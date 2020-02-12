The Conway Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
A tweet from the agency sent out shortly before 4 p.m. said officers were on scene in the 900 block of Wright Boulevard.
"It is unknown exactly where the incident occurred at this time," a tweet said.
The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Whittemore Park Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown because of the incident, an Horry County Schools spokesperson said.
Check back for updates.
