The Conway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
The agency on Thursday released photos of the person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD at 843-248-1790.
A tweet from the agency sent out shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday said officers were called to the 900 block of Wright Boulevard.
Officials said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Whittemore Park Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown because of the incident, an Horry County Schools spokesperson said.
A controlled release of students was implemented after the lockdown was lifted, and buses ran on a slightly later schedule.
