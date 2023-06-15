After issuing a Pride Month proclamation at last week’s city council meeting, Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she’s received more responses to that action than any other action she’s taken as an elected official.
Responses have been both negative and positive, with St. Anne’s Episcopal Church welcoming Blain-Bellamy on Sunday to its Pride Sunday service.
Blain-Bellamy said she issued the proclamation as a statement of her love and acceptance of those who identify as LGBTQ+.
“I was brought up very simply to believe love conquers all,” she said. “And that judgement is for the Almighty.
“I hoped that we would respond in such a way as people that our friends would feel safe and like they fit in our community, and it blew up from there.”
On Sunday, St. Anne’s hosted its Pride Sunday service, which was planned before the proclamation was issued, a church spokesperson said.
In a Facebook post Friday, the church posted an invitation for people to attend.
“On the heels of her announcement, Mayor Bellamy received messages of hate from local churches,” the post reads. “St. Anne’s proudly stands with Mayor Bellamy and is celebrating Pride Sunday with her as a special guest. We ask you to join us in supporting the Mayor and celebrating ‘God’s greatest creation.’”
Mike Roberts, senior warden at St. Anne’s, said the service was nearly at capacity with many first-time visitors attending to support the mayor.
“Our formal ‘thank you’ resulted in a standing ovation, so it is clear that the proclamation resonated positively within our congregation,” Roberts said.
"We figured we should provide a thank you for her because she had been faced with a lot of negative comments," Roberts said, adding that the Episcopal Diocese in the state is in full support of inclusion. "Our church believes very strongly that God is love and she clearly was not experiencing that."
While some have celebrated Blain-Bellamy for her recognition of the LGBTQ+ community, others have expressed opposition to her action.
Brandon Blair, senior pastor at Langston Baptist Church in Conway, called for the mayor’s resignation, saying it does not represent the city of Conway.
“The proclamation in itself, one would argue that it’s just a piece of paper,” he said. “But that’s just a gateway, a doorway, if you would, to saturating our city with the homosexual LGBTQ agenda and beliefs. It starts with a proclamation, a piece of paper, then it’s a pride parade and then it’s in our schools and in our businesses and in our streets. Before long, taxpayer dollars will be supporting this agenda and our kids, you can’t shield them from it any longer if it becomes a normalcy in our city.”
Blain-Bellamy said Monday that she has no plans to resign.
“I didn’t intend to harm anybody, and as a matter of fact, I still don’t know how I harmed anybody,” she said.
The proclamation comes from the mayor’s office. It is not issued by the city or city council and is not an item on which the city council votes.
The item was listed as an item on last week’s council meeting agenda, along with two other proclamations Blain-Bellamy issued: one for National Garden Week, and another for Juneteenth. Proclamations by mayors are performed as a tradition and are typically done by request.
The Pride Month proclamation reads as follows:
“WHEREAS, LGBTQ rights and Gay liberation have challenged our nation, and have been raised in our consciousness at least since the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, the result of commonplace raids and arrests made by New York police, and refusals by the City of New York to issue licenses to establishments where gay and LGBTQ persons frequented; and,
WHEREAS, Our LGBTQ residents have and continue to enrich and make remarkable contributions to our culture that are worthy of note, and as our relatives, neighbors and friends- deserve to feel safe and respected in their homes, neighborhoods, schools and workplaces; and,
WHEREAS, Pride Month is important for human solidarity, the fight for human rights, visibility and acceptance of the LGBTQ community; and,
WHEREAS, Discrimination and attacks against the gay and LGBTQ community are rampant in the United States, and believed to cause such youth to be five times as likely to attempt suicide as heterosexual youth; and,
WHEREAS, Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, legislation, and attacks are a threat to all who value human dignity and inclusion; and,
WHEREAS, The City of Conway takes this opportunity to offer hope and positivity as the world moves slowly towards acceptance and compassion to our LGBTQ neighbors and friends.
THEREFORE, by the power vested in me by the residents of Conway, South Carolina, I Proclaim that the month of June 2023 is Pride Month in the City of Conway, SC. I encourage all in the City of Conway and beyond to find and hold value in all human beings as God’s best creations, all worthy of love
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Conway, South Carolina, to be affixed this 5 th day of June 2023.”
Blain-Bellamy said that before she issued the proclamation, she expected to receive some backlash.
“I have gotten huge support for having done so and huge disdain from that same action,” she said. “I’ve pondered it forever … there are those who generally would say that my speaking up for the gay community is sinful and that I’ll pay for it, and I’m just willing to take that chance.”
Conway is the second jurisdiction within the county to have a Pride Month proclamation. Last month, the city of Myrtle Beach issued a Pride Month proclamation for the month of June.
Last June, nearly 200 demonstrators showed up outside the Horry County Government and Justice Center in response to Horry County Council’s decision to oppose a resolution designating June as Pride Month. Initially, the council passed the resolution, but then reconsidered it and unanimously voted to rescind the non-binding statement, which generated national headlines.
