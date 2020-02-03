Police responded after a bicyclist was struck in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon in Conway, city spokeswoman Taylor Newell said.
Newell said the crash happened on 4th Avenue near Pearl Street. The incident was reported just before 3:50 p.m.
No other information, including the bicyclist's condition, was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
