Conway officials once again discussed allowing people to walk around downtown with a drink in hand and creating a midnight cutoff for alcohol sales.
The proposed ordinance by city staff came back to city council Monday for a workshop discussion with the hopes of more specific rules to incorporate, including requiring people to carry their alcoholic beverages in cups. In other words, patrons could not walk around downtown with a bottle of wine or liquor, drinking it from the bottle.
City staff views the possible zone as a space that would allow casual and leisure drinking as people stroll through downtown to sightsee, and is trying to craft an ordinance that best works for the city. It would ultimately have to be passed by city council, which has not happened yet.
Councilman William Goldfinch said he wanted to understand the benefit of people walking from one restaurant to another with a drink in hand.
But city staff said it isn’t just about that.
“It's about the public spaces in between,” said Adam Emrick, Conway city administrator.
Those spaces in between could be city gardens, parks and an outdoor movie the city may host at its new amphitheater. Retail stores could be included, but the owner would decide if alcohol would be allowed inside.
The consumption zone would overlay the Waccamaw River and Central Business districts. Those districts include parts of Third and Fourth avenues and the downtown section of Main Street to just past Fifth Avenue. It also includes the Riverwalk.
This time around, the Conway Chamber of Commerce and Conway Downtown Alive were involved in bringing data to city council.
A survey was sent to chamber members, resulting in 156 responses about the consumption zone and midnight cut off. Of those responses, 101 were in favor of a consumption zone and 55 were against it. As for the midnight cut off, 99 were in favor and 57 were opposed.
Disadvantages of a downtown consumption zone, according to survey results, include minors who could take advantage of the rule, litter, public intoxication, attracting “homeless individuals with substance issues” and people bringing their own beverages into bars.
Goldfinch mentioned a midnight cutoff could cause people to congregate in the streets, and referenced an issue Charleston faced when it changed its last call time.
For the Crafty Rooster, a midnight cutoff would be welcomed.
“We don’t make that much money after midnight,” said Sean Kobos, an owner of the restaurant.
He added it would be safer for employees to leave work earlier in the night, particularly for his female staff.
Kobos said people may think the consumption zone could bring more crime, but he doesn’t believe that’s the case.
“I don’t think it will create any problem for the majority of us,” he said. “I think it will keep this renaissance Conway has had going the last ten years.”
Deputy city administrator John Rogers added: “It will still be illegal to be drunk in public. You can still go into a bar, get drunk, come out and cause issues.”
Conway currently may provide special event permits that allow alcohol consumption, if approved by council.
Councilman Larry White said he agrees with those permits, but he would not be for the consumption zone.
“I’m not for that,” he said.
The city previously discussed this proposal, but council has not taken a formal vote on the potential change.
City staff is still working on a draft for the ordinance.
Council has asked city staff to provide further research. Its possible council could hold another workshop on the topic at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.