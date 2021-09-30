A Conway woman died after a wreck in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said.
Katherine Rager, 28, was taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead around 4 p.m., Fowler said in a news release.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 South and South Ocean Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Police spokesman Tom Vest said two vehicles were involved in the collision. Along with Rager, one other person in the crash was also injured.
Few details have been released about what led to the collision, which is still under investigation.
The wreck caused traffic to be redirected but the roadway has since reopened, Vest said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.