If the city is fortunate enough to receive the grant, there will have to be environmental studies done before work can begin.
Emrick estimates that actual construction on the project could be completed in only five to six months.
The administrator says work on the project won’t be hard.
“I don’t know what the length of construction is, but it’s not a complicated project. It’s really not. It’s digging a hole…” he said.
At one point, officials considered removing Sherwood Drive, but decided against that extreme action when they considered motorists who will need the road when the development planned for the former Conway Golf Club property is complete.
So instead of removing the road, officials plan to put culverts under it so water can flow under and through.
Joshua Robinson, with Robinson Design Engineers, met with residents of the flooded area in the Cordie Page building at Trinity United Methodist Church in an informal setting shortly after the Hurricane Florence flood.
The company completed its work on a $40,000 grant from The Nature Conservancy.
The church that suffered major damage in the flood has been restored and recently returned to its Sunday services, but many of the homeowners have sold their property and seen their homes demolished.
An issue paper prepared by city officials says the engineers delivered a final program rendering in April 2020 that they believe will significantly reduce flooding in the city. At that time, the engineers also gave plans for three less-ambitious plans.
Robinson said back in January when he met with flood victims in Conway that the company’s goal is to hold as much water on the city’s property as possible, adding that he hopes this phase of the project will start a snowball effect that will lead to more money and more action.
The project has three phases, according to the report. The first happened with Robinson’s trip to Conway in January when he heard personal flood stories and residents’ suggested solutions.
The area that Robinson and the city hope to use to hold back stormwater is bounded by Crabtree Canal and Sherwood Drive and from the Canal to Long Avenue. It includes Godfrey Lane and Freeman Drive.
But Robinson hopes to see more than just something to hold water.
The RDE report says the oval area is reminiscent of a Carolina Bay, a natural feature that holds water.
”These natural features are unique to the region and research has indicated that these isolated wetlands are important hydrologic features that provide local flood control, improve water quality, and serve as essential habitat for a range of wildlife,” the plan says. (Saritz, 2003)
Rogers says there are anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 Carolina Bays found in an area extending from Florida to Maryland with clusters in Nebraska flowing into South Dakota and Oklahoma.
Although there has been much concern in recent years about the destruction of Carolina Bays in Horry County, Rogers says they aren’t all gone. Some have been built on, but they’re still there, he said, adding that satellite images show little ovals all over the East Coast and then back over into the Nebraska area.
Despite the huge number of bays that exist, Rogers says to his knowledge, Conway’s will be the first manmade bay. He also finds it interesting that the name “Bay” has nothing to do with water. These naturally-occurring phenomena take their name from the Bay Laurel trees that usually grow near them.
He isn’t sure yet if Conway’s “Bay” will have Bay Laurels planted around it, but said they want to keep the area as “true to nature as possible.”
“I just think it’s an exciting project…I think it’s something that will serve our community well and can be duplicated in other places in Conway and other locales that have issues of flooding,” Rogers said, adding that he has already been getting inquiries about the project from other cities.
The RDE report credits former City of Conway Public Works Director Kevin Chestnut with coming up with this idea and suggests that the area be named “Chestnut Bay”, a name that designers and city officials are already using. However, the name isn’t official and won’t be until, and if, Conway City Council approves it.
Emrick says it’s premature to settle on a name for the project, but he’d like to see Chestnut’s name on it because he provided the inspiration for it.
The proposed wetland area will be made up of three “ecosystem zones”, including open water, freshwater marsh and forested wetland, each serving different roles to reach the project’s goals, the report says.
They are also designed to mimic the diverse aesthetic of the natural landscape and achieve various water management goals.
The open water section might even be used for recreational fishing, the trail through the freshwater marsh may become a popular walking path and the forested area could provide bird watching opportunities, according to the report.
The constructed wetland will be excavated from the existing landscape to create the depressional area designed to retain runoff from the project watershed during storm events.
Although there has been talk about implementing the project in phases, Emrick would like to see the entire project done at one time, saying that often when nonessential elements of plans are delayed they never get done.
The ultimate goal here is to build another area like this one upstream to make a dent into what goes into Crabtree and make what goes into Crabtree Canal cleaner.
Emrick wants to make sure people understand that these projects will not solve riverine flooding. They will solve some flash flooding, but not all of it, and they won’t stop river flooding.
He said lots of people are looking for someone to come up with that “magic bullet” to stop flooding.
“This will not do that,” he said.
He said most riverine flooding is due to changing climates and rainfall events that far exceed anything the area has known in the past.
The RDE report lays some of the blame for Conway’s problems at expansion of the city’s areas of development, changes in land use and urbanization that has been happening over decades.
“All you can do is try to solve the problems that you can,” Emrick said. “The real solutions are far too expensive for us to tackle.”
The ultimate solution would require raising bridges and roads so water can pass under them.
That will take millions or even billions of dollars, he said, adding that people shouldn’t expect that in “our lifetimes.”
He said the city must tackle these projects and keep removing people from flood-prone areas and that’s what the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) buyouts were about. Removing people from harm’s way and leaving the land vacant was the first step.
The city already owns all but three of the parcels needed for the project due to the recent buyouts.
Emrick said one helpful thing would be for people to quit buying and building homes in flood zones.
He said the city has strict rules about building in flood zones, and it’s expensive, but people keep doing it.
“The best way to avoid flooding is to not live in a house that is in a flood zone,” he said.
He encourages people to diligently study the issues before they buy their homes and stay away from flood-prone areas.
Rogers says he’s not sure who first came up with a theory that he likes that goes like this: “The best thing to do is to find out what nature would be doing if we were doing nothing.”
That’s what this project is all about, he said.
“We’re just trying to return it to that point and let nature do what it does…,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.