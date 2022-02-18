Conway will be the center of the youth girls softball universe this weekend.
The city is hosting Firecracker Day, what’s been described as a “carnival of softball fun,” at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center, 1515 Mill Pond Road.
About 700-800 people—youth girl softball players, their parents and their coaches and mentors hailing from at least 11 different states—are expected for the big-time softball event on Saturday and Sunday.
All day Saturday, the girls will be in hitting clinics led by nationally known experts from California. The youth will also get tips on their defensive and glove-handling skills.
On Sunday, the 20 plus teams, with girls ranging from 9 years old to high school age, will be scrimmaging against each other.
The general public is invited to come and take it all in—at no charge.
But why would anyone not connected with girls softball or who doesn’t have a daughter in the event want to come?
Heath Miller of Cameron, North Carolina—one of the event’s key organizers—said it’s all about joining in the fun, seeing the joy of young girls smiling and celebrating (and learning the finer points about their beloved sport).
“You’ll be seeing a collection of people out there having a great time,” said Miller, who himself coaches a Firecracker girls softball team.
“You know our baseball players grow up and some of ’em take on million dollar contracts in the majors,” he said. “But girls—they’re pretty much done with softball when they graduate from college. After college, there’s not really a career path for them to go into. So ultimately, if all we’re teaching them is how to be good softball players, we’re failing them as coaches.”
Miller said the goal of Firecrackers, the biggest softball organization in the country for girls, is to develop confident young women who go out into the world and become positive members of society.
And of course for the girls to have fun and to help them improve their softball playing skills.
“It’s such a fun game,” Miller says of girls fast-pitch softball. “You go to a baseball game and you may not hear anything.”
But at a girls softball game, you hear a lot of upbeat noise and the girls are chanting “and it’s so much fun.”
“Ultimately, that’s this weekend’s goal,” Miller said of the event in Conway. “I don’t care about anything that happens except I can’t wait to see the amount of smiles that are out there…”
And spectators are bound to see good young athletes, with some of the pitchers being clocked at 68 miles per hour “and they’re only freshmen right now in high school. So we’ve got some girls that are pretty talented,” Miller noted.
A good many of the young women participating in Firecracker Day are already committed to play college ball, according to Miller.
“There’ll be a lot of talent out there, but for all that talent you’ll be overwhelmed by the joy of everybody together and celebrating something that brings us all together,” he said.
Conway man a key player in Firecracker Day
Michael Thompson of Conway is a self-described liaison for Firecracker Day in Conway.
He called the event “a pretty big deal” for Conway, with he himself having a team of 9 and 10-year-olds in it. His older daughter plays on a team coached by Heath Miller.
“For the 14s and up, their goals are to get to college and play. And at this stage, most of these girls have aspirations to go to college.
“For the 12s and under, it’s for fun, making memories and learning and trying to get to where you are getting up one day to have aspirations to go to college,” Thompson said. “Most of these girls (that go to college) will play at small D-1 schools. But any chance to get to play after high school is amazing.”
Thompson, vice president of business development and CRM FIS, Inc, of Myrtle Beach, said the City of Conway was excited to host Firecracker Day and to help put girls softball and the city on a national stage.
Being close to the beach proved to be a plus in getting Firecracker Day and its top coaches and mentors, and even its CEO—who founded the organization 25 years ago—to Conway.
But why, from Thompson’s perspective, should a young girl become a Firecracker softball player?
For Thompson, it’s about that youngster having the respected Firecracker brand recognition.
But it’s not necessarily about winning softball games.
“There are expectations,” he said. “But not even winning expectations. It’s character expectations. The one thing they told me is don’t worry about your win-loss record It’s about turning little girls into little women and everything else will fall into place.”
Some of the big names in Conway this weekend from the Firecracker organization include Tony Rico, of Riverside, California, who founded Firecrackers; Tony Medena and Liza Liddle, nationally known, respected Firecracker coaches and skill drill mentors from California; and Jason Hanawahine, who has a Firecracker team in Hawaii.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.