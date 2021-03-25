Vehicle taken and burned
A Longs man told Horry County police that unknown males robbed him in the area of Plantation Drive in the Longs section, according to an Horry County police report.
He said the suspect showed a gun and took “multiple items off his person”.
The victim said the suspect also stole his vehicle, but he was not able to give police a description of the suspect.
Moments later, officers received another call for service in reference to a vehicle on fire in the Longs area. Fire Rescue staffers told the officer the make of the vehicle that burned. The victim called back shortly after that confirming that it was his vehicle that burned. The loss was estimated at about $8,000.
Burglary
A Conway woman told Horry County police she left her residence on Beverly Richard Street in the Conway section from March 14-17 and when she returned she found that her residence had been burglarized, according to an Horry County police report.
She said her bedroom door was damaged and about $385 of her things were taken.
She said the screws had been removed from the padlock on her bedroom door. The police report says the officer saw four holes in the bedroom door. The victim told police her missing things included two pairs of shoes, three bottles of perfume, some jewelry, miscellaneous clothing, a purse, two laundry baskets and a “Rabbit” vibrator.
The officer talked with several other people who all said they knew nothing about the burglary. There were no cameras in the residence, so the officer closed the case for lack of evidence.
Conway High burglarized
Conway police were called to Conway High School Friday morning at about 4 a.m. to check on a report of a burglary, according to a Conway police report.
The report says police determined that a burglary and grand larceny had occurred.
The report puts the loss at $40,000, and the amount recovered was $40,000.
There is no suspect listed.
Vehicle incidents
■ A North Carolina woman told Conway police that while her car was parked on Gary Lake Boulevard in the Cox Ferry Lake Recreation area, someone got into it through a broken front window and took a backpack, sunglasses, reading glasses and a binocular case.
The woman told police she didn’t want to testify or press charges because she lives in North Carolina. She told police she wanted to verify the incident for insurance purposes.
■ A Conway man told Horry County police that he picked up man at a gas station in the Conway area at the request of a friend, according to an Horry County police report. The two then went to Squirrel Ridge Drive at S.C. 90 where the vehicle’s owner got out, leaving his vehicle running and the suspect inside the vehicle. When the owner went into the residence, the suspect moved into the driver’s seat and began backing out of the driveway.
The owner said he ran to the vehicle and pulled on the car door, but couldn’t get it open so he jumped on the hood of the vehicle as the suspect was driving away. He fell off, but he didn’t want emergency medical care.
■ A resident of The Wren on Todd Boulevard told police Friday that someone had been inside her unsecured vehicle and had taken a driver’s license, three Starbucks gift cards worth a total of $45, $3 in bills and her health insurance card. There were no fingerprints. Police were trying, when this report was written, to get a video of the incident.
Burglaries
Over the same recent night, two Conway area residents reported burglaries, according to Horry County police reports.
On Hallie Martin Road, a resident told police he checks his property everyday because the home is vacant. On this day, he found that a front window was wide open. Police cleared the residence, but didn’t think anything was missing
On Ridge Road, a resident returned home at about 6:30 p.m. after being gone all day and found his shed doors open, according to the police report. He told the officer that he keeps the doors secured with two self-tapping screws. The man said all of his tools, valued at about $1,200, were missing, along with $400 of fishing equipment. The officer took pictures of the inside of the shed showing where the suspect(s) had thrown things around leaving the shed in disarray.
Everything in a camper at the site seemed to be in its place, according to the Horry County police report.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ A North Carolina woman drew the attention of Conway police Friday at about 1 a.m. at the IGA on Main Street where she was stumbling. A Conway police report says the woman was slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. She told police she had left a bar before police stopped to speak with her. She was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ Conway police were called Monday at about 1 p.m. to the area of Third Avenue and Main Street to check on a report of a disorderly man, according to a Conway police report.
Before he found the man on Main Street, the officer learned from another police officer that she had already trespassed the man from the Conway City Hall. The officer said he found the man on Kingston Street near Main Street. He says when he tried to speak with the homeless Conway man he began to be very loud and started cursing and screaming as people were walking on the sidewalk. The man was asked to stop screaming, but the report says he continued. He was handcuffed and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was taken to jail. The suspect was also advised that he had been trespassed from First Baptist Church and The Trestle.
■ After a Myrtle Beach teen was seen by a Conway policeman Monday at about 2:30 a.m. parked at a closed business on S.C. 544 with his truck lights on, the officer circled the block. At that point he says he saw the truck leaving the area and later swerving in and out of its lane, according to a Conway police report.
When the policeman stopped the teen he says he immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana and alcohol.
The report says the teen told the officer that he was coming from S.C. 90, but the officer says that’s not where he had seen him earlier. The teen then told the officer that he had a small amount of marijuana in his glove box and showed it to the officer. He also told the officer that if he searched the truck, he would find alcohol. The report says the teen then told the officer that a friend had left a gun in his vehicle and it was on the back floorboard.
The cop searched and found a plastic container holding a green leafy substance, a small plastic bag with a white powdery substance inside, a blue cut straw and a white powdery substance on the driver’s floorboard, a white rectangular pill, two open containers of beer and four closed beers in a cooler on the back seat and a G2C 9mm handgun on the back floorboard.
The teen then told the officer that the white powdery substance was probably cocaine, but it wasn’t his and the white pill was Xanax. The police report points out that the teen is under the legal drinking age and did not have a concealed weapons permit. He was charged with simple possession of marijuana, minor in possession of beer, open container in a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule 4 narcotics, possession of cocaine and unlawful carry of a pistol.
■ A young Conway man was charged with a number of drug and gun-related charges Saturday at about 11 p.m. after a Conway policeman stopped him for a tag light violation.
