Conway leaders could prohibit event goers from openly carrying firearms at city-permitted events if the council approves an addition to its public conduct ordinance.

Conway Police Chief Dale Long presented the proposal to Conway City Council Monday, though council members did not discuss the item.

The proposal reads: “It is unlawful for any person, whether or not that person has been issued a concealed weapons permit, to enter a city-permitted event held on public property while armed.”

Long said the recommendation comes after seeing other municipalities across South Carolina — including the city of Columbia — making changes for city events after the state’s “Open Carry with Training Act” was passed this year. The law states that those who have a concealed weapons permit may openly carry handguns in public places.

Conway’s addition to its public conduct ordinance would apply to city-sponsored events.

“That would cover our Christmas parade, festivals downtown, RiverFest, just incidents like that where we have city sponsored events with people coming together,” Long said during the meeting.

Long, who is a supporter of the Second Amendment, said in an interview Tuesday that he wants people to feel safe when gathering at city events. He said seeing people with a gun on their hip could make people feel unsafe.

“People who aren’t used to seeing armed citizens can be [alarmed],” Long said, adding he wants people to feel safe and be worry-free when attending city events.

Another aspect to the proposed rule, Long said, is that protests and rallies could be included in the types of events where guns would be prohibited. Long said it would be best to prohibit guns at an event where emotional topics are involved.

Following Long’s presentation Monday, council members did not specifically discuss the potential addition to the ordinance — instead the discussion revolved around timelines for special event permits and the other items currently in the ordinance.