Conway City Council will consider following the lead of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach Monday night when its members vote on a proposed emergency ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public.
Although the details of the proposals were not provided to myhorrynews.com as of Thursday evening, Councilman William Goldfinch said it reportedly requires people to wear masks in businesses and public places.
He’s conflicted about the mask issue.
“I do think masks make a significant difference,” he said, adding that he also thinks social distancing is important.
“I’m so sick of that term, but it works…That’s the key to this whole thing is to just not get in people’s faces,” he said.
His biggest concern is that it may not be legal for a municipality to enact a requirement for people to wear masks.
“The only thing I have seen is that it’s not legal and that there’s no justification for it,” he said.
He didn’t get that opinion from anyone at the city. He says it came from another resource.
Also, he said, “The City of Conway has a long standing tradition of honoring the Governor’s executive orders. This will be stepping out of that. I do think face masks are important. I think everyone should do it. If you come to my office, you better have one on.”
He said in a recent address to the state, S.C. Governor Henry McMaster said three times that cities can have face mask ordinances if they can figure out how to do it legally, according to Goldfinch.
“I have talked to so many people, reasonable rational people that want us to do it,” he said.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes is one of the people, who wants to see the ordinance pass, but she fears that it won’t.
“I certainly favor it because we got to get a control on this thing,” she said.
She’d like to see the ordinance have an expiration time of 30 or 35 days so the coronavirus can be brought under control and people can go back to having some semblance of normalcy again.
“We’re not getting better, we’re getting worse,” she said.
The former school teacher is already worrying about children not being able to go back to school after going so long with little or no socialization.
She said she doesn’t care if people wear the masks on the streets and she understands that people can’t eat inside a restaurant wearing a mask.
She says Conwayites have got to make some changes and asks what they can do other than social distance and wear a mask.
“That’s all we know to do until we get some kind of pill,” she said.
She wishes South Carolina had followed North Carolina where wearing a mask is a statewide rule, and says it’s a shame that municipalities are having to take these actions.
As for Monday’s meeting and the chances of the ordinance passing, she said, “There’ll be a lot of chatter, I guess, but I certainly hope it does.”
Not wearing a mask is said to be a civil infraction with a fine of $25, according to the proposed ordinance.
Monday’s meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and will be conducted over a Zoom conference call.
People who want to watch can go to cityofconway.com and click on Latest News.
Anyone who wants to comment on the issue can call (843) 248-1760 before noon or can email their comments to btessier@cityofconway.com.