His charges included possession of narcotics and a firearm after police learned that he did not have a concealed weapons permit and is not allowed to possess a firearm in South Carolina, according to a Conway police report.
He was also charged with driving under suspension, not for DUI, second offense; disobeying a police officer; possession of a Schedule 4 narcotic; manufacture, distribution or possession of Schedule 1 and 2, third or subsequent; MDP with intent to distribute, third or subsequent; trafficking in cocaine, 10-28 grams, third or subsequent, according to Horry County jail records.
The officer says the man stopped at the corner of Live Oak Street and Fourth Avenue, opened his door and ran behind a house. Because the policeman says he couldn’t see what the young man had in his hand, he pulled his gun and pointed it at the suspect as he ran calling for him to stop. He kept running until a second officer ran after him and caught him.
The police report says the man was taken to jail.
He was issued a warning for having defective equipment.
■ Conway police were called to 810 Billiards on U.S. 501 East Saturday at about 1 a.m. after a manager told police there were three intoxicated men, who refused to leave even after they had been asked to, according to a Conway police report.
The manager told police the men got into a car in the parking lot, but later said it did not belong to them, according to a Conway police report.
After police arrived, two of the men left leaving one suspect with security. The suspect told police that security asked him to leave, but he went back in to find his cell phone. The police report says the man was intoxicated and all efforts to call a taxi were exhausted.
He was detained. The officer says he found a brown wallet in the suspect’s back pocket that held $213 in cash and two credit cards that did not have his name on them.
The wallet was placed in an evidence locker for safekeeping.
A potential phone number was found for the owner of the wallet and a voicemail was left. The man was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ A Conway teen was stopped by a policeman who noticed that his brake lights were not functioning, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says the suspect stopped at Mill Pond Road and Oak Street at about 10:30 p.m. Friday with a woman in the front seat and an infant in the back seat.
The officer says when he stopped the man he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. He said the man was not able to find his vehicle registration and when he opened his center console the officer saw the tip of a “drum magazine,” a high capacity magazine for firearms.
The policeman then moved away from the vehicle and called for an additional officer to assist. The suspect then reached multiple times toward his cup holder saying he had a little weed.
The officers detained the man and the woman and searched the vehicle recovering a 50-round drum magazine, a black digital scale, multiple plastic bags consistent with street level drug packaging, three plastic bags holding a green leafy-like substance, 30 multiple-labeled resealable plastic bags holding marijuana, a black Glock 43 handgun with a clear magazine holding nine bullets.
The gun was confirmed to have been stolen out of Horry County.
The passenger was released to her guardian. The teen was taken to jail. He was given a warning for the brake light violation and was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol.
■ A Conway police officer stopped a Chevy truck on El Bethel Road for a traffic offense, but the report doesn’t say what the offense was.
The officer said he knew that the young female driver’s license was suspended. He also says he saw a needle sticking out of her leg so he detained her. A young Conway man, who was a passenger in the truck, was also detained. Police searched the vehicle and found more needles in the woman’s purse, an open bottle of vodka and a blunt with green leafy substances believed to be marijuana. The man told police the marijuana and the open container were his.
The woman was charged with driving under suspension and possession of paraphernalia and was taken to jail.
The man was issued a citation for open container and released on the scene.
■ Conway police were called to check on a possible domestic incident, but found when they arrived at the location that the man and woman had left, according to a Conway police report.
An officer found the vehicle on El Bethel Road where he stopped and detained the couple.
The Conway man then told the officer that there was some marijuana in the vehicle and some in the woman’s purse, according to a Conway police report.
The officer searched the vehicle and found two bags of a green leafy substance, a bottle of smoked blunts, a glass pipe and a grinder. The woman told the officer that the marijuana belonged to both of them, and that they had smoked it together.
Police then confirmed that the woman was wanted by the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon, according to the police report.
The man was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. The woman was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. The marijuana weighed 19.5 grams.
■ A Conway police officer was asked to find a Conway man who was reportedly highly intoxicated walking on U.S. 501 beach bound from Rivertown Boulevard, according to a Conway police report.
The officer found the man in front of Conway High School on U.S. 501 and had the man sit on the sidewalk.
The officer said she smelled a strong odor of alcohol on the suspect’s breath. He was charged, searched and loaded into a patrol vehicle.
At the jail, the report says the suspect became very verbally abusive and behaved aggressively toward the Conway officer. At some point, he got in the officer’s face and yelled profanity. The jailer pulled him back trying to take control of the suspect, but he squared up and kicked the officer in the stomach. The officer wasn’t injured by the kick. The suspect has a criminal history showing a pattern of assault and public drunkenness, the report says. He was charged with public drunkenness and resisting arrest/assault on a police officer.
Stolen and sold
A Conway police officer went recently to Trade USA on U.S. 501 to check on a report of obtaining goods by false pretense.
The officer found several items there that had been taken from Lowe’s Home Improvement by a shoplifter, who allegedly, knowing the items had been stolen, sold them to Trade USA, according to a Conway police report. The recovered items included two DeWalt 12v cordless drills and two DeWalt 7-inch grinders. The suspect received $180 for them. The officer recovered the items and returned them to Lowe’s.
Dog problems
In two unrelated Conway police incidents, a Conway dog owner was charged with animal running at large after police were called to Sycamore Street to check on a report of a vicious animal, according to a Conway police report.
The victim told police she was walking to her mailbox when the dog ran up to her and tried to bite her on her left ankle. Emergency medical workers checked her leg, but didn’t find any visible bite marks.
On Heirloom Drive, a woman says she was running when a dog on a retractable leash charged her and bit her lower right calf causing bruising and bleeding. Someone there told police she tried to lock the button on the dog’s leash before he bit the runner. Emergency medical workers checked the woman.
Police told the dog’s owner to quarantine the dog for ten days on a fixed leash.
