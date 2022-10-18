Conway officials once again discussed allowing people to walk around downtown with a drink in hand and creating a midnight cutoff for alcohol sales.

The proposed ordinance by city staff came back to city council Monday for a workshop discussion with the hopes of more specific rules to incorporate, including requiring people to carry their alcoholic beverages in cups. In other words, patrons could not walk around downtown with a bottle of wine or liquor, drinking it from the bottle.

City staff views the possible zone as a space that would allow casual and leisure drinking as people stroll through downtown to sightsee, and is trying to craft an ordinance that best works for the city. It would ultimately have to be passed by city council, which has not happened yet.

Councilman William Goldfinch said he wanted to understand the benefit of people walking from one restaurant to another with a drink in hand.

But city staff said it isn’t just about that.

“It's about the public spaces in between,” said Adam Emrick, Conway city administrator.

Those spaces in between could be city gardens, parks and an outdoor movie the city may host at its new amphitheater. Retail stores could be included, but the owner would decide if alcohol would be allowed inside.

The consumption zone would overlay the Waccamaw River and Central Business districts. Those districts include parts of Third and Fourth avenues and the downtown section of Main Street to just past Fifth Avenue. It also includes the Riverwalk.

This time around, the Conway Chamber of Commerce and Conway Downtown Alive were involved in bringing data to city council.

A survey was sent to chamber members, resulting in 156 responses about the consumption zone and midnight cut off. Of those responses, 101 were in favor of a consumption zone and 55 were against it. As for the midnight cut off, 99 were in favor and 57 were opposed.

Disadvantages of a downtown consumption zone, according to survey results, include minors who could take advantage of the rule, litter, public intoxication, attracting “homeless individuals with substance issues” and people bringing their own beverages into bars.