Conway residents will be saving a few dollars on their water bills in the coming months, due to a S.C. Supreme Court opinion originating in Greenville County and an Horry County case still making its way through the judicial process.
Although Conway’s two charges are included on and paid through the city’s water bills, they are not for water. The two charges total $7.29 a month, $4.79 is the charge for streetlights and another $2.50 is for sidewalks.
In executive session Monday night, Conway City Council got a briefing on the Greenville lawsuit’s decision and decided to temporarily halt the charge in Conway until the Horry County class action case is decided.
The two charges had brought complaints from some Conway customers, especially from those already paying Homeowner Association (HOA) fees for their streetlights and sidewalks.
Conway spokesperson June Wood said the collection of sidewalk and streetlight fees is currently suspended due to a legal question. To assure fair treatment of Conway residents and to avoid confusion, they will not resume collection of these fees until the Horry County case is decided.
S.C. Rep. Jeff Johnson, R-58, explained that all taxes must be approved by the S.C. Legislature and that could take as long as a year to get a resolution to this situation, if the city wants to follow through and if the new charges are determined to be taxes. So the question is are these two new charges taxes or permissible fees.
Johnson says all new taxes must, by law, be approved by the S.C. General Assembly. So the question in the Greenville County case was are a road maintenance fee and an upgrade of telecommunication services permissible fees or taxes. The two Greenville charges were enacted in 2017, according to the recent Supreme Court opinion.
A Greenville magistrate found that the fees were legal, but the case was appealed and the Supreme Court overturned that opinion saying, “We find these charges are taxes. State law prohibits local government from imposing taxes unless they are value-based property taxes or are specifically authorized by the General Assembly.”
Wood said confusion was coming from some Conway residents who wondered why they’re paying for sidewalks and streetlights if they don’t have them in their neighborhoods or in front of their homes.
Council decided to temporarily suspend the fees because they didn’t want to be in the position of having to return a large sum of money if the fees aren’t allowed.
Although Johnson said no one has approached him about introducing a bill allowing the two new charges, a legislator must agree to introduce a bill allowing the fees to the S.C. General Assembly. After that, it will go to a subcommittee where public input will be allowed. If it doesn’t become bogged down in a committee, it could make it through the legislature by the next year, and that’s if it is filed by the beginning of the session.
How quickly it passes through will depend on how much support it has.
If everything goes smoothly it could be next summer before it’s approved.
Johnson says he hasn’t looked into Conway’s issue so he doesn’t know if he’d be willing to introduce a bill calling for the new fees.
However, he added, he doesn’t like new taxes.
“I haven’t heard from any constituents if this is needed or not,” he said. “I just really haven’t heard anything at all.”
In 1992, the S.C. Supreme Court dealt with the same issue asking if Horry County’s road fee was a service or a tax.
The court found in favor of the fee.
That case, Brown vs. County of Horry, is quoted in the Greenville County case as a way to determine if a charge is a valid fee or a tax.
“Under Brown, a fee is valid as a uniform service charge if (1) the revenue generated is used to the benefit of the payers, even if the general public also benefits (2) the revenue generated is used only for the specific improvement contemplated (3) the revenue generated by the fee does not exceed the cost of the improvement and (4) the fee is uniformly imposed on all the payers,” the court’s recent decision says.
Supreme Court Justice John K. Kittredge, who concurred with the opinion, went on to say, “Local governments, for obvious reasons, want to avoid calling a tax a tax. I am hopeful that today’s decision will deter the politically expedient penchant for imposing taxes disguised as ‘service or user fees.’ I believe today’s decision sends a clear message that the courts will not uphold taxes masquerading as ‘service or use fees.’ Going forward, courts will carefully scrutinize so-called ‘service or user fees’ to ensure compliance with section 6-1-300(6).”
But Wood says Conway is simply waiting to see how the Horry County lawsuit is decided to make sure they are charging a permissible fee and, pending the outcome of that case, will decide if they want to continue to charge the streetlight and sidewalk fees.
“We want to be cautious with collecting fees from anyone,” Wood said.
