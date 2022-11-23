Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum.
The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a 120-unit apartment complex with 200 parking spaces and a walking trail that covers 60% of the property.
In a letter to the city, the nonprofit’s president Cheryl Adamson said they have partnered with real estate firm Marvin Greer & Associates and MOA Architecture to present a “unique response” to the city, suggesting the site be converted into a mixed-use development.
“Our proposal is an adaptive reuse of the existing structures and new construction on the site of a 96,000 square foot residential complex,” Adamson wrote. “The team will renovate two of the existing structures, (1) a 10,000 square foot gymnasium into a space for community use and (2) the other into a 19,500 square foot structure for an African American/Gullah Geechee Historical museum; small business incubator; and a community center with theater arts and other programming, including services and activities designed for all ages.”
The two school buildings, which have been condemned, are 34,500 square feet and 10,000 square feet, according to the proposal.
Of the 120 units, 36 would be 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, there would be 60 2-bedroom, 2-bath units, and 24 3-bedroom, 3-bath units, the plan states.
Adamson's letter stated that the nonprofit would turn the historical site “into a development that will provide affordable housing to the City of Conway, a place to memorialize our sacred history, to have business enterprises, and provide community recreational and entertainment venues.”
Typically, city staff opens proposals before they are presented to council, but because of the uniqueness of the project, the city decided to allow council to unseal any proposals for this property, city officials said.
“We are not aware of any other projects following this RFP/RFQ submission requirement, however these many additional layers of the submittal requirements were important to provide complete transparency in this Request for Proposals,” city spokeswoman June Wood stated in an email to MyHorryNews.com. “This format adds a considerably longer time for consideration to the request for proposal(RFP) or request for qualifications(RFQ).”
Councilman Larry White said he is thankful the nonprofit “opened the door” to proposals for the property.
“I’m just waiting to see what else is going to happen or come out of the woodworks, if others do [submit proposals]," White said.
He said he supports plans for a residential complex.
“I’m all about that because there is a need for affordable housing, not just [housing] for the rich and famous, if you would,” he said.
The city’s RFP will remain open through Dec. 31, 2024.
But city councilman William Goldfinch said he believes the building may not be standing by then, citing the asbestos problems have become worse.
“We could be looking at even more expenses than what we previously realized,” he said.
All proposals will be opened in an open council session at the second regular meeting of the month after being received by staff, according to the RFP, and a discussion about proposals will follow during the next regular meeting.
One of the biggest concerns facing this project is the millions of dollars it would cost to update the building and rid it of asbestos.
City officials have said it would cost between $14 million to $20 million to renovate the building.
The proposal states the estimated $15.9 million apartment complex would be financed through low income housing tax credits and “GAP” financing from government sources. The nonprofit is asking the city to donate the land, and stated in the proposal that in hopes of reducing development costs, the donation would help the team “in bringing equity capital to this venture.”
The Whittemore Elementary building, located near the current Whittemore Park Middle School off U.S. 378, was opened in 1954 and was Horry County’s first South Carolina equalization school to educate Black students.
In 2018, Horry County Schools gave the roughly 10-acre property to the City of Conway with the intention of renovating it into a community center. But that has not happened due to the high costs to remodel the building.
A report from 2019 found that the property is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Properties must follow strict guidelines and receive approval for any renovation projects in order to be listed on the historic register.
The building saw major damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and in January 2020 it was condemned due to “repeated damage by trespassers,” according to city records, which noted city staff and police have repeatedly found evidence of criminal activity on the property.
According to city documents from 2020, to avoid additional hurdles through the State Historic Preservation Office, de-federalizing the project was an option, which the city has since done. This required the return of Community Development Block Grant funds of $17,291 that were previously incurred for a community center. The remaining funds of about $334,240 were moved to the Smith-Jones pool project.
The Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., is a nonprofit that was created in August 2021 with the mission to “preserve, revitalize, and maintain historical sites of meaning to African American communities throughout Horry County,” according to the organization’s website.
About two months after the nonprofit was established, members and former students of Whittemore Elementary met with city staff at the school campus.
In a highly emotional meeting, former students questioned city staff and raised concerns about the city’s lack of care for the building and neglecting it so it would ultimately be demolished.
The unsealing of a proposal is the most recent action city officials have taken regarding the campus. Council is expected to discuss the proposal at the city’s next scheduled meeting on Dec. 5.
Though there was no discussion about the details of the proposal at Monday’s council meeting, Goldfinch said he’s eager to learn more about the proposal and have questions answered.
“I’m very open minded about the endless possibilities of what this project could become,” he said Tuesday.
Goldfinch said the proposal seems ambitious and funding would have to be secured. However, he said he would be in favor of donating the property to the nonprofit and allowing the group to handle seeking funding. And “that’s going to take a lot of convincing,” he added.
“There looms a tremendous amount of uncertainty,” Goldfinch said. “At the end of the day, if it doesn’t work out, it’s going to be a problem for the city. We’ve got to proceed very carefully.
“If they’re the only bidder, are we just going to give it to them? No. It cannot become a liability for the city.”
