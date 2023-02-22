A day of celebration for Gullah Geechee and lowcountry culture and heritage is returning to downtown Conway on Saturday.
Gullah Geechee Community Day will bring festive and educational activities like workshops, performances, panels and cultural experiences designed to give visitors a look into Gullah Geechee culture and tradition in this region.
The Gullah Geechee are descendents of West African slaves brought across the ocean to the Americas, primarily for rice cultivation, said Abigail Geedy, Horry County Museum curator.
“So there was a lot of different cultures, a lot of different languages and things of people coming across into that mixing with the different European languages of both slave traders and settlers,” Geedy said.“It kind of created this and the Gullah language as a necessary kind of Creole in order to communicate with one another. So that's a lot of their culture and language of the Gullah Geechee people comes from that mixture of West African influences and some European influences from that slave trade.”
The event is a joint effort between the Charles Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies, housed in Coastal Carolina’s College of Humanities and Fine Arts, and Conway Downtown Alive.
This is the event's third year. Event locations include the Horry County Museum auditorium and classroom, the Horry County Library, the Bryan House and First United Methodist Family Life Center.
This year’s community day will be hosted by a new member of the CCU faculty, Charles Norton, assistant professor of interdisciplinary studies and director of the Joyner Institute.
The Institute focuses on studying Gullah and other African cultures and how the cultures blended together due to migration caused by slavery, which the Institute uses to teach and celebrate the Gullah Geechee people and their regional importance.
“I think I bring a perspective that is very knowledgeable to the African Diaspora and seeing how important and incredible Gullah Geechee culture is and the potential it has,” Norton said. “We are able to share it with a broad variety of folks who are not as knowledgeable or even know it exists. There are so many incredible things that come from the Gullah Geechee culture, not just in the lowcountry, but globally in the context of the African Diaspora.”
The keynote speaker for the day will be Ron Daise, former vice president for creative education at Brookgreen Gardens and the co-creator of the Nickelodeon children’s television show “Gullah Gullah Island.” His presentation “Lemme Tell Ya Wha Gullah Geechee Da!” will be held from 10:15-10:55 a.m. at the Horry County Museum auditorium.
Several of the events will feature performances from CCU students. The CCU Jazz Combo will perform a selection of music inspired by Gullah dances, followed by a performance by CCU’s R&B ensemble.
The day will also feature Gullah rapper and activist Q. Smalls from Hilton Head.
The community day is made possible by CCU’s collaboration with Conway Downtown Alive. Norton said in a press release that the partnership with the non-profit was instrumental in ensuring spaces for the numerous events planned throughout downtown Conway and providing an indoor area for vendors and artisans in case of inclement weather.
A full list of the day’s events can be found at https://gullahgeecheeday.com/.
