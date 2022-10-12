The City of Conway plans to swap properties with a local developer for conservation and flood storage land and is in the process of trying to rezone the land before the change in ownership.

Conway Planning Commission voted 3-2 Monday to recommend rezoning the 3-acre wetland property, located off Lochwood Lane near the Elmhurst subdivision, from residential to highway commercial. The request will now go to city council, the body that's tasked with making the final decision.

But nearby neighbors are concerned about what could eventually go on that property.

“It will be turned into other things,” said Joey Tanner, a resident of Elmhurst and the Horry County Fire Rescue chief. “We know that.”

As part of the deal, Conway would receive about 16 acres along Mill Pond Road. City officials maintain this acquisition would help prevent the land, which is in a flood-prone area, from being developed.

“These parcels do not need to be filled and built upon,” Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said. “Crabtree Swamp is behind these parcels and has flooded into them on prior occasions.”

Neighbors questioned why the city is rezoning the property instead of the developer, Jimmy Gerald of Gerald Builders of Conway.

Emrick said it was part of the negotiations.

“We own the property and we understand the vision that the current owner has for that property and I think us giving it to him with the zoning district that he wanted was sort of part of that whole negotiated thing,” he said. “But we still have to go through the public process. We agreed to be the ones to usher it through the process and to save him a step and make it clear what the intentions of the city were.”

The backstory

The property was previously deeded to the city in 2004 by Gerald, the developer who built the Elmhurst neighborhood, which backs up to the three-acre parcel. The oddly shaped tract is surrounded by land Gerald Builders owns, including property along Mill Pond that is already zoned highway commercial.