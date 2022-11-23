Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum.

The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a 120-unit apartment complex with 200 parking spaces and a walking trail that covers 60% of the property.

In a letter to the city, the nonprofit’s president Cheryl Adamson said they have partnered with real estate firm Marvin Greer & Associates and MOA Architecture to present a “unique response” to the city, suggesting the site be converted into a mixed-use development.

“Our proposal is an adaptive reuse of the existing structures and new construction on the site of a 96,000 square foot residential complex,” Adamson wrote. “The team will renovate two of the existing structures, (1) a 10,000 square foot gymnasium into a space for community use and (2) the other into a 19,500 square foot structure for an African American/Gullah Geechee Historical museum; small business incubator; and a community center with theater arts and other programming, including services and activities designed for all ages.”

The two school buildings, which have been condemned, are 34,500 square feet and 10,000 square feet, according to the proposal.

Of the 120 units, 36 would be 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, there would be 60 2-bedroom, 2-bath units, and 24 3-bedroom, 3-bath units, the plan states.

Adamson's letter stated that the nonprofit would turn the historical site “into a development that will provide affordable housing to the City of Conway, a place to memorialize our sacred history, to have business enterprises, and provide community recreational and entertainment venues.”

Typically, city staff opens proposals before they are presented to council, but because of the uniqueness of the project, the city decided to allow council to unseal any proposals for this property, city officials said.