Increased fees for youth sports, hourly raises for fitness instructors and free use of the city’s park shelters could be coming to the Conway Recreation Department later this year.

Some recreation department rates have not increased since 2011, and city staff said the changes are pending due to the financial landscape of the city changing over the last decade.

Raising fitness instructor and lifeguard hourly wages is one of those proposed changes.

“Fitness instructors are difficult to find in our area, and we need to stay competitive to offer those classes,” said city spokesperson June Wood.

The hourly rate could go up from $10.70 to $15, if city council votes to increase wages in the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

City leaders discussed a range of topics during its annual budget retreat in Aiken earlier this month. City staff is proposing a $40.7 million budget that would include a 5-mill tax increase. This budget must be passed before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Here is a breakdown of proposed ideas for the recreation department.

Youth sports and camps

The youth sports registration fee could rise from $25 to $30 for city residents and from $50 to $75 for out-of-city residents.

“We are continuing to lose money,” recreation department records state. “It cost over $250 for each football player to play and we charge $25 in the city or $50 outside the city. Raising the rates would help in recovering cost for our sports programs.”

Raising the rates could bring in $44,000 in additional revenue, the document states.

City staff is also proposing to increase the summer day camp fee from $65 to $100.

Rentals

In hopes of getting out of the rental business, the recreation department is proposing to remove rental fees for park shelters.

All park shelters would be first come, first served, if council decides to move forward with the recreation department’s proposal.