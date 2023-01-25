Most Conway employees know of the city maintenance technician who goes by Sparkplug – but Sparkplug knows the city employees by the vehicles they drive.

For the last 16 years, he has worked on hundreds of city vehicles and equipment.

But on Friday, he clocked out at 4 p.m. for the very last time.

“It’s just been a joy,” said Sparkplug, whose name is Anthony Campagna.

Campagna is like the Energizer Bunny – he never slows down and there is always a job to be done. He spent 16 years with the city working on a range of vehicles and small equipment from golf carts to trucks to cars.

“If the city purchased it, we are working on it,” he said on his last day of work.

Throughout his career, a normal day may have entailed changing the blades on a lawnmower and the next hour he might be rescuing a broken-down city truck.

His Conway coworkers began calling him Sparkplug during one job when he was tuning up police vehicles and taking out sparkplugs.

Campagna, who is originally from the Philadelphia area, began working on vehicles when he was a teenager. He later went to a vocational technical school where he perfected his trade.

“We were grease monkeys back then,” he said. “But we’re technicians today.”

Up north, Campagna said he was always hustling, getting paid by the job while working on vehicles with a private company.

Campagna and his wife moved to South Carolina in 2006, and he began working on vehicles with another private company until his wife found a job listing with the city of Conway. Campagna applied and got the job.

Though there were similarities in the job shift, there were differences. He went from getting paid by the job working on individual customers’ vehicles to helping maintain hundreds of vehicles and equipment for one customer - the city.

When he started, the city had about 200 vehicles. That number has grown to over 400. And, he said, the technology on the vehicles has been the biggest change.