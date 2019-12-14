Santa Claus found time this morning before the Christmas Parade to come out and have breakfast with some area families at the Conway Recreation Center.
The children were all smiles as they came in the door to see Santa sitting in his leather chair, waiting for their Christmas requests.
After their time with Santa, the families got a hot breakfast provided by a local athletic concessions service, giving the Conway Recreation staff time to prepare for the upcoming parade this morning at 10 a.m.
Santa reminded the children to be good, kind to each other, and that "Christmas is love."
