Members of the Conway Rotary Club took a walk down memory lane Thursday as they looked back at the club’s 75 years, its projects and some of its past members.
Shannon Jordan, a 16-year member of the club, remembered that when she joined the group was meeting at Thorny’s Steakhouse where they had a “fabulous buffet.”
“Unfortunately they had to close so that sent this club into like a wandering group,” she said, listing some of the places the group has met since then.
Her list included First Baptist Church, 104 Laurel, Trinity United Methodist Church, First Methodist Church and El Cerro.
Members have enjoyed food from The Trestle, Donzelle’s, Agape Hospice, The Pickled Cucumber, Bojangles’ and Oliver’s.
The group meets now at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Jordan said the group at one time had a wood cutting day when they chopped wood and delivered it to people who needed heat for the winter.
The club has also supported The Shepherd’s Table, welcomed two exchange students and enjoyed fireside chats with new members, and their spouses, when they talked about Rotary and its projects.
Members always host a Sweetheart Banquet, sell onions to earn money for scholarships and dictionaries, staff the Conway High School concession stand, ring the Salvation Army bell at Christmas, pick up trash and sponsor youth sports teams.
Projects that she said “came and went” included a comedy show, a turkey shoot and a coin for charity.
The group had been on hiatus since the beginning of the COVID-19 scare until two weeks ago.
“I feel like I missed my family, and this club it’s kind of an arm of your family,” Jordan told the group.
She pointed to Hebrews 13:16 that says, “But do not forget to do good and to share, for with such sacrifices God is well pleased.”
Believing that, she said, “God is well pleased with this club.”
George Livingston was first introduced to the Rotary Club during a visit to Conway in 1961 or ‘62 by a sign at the foot of Conway’s Main Street Bridge that left him thinking the club was a Conway factory. He was really impressed with the factory when he later saw its signs all along I-95.
He was first invited to visit Conway’s Rotary Club in 2004 or 2005 when it was still meeting at Thorny’s. He said after his friend invited him twice, his invitations stopped.
But later when the club had a contest to see who could recruit the most new members, Steve Perry was determined to win.
He invited him and it was then that Livingston decided to join.
Livingston said one reason he was swayed by the club was, over his 50 years of marriage and lots of committee and club memberships, his wife liked only two of them.
“But for one reason or another she took to the Rotary Club. She totally loved the Sweetheart Banquet and went to the shootout a few times,” he said.
But his other reason for joining was that after 50 years of all kinds of memberships, “This is the best one of all,” he said.
He also likes that Rotary was the only group that once deemed him worthy of being elected president.
He has also served over the years as secretary and treasurer.
Club member John Zilinsky said when he joined in 1991, the club was much larger and was meeting at Ryan’s.
He remembered some of the influential members over the years including Lacy Hucks, Sam Cox and Bill Long, whom he called the consummate Rotarian.
He said he decided to join when he understood that the Rotary Foundation wanted to do good in the world.
“We can make a difference in our community,” he said, pointing as an example to the impact the club has had providing polio vaccine.
He said he thinks Rotary is great because it focuses on success and service before self, an idea that flies in the face of current thinking.
He told the members attending Thursday’s meeting that they are the real reason for the club’s success, emphasizing their camaraderie and relationships.
He said the Conway Rotary Club “has a bright future because you are some of the best people I’ve ever known.”
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy provided another high point of the day for the club when she presented a proclamation to President Joe Huffman noting the club’s accomplishments over the past 75 years.
She encouraged Conwayites and their visitors to thank club members for what they do.
