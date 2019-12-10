The Conway Police Department is searching for a suspect in a string of armed robberies.
Officers responded to Carolina Payday Loans at 612 Church St. on Nov. 27 after an armed robbery was reported, according to a Facebook post from the agency.
A subject who entered the business presented a handgun and demanded money.
Detectives were able to identify him as Antonio Xavier Mccray.
Warrants have been obtained for the robbery, a prior armed robbery at the same business and for an armed robbery at Upfront Loans at 610 Church St.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD's Investigations Division at 843-248-1790.
