Conway’s annual Riverfest is set for June 24, and opening ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. with a golf cart parade and events planned for the entire day.
The festival is free to the public and will have a variety of activities for everyone such as the Kids Zone with bounce castles, water games and the festival staple Jell-o Jump.
For adults, the Riverfest offers the Business Expo, the Artisan Market and the beer garden for attendees to experience and will cap the festivities off with a fireworks celebration at the end of the night.
Festival goers must follow rules including not smoking, no golf carts (outside of the parade), bicycles, skateboards, and coolers are not allowed inside.
There is also a change to the layout of the festival this year as well as some road closures, according to a press release.
Activities, vendors, children’s games and attractions will remain along Elm Street from Laurel Street and Marina Drive and in the Marina parking lot.
The main stage area, beer garden and sponsor garden will be located on the grass lot at the corner of Elm Street and Marina Drive. Road closures will include Elm Street from Marina Drive and the Laurel Street intersection to the Conway Marina, as well as Marina Drive from Hwy 501 Bypass. The Conway Marina boat ramp will also be closed during the festival.
There will be no vendors or activities planned for the Riverfront Peninsula Park this year.
The golf cart parade is an annual patriotic event where the community comes together to decorate carts in patriotic and community focused designs and compete while also giving the town a great experience to start off the rest of the festival. The Conway Chamber, which sponsors the event, is still taking applicants. The parade is free to enter and participants have the chance to win awards for best of categories such as most original design, most patriotic, most spirited and the overall winner.
Each participant must have a licensed driver that is 17 years or older. Anyone interested may call 843-248-2273.
The golf cart parade starts lining up at 11 a.m. behind the Conway Chamber of Commerce building and begins at 11:30 a.m.
Toward the end of the day-long festival, Cowboy Mouth, a guest band from New Orleans, will go on stage at 8 p.m. and play until the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.
The event ends at 10 p.m. June 24.
For more information about entertainment, vendors and other appearances visit conwayriverfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.