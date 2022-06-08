A portion of Highway 701 in Conway has been dedicated to late community figure and award-winning photographer Freddy Eugene Hendrick.
Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the new location of Jamestown Baptist Church in Conway, where Hendrick was a lifetime member, to remember his legacy and witness the unveiling of the highway sign. Freddy’s nephew Mark Hendrick introduced and led the dedication with kind words and remembrances for his uncle, with whom he shared a close bond.
“Our birthdays were a day apart, so he was December 28 and I was December 29,” Mark Hendrick said. “Freddy and I had a long standing tradition where on December 28th he’d get a phone call from me and I’d say ‘happy birthday’ and we’d talk and chat. And like clockwork on December 29th, my phone would ring and he’d be on the other end. 365 days later, we’d repeat and do it over and over.”
The road between South Conway Elementary and Pitch Landing Road is now officially dedicated to Freddy Hendrick. Two signs along Highway 701 have been erected to honor him.
Freddy Hendrick was born near the old Jamestown Baptist Church and raised in Conway, where he spent most of his life, his nephew said. After Freddy Hendrick's mother passed away when he was 10 years old, the Jamestown Baptist community banded together and supported he and his family.
Freddy Hendrick was employed by the AVX Corporation in Myrtle Beach for over 40 years as a senior engineer technician. He was also an award winning photographer and had his photos displayed at EPCOT at Walt Disney World. Freddy was known for taking pictures all over Horry County for his friends and loved ones at weddings, dance competitions, choirs, and other festive events.
“A lot of these roads are named after elected officials,” Mark Hendrick said. "He never held elected office, but he was one of those people that everybody knew. He knew everybody, too; He was, like, the happiest guy in the room and just kind of like a big teddy bear. He loved to eat and loved fellowship with his family."
Freddy Hendrick died Nov. 18, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19. He was 59. South Carolina State Senator Luke Rankin sponsored the resolution to have the section of the road named after Freddy Hendrick. The resolution was brought forth and consecutively adopted by the Senate on May 11, 2021, and then adopted by the House on April 26, 2022.
“There is no way to fully honor his contributions and legacy,” wrote Rankin in a letter to Freddy’s family that was read at the dedication. “He was an extremely talented photographer, and many outside this gathering will still treasure his photos. His many years at AVX were a testament to his work ethic. And his kind and generous nature touched me lots.”
Paul Lyons, a coworker and friend of Freddy’s at AVX, said he saw his office change over time as more pictures of his wife and children were added to it. Lyons called him “someone who was always there for you.”
“Freddy was the type that even after he left AVX, he would call and say, ‘How’s it going?,’” Lyons said.
After sharing stories and remembrances for Freddy Hendricks, attendees migrated down the road to witness the unveiling of the newly furnished sign near Temple Street. Freddy’s friends, church family, and loved ones gathered around the sign as Mark stripped off the tape revealing “Freddy E. Hendrick Highway.”
“It’s a tribute,” Freddy’s wife Susan Hendrick said. “It’s a tribute to him and his family. And the impact he had on the community.”
A second sign memorializing Freddy Hendrick’s life can be found south of Pitch Landing Road.
