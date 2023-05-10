Conway staff is proposing to allow indoor shooting ranges within the city limits of Conway, but the planning commission has asked for further research before giving a recommendation to council.
The commission last Thursday voted to defer the item.
The text amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance would allow armories and shooting ranges within the highway commercial, heavy industrial and light industrial districts.
The proposal comes after The Gun Store at 3794 U.S. 701 South filed an application to annex into city limits. The property is currently zoned under Horry County’s indoor amusement commercial district, which would make the property a legal nonconforming use if it annexes.
City documents state that the property owner has concerns about future expansions of the business if the property is annexed into the city.
An area neighbor who lives on Pitch Landing Road expressed concerns about safety if the city passes the proposal.
“As you have rattled off everything that is determined to be a Conway-specific requirement, it seems that everything that you’ve read there is nothing more than the gun store already has,” Michael Vicnich said. “You’re making the whole ordinance around the specs of the building of this property. I submit that those specs are not necessarily safe from the public. If I fire a rifle using the gun store’s range, I could shoot my home. When my children come to my house, my grandchildren come to my house, I’d tell them they can’t go to the backyard.
“I am very disgraced by the ordinance being set up to simply appease the gun store,” he added.
Jessica Hucks, the city’s planning director, said the text amendment came about because of the possible annexation, and that it wasn’t specific to The Gun Store’s annexation request.
“This doesn’t allow or disallow The Gun Store’s existence,” she said.
Sam Viola, a Pitch Landing resident who frequents The Gun Store, said he sees no issue with the city allowing indoor shooting ranges. He said people who were formerly in the military or law enforcement also frequent the business.
“If there’s something going down, somebody’s gonna be there,” he said.
Planning commission member Jessica Wise asked staff to research more about gun safety for a future meeting.
City staff could bring the proposal back to planning commission's next meeting in June.
The commission must make a recommendation to city council. After that, council has to have two favorable readings in order to pass the proposal.
