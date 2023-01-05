The City of Conway made headlines in 2022 as leaders changed the city’s name in October, developers sought out rezonings and new businesses opened.
As the city heads into a new year, here are stories to look forward to in 2023.
City projects
Renovations to city hall are expected to be complete by the spring, city officials said, calling the project a minor remodel. That project includes a new coat of paint and refinished floors.
The city hall addition, which was originally a fire station, has had a floor plan redesign that includes a large meeting room and additional offices, which adds security and a new elevator, officials said.
Several ongoing and planned city projects revolve around parks and recreation.
Construction on the Smith-Jones pool is estimated to be done mid-spring and be ready to open in time for Memorial Day weekend. This project involves repairing parts of the pool that were damaged when it floated out of the ground, said John Rogers, deputy city administrator.
The project recently ran into another hold-up due to drain lines underneath the pavement not meeting regulations. Because of that, the cost of the project will go up about $80,000. Council voted Tuesday to up the budget to complete the pool. The total cost is now estimated at $542,000.
“It will have very few remaining parts from the old pool,” Rogers said.
Additionally, construction has started on a disc golf course at the Smith-Jones Community Center, which is expected to be completed in the next few months.
The city is also working on an agreement with Horry County Schools to partner in using the tennis courts at Conway High School, which would save the city thousands of dollars. Rogers said this agreement could be finalized sometime in January.
Upcoming city council election
It’s possible that there could be a special election this year for a Conway City Council seat.
Councilman Alex Hyman, along with Amanda A. Bailey of Myrtle Beach, were qualified and nominated in November by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission for the 15th Circuit court judge position. The election for the judgeship is scheduled for Feb. 1, according to the Judicial Merit Selection Commission.
If Hyman gets the job, he will have to leave his council seat behind. The city would then hold a special election on the thirteenth Tuesday after the vacancy, city officials said.
Hyman’s seat as well as seats held by councilmen Justin Jordan and Larry White are up for reelection. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy’s seat is also up for reelection.
Filing opens at noon Aug. 25 and closes at noon Sept. 8.
Budget, other changes
Though the city has not started formal discussions about the next fiscal year’s budget, those conversations will begin soon.
City council will have its budget retreat March 1-4. The location of the retreat has not yet been announced, but will not be in Wilmington where it was held last year, city officials said.
In 2022, city officials drafted 23 text amendments to the city’s unified development ordinance, and six have been adopted.
Some ordinance changes and potential new ordinances are still pending into the new year.
City planning officials are working toward possibly moving the authority of the tree board from the community appearance board to the board of zoning appeals. This change could add a public hearing process at city meetings and notify neighbors of tree-related requests.
The CAB, which also functions as the Tree Board, mainly oversees items that impact certain districts, like the downtown area, while the BZA is familiar with requests and issues across the entire city. Oftentimes, CAB is faced with tree-related requests outside of the districts it oversees. That is part of the reasoning behind the potential change.
The planning department continues to explore drafting an ordinance, which could take several months.
During meetings in 2022, council discussed creating a consumption zone that could allow patrons to go from one downtown business to another with an alcoholic beverage in hand.
This week, city officials brought the topic up again, calling it a “social district.” Though no decision has been made, discussions are ongoing.
And with any changes to ordinances or new ordinances, city council will make the final decision.
