Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery was reported Friday afternoon in Conway, officials said.
The robbery happened at 612 Church St., city spokeswoman Taylor Newell said in a news release.
Authorities are searching for a black male wearing black pants, a black hoodie and red shoes.
Police are canvassing the area and starting their investigation, the release said. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.