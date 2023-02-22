A day of celebration for Gullah Geechee and lowcountry culture and heritage is returning to downtown Conway on Saturday.

Gullah Geechee Community Day will bring festive and educational activities like workshops, performances, panels and cultural experiences designed to give visitors a look into Gullah Geechee culture and tradition in this region.

The Gullah Geechee are descendents of West African slaves brought across the ocean to the Americas, primarily for rice cultivation, said Abigail Geedy, Horry County Museum curator.

“So there was a lot of different cultures, a lot of different languages and things of people coming across into that mixing with the different European languages of both slave traders and settlers,” Geedy said.“It kind of created this and the Gullah language as a necessary kind of Creole in order to communicate with one another. So that's a lot of their culture and language of the Gullah Geechee people comes from that mixture of West African influences and some European influences from that slave trade.”

The event is a joint effort between the Charles Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies, housed in Coastal Carolina’s College of Humanities and Fine Arts, and Conway Downtown Alive.

This is the event's third year. Event locations include the Horry County Museum auditorium and classroom, the Horry County Library, the Bryan House and First United Methodist Family Life Center.

This year’s community day will be hosted by a new member of the CCU faculty, Charles Norton, assistant professor of interdisciplinary studies and director of the Joyner Institute.

The Institute focuses on studying Gullah and other African cultures and how the cultures blended together due to migration caused by slavery, which the Institute uses to teach and celebrate the Gullah Geechee people and their regional importance.