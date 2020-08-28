A trip to Coastal Club Apartments on S.C. 544 earlier this week looking for a wanted suspect led Conway police to three arrests, cash and thousands of grams of marijuana, according to a Conway police report.
Police reported being ready to knock on an apartment door when they saw a Conway man get out of a cab and head their way. When they asked if he lived in the apartment where they were, he started to back up. One policeman says he caught the smell of marijuana coming from the young man, who immediately turned around and began to run.
Police chased him down the stairs and through a breezeway. At the bottom of the stairs, they say the suspect dropped a large bag that he was holding, and as he ran a pistol fell from his shorts.
The two policemen collected the gun and the bag as they continued to chase the suspect. They reported taking him into custody in the parking lot where he gave up and quit running, the report says.
The policeman, who collected the bag, said it was filled with a large amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. A search of the suspect turned up $3,511 in cash, according to a Conway police report.
Police say they checked and found that the man does not have a concealed weapons permit.
Darius Makel Davis, 22, of Conway was charged the next day with two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, PWID marijuana in close proximity of a school and unlawful carry of a pistol.
Police say he had about 2,188 grams of marijuana in his bedroom.
Davis was released from jail Friday afternoon.
Police than went back to try to contact the young Conway man they had gone to the apartments to find. Xavier Malik Blow, 24, of Hemingway, was wanted for kidnapping and first-degree assault.
When the two officers talked with him at the Coastal Club apartments they reported smelling green marijuana coming from inside the residence when the front door was opened, according to a Conway police report.
The person who answered the door told police the suspect they were seeking had already gone to work and wasn’t there. Police conducted a protective sweep to prevent any possible destruction of evidence while they sought a search warrant.
Officers then detained the occupants until a search warrant could be completed.
During the safety sweep, they say they saw in plain view bulk bags of a green leafy vegetation that they believed was marijuana.
Blow was charged with kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery. He also reportedly had .8 grams of marijuana. He was still in jail Friday. Blow's charges stemmed from a previous incident and were not part of the drug charges filed against the other two suspects.
Xavier Tavarus Jones, 22, of Georgetown had $2,610 that was found packaged with narcotics inside the suspect’s bedroom, according to the police report. Police say they found 576 grams of marijuana that belonged to Jones. He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute in close proximity to a school, possession of Ecstasy and possession of Schedule IV narcotics, and was released from jail Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.