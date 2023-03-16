Increased fees for youth sports, hourly raises for fitness instructors and free use of the city’s park shelters could be coming to the Conway Recreation Department later this year.
Some recreation department rates have not increased since 2011, and city staff said the changes are pending due to the financial landscape of the city changing over the last decade.
Raising fitness instructor and lifeguard hourly wages is one of those proposed changes.
“Fitness instructors are difficult to find in our area, and we need to stay competitive to offer those classes,” said city spokesperson June Wood.
The hourly rate could go up from $10.70 to $15, if city council votes to increase wages in the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
City leaders discussed a range of topics during its annual budget retreat in Aiken earlier this month. City staff is proposing a $40.7 million budget that would include a 5-mill tax increase. This budget must be passed before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
Here is a breakdown of proposed ideas for the recreation department.
Youth sports and camps
The youth sports registration fee could rise from $25 to $30 for city residents and from $50 to $75 for out-of-city residents.
“We are continuing to lose money,” recreation department records state. “It cost over $250 for each football player to play and we charge $25 in the city or $50 outside the city. Raising the rates would help in recovering cost for our sports programs.”
Raising the rates could bring in $44,000 in additional revenue, the document states.
City staff is also proposing to increase the summer day camp fee from $65 to $100.
Rentals
In hopes of getting out of the rental business, the recreation department is proposing to remove rental fees for park shelters.
All park shelters would be first come, first served, if council decides to move forward with the recreation department’s proposal.
The city could still, however, charge for weddings. The city charges a $100 deposit for weddings at parks. In-city residents pay $150, non-city residents pay $200 and city employees or their children pay $50.
This year, the new terrace outside of the city’s planning building off Laurel Street will be added to this list of rentals. The same rates will apply.
Swimming
The city is also looking to remove swim team monthly fees and meet fees, depending on the host.
One, three-week session swimming lesson fees could also increase. For members, that fee could rise from $20 to $30, for city residents it could go up from $25 to $35, and for non-city residents from $35 to $45.
Members at the Sports and Fitness Center could soon have an additional benefit. Staff is proposing to make the Smith Jones Aquatics Center an extension of the Sports and Fitness Center. Those with a membership at the Sports and Fitness Center could also swim at Smith Jones.
Other new fees:
- $30 per hour light fee for all fields
- $50 per day vendor space
- $200 gym rental deposit
- $500 2-hour gym rental
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.