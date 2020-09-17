Arson charges
A 34-year-old Conway man was charged with two counts of attempted murder and third-degree arson Tuesday in connection with a fire Sunday at Big D’s BBQ on Church Street in Conway, according to information provided by Conway police.
Rosalio Martinez was still in jail yesterday without a bond having been set.
A Conway police report says a young Conway woman and young Mullins man were sleeping in a shed Sunday at about 7 a.m. when they said they smelled gasoline.
When police got there, the Conway Fire Department was already there. The young man told police that after he smelled the gasoline the shed went up in flames. Police processed the scene looking for evidence.
After an investigation, police believe the suspect threw a flammable liquid onto the shed and lit it on fire with the two victims inside, according to information provided by police. The victims escaped with minor injuries.
Martinez was taken into custody without incident.
Myrtle Beach man drowns
One person died from drowning in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
The victim was identified as 44-year-old Jason Tompkins from Myrtle Beach.
Authorities responded to the oceanfront in the 29th Avenue South area around 1 a.m. Sunday in relation to the case, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue personnel were already on scene performing CPR.
Tompkins was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Socastee shooting
Horry County police are investigating a shooting on Socastee Boulevard near Taco Bell around 11 a.m. Saturday that left one person injured, the department reported in a tweet.
Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the injuries were not life threatening, and officers have not arrested a suspect.
She said Horry County Fire Rescue took the victim to the hospital.
Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.
Conway teen shot dead
A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting incident near Conway Saturday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Jamie Johnson of Conway died after being shot Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of D Street and Rose Moss Road near Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner's office.
According to an Horry County police report, officers responding to the scene found Johnson lying in Rose Moss Road. The heavily-redacted police report said Johnson was found on the driver's side, but redacts what type of vehicle or method of transportation was at the scene.
The report said, "all three victims were occupants of the" [redacted] when a car approached them and the "suspect(s)" exited the car "and started shooting."
Only one victim, Johnson, was injured in the shooting, according to the coroner's office and police report. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Officers found shell casings in the roadway, the report said.
Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said Saturday night that the cause of the shooting was undetermined.
It was Saturday’s second shooting. The first shooting happened Saturday morning in Socastee where one person was injured.
Moskov said there's no indication the shootings were related, and there is not a threat to the public. As of Saturday night, no suspect was in custody, she said.
Don’t be fooled
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public against concealed weapon carry classes circulating online.
Several online events promoting a “live online conceal carry class” hosted by Fist 365 was advertised on social media platforms in September.
“We have received an increase of inquiries regarding Virginia Non-Resident Concealed Weapons Permits (CWP) due to various social media advertisements promoting online certifications. SLED and the State of South Carolina do not recognize Virginia Non-Resident CWPs and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office does not perform fingerprinting for nonresident CWPs. According to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), most applicants must first attend required training through a certified South Carolina CWP instructor.
A listing of instructors is available on the SLED website under the Concealed Weapons Permit Program located at: https://www.sled.sc.gov/cwp.html#newrenew.
Instructors will help prospective participants navigate through the remainder of the CWP application process.
Call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 915-5450.
No driver’s seat
Someone stole a vehicle left for repairs for several months at Auto World, according to an Horry County police report.
The vehicle didn’t have a driver’s seat. The suspect opened the vehicle’s door and sat inside for only a minute before leaving the scene in the truck, according to an Horry County police report.
Another stolen vehicle
The owner of Greg Faulk Auto Sales realized when he got to work on a recent morning that one of his vehicles had been stolen.
After watching the security footage, the suspect was seen walking from the area of U.S. 501 and Fifth Avenue toward the area of a red truck. The truck was listed in NCIC.
More vehicle incidents
■ Horry County police responded to a call about malicious damage on D Street Friday at about 5 p.m., according to an Horry County police report.
A Conway man there told police that his Forest River enclosed trailer had been damaged, the Horry County police report said.
The man said he last saw his trailer undamaged four days earlier. He said when he went to the trailer that day he found that a plug that operates his trailer’s lights had been ripped from the wires and the plug had been thrown into a nearby yard.
The man said one of the trailer’s tires had been flattened, but he didn’t see any puncture marks. He said there were two pairs of underwear near the trailer, one purple and the other gray, but he didn’t know who the owner was. The police report says they don’t know if the underwear is associated with the incident.
■ A resident of Lander Drive called police at about 9 a.m. Saturday to report that his vehicle had been entered during the night and about $1,450 of things were taken, but the Horry County police report doesn’t say what the missing items were. The report says there was no evidence of forced entry into the vehicle and the victim’s dog didn’t alert to a problem.
■ Horry County police went to the Food Lion on U.S. 701 North in the Loris section of Horry County where a man told him that when he went outside to check on his vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. everything was fine, according to an Horry County police report.
He went back outside at about 7:30 p.m. Monday and found that two of his tires had been flattened with what appeared to be a small sharp object.
The victim seemed to think he knew who might have done it.
The suspect was seen walking on the sidewalk of the store and around the corner and then out of sight at about 7 p.m. and then returning into the view of the camera a few minutes later; however, the police report says it is “purely speculation” that the suspect is the person who might have flattened the man’s tires.
Police tried, but were unable to contact the suspect.
■ A Mooresville, N.C., teen, living on S.C. 544, told police that someone took his $4,000 bag of Titleist golf clubs from his vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
He wasn’t sure when they were taken, but put it sometime between about a two-week period. He said one of the vehicle’s doors had weather stripping missing.
■ A Conway resident called police to report a vehicle partially in the road at the corner of Ambrose Avenue and Elm Street at 1 a.m. on a recent morning, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says the $40,000 vehicle’s left front tire was blown and whoever had been driving continued to drive on the rim until it stopped.
The owner asked that the vehicle be towed to Conway Ford. The policeman processed the vehicle for DNA evidence.
■ A resident of Cypress Tree LP told police that his medication was missing from his vehicle, according to an Horry County police report. The medication was stored in his sunglasses’ case in his vehicle that he had driven from Philadelphia, Pa. He was missing 14 to 16 pills.
■ A young Longs woman told Horry County police that as she was riding her Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle on S.C. 31 near S.C. 90, the motorcycle ran out of gas, so she left it on the shoulder of S.C. 31. When she returned the next day at 5 p.m., it was gone. She said she still had the key to the $4,500 motorcycle with her.
■ A young man was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and reckless driving after a Conway policeman says he saw him at about 3 p.m. on a recent day failing to maintain his lane on Church Street, according to Conway police report.
When the officer turned on his blue lights the man pulled into the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot where he passed a number of parking spaces where he could have stopped. After he passed the safe locations, the officer turned on his siren, but the young man accelerated in the parking lot of the Farmer’s Warehouse and made evasive maneuvers, according to the Conway police report.
Due a safety concern for the public, the officer aborted his attempt to stop the suspect. He then turned his vehicle in the opposite direction and got out to show that he had terminated his attempted stop.
The policeman checked the suspect’s driving history and found that the young man’s license is suspended.
Less than 10 minutes later, the policeman spotted the vehicle on U.S. 501 Business where the driver was speeding and passing multiple vehicles on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic with a “wanton disregard for public safety,” according to the police report.
The policeman said the vehicle almost struck several vehicles as he was turning left onto S.C. 90. The man lost control of his vehicle, striking an oncoming van and then a guardrail. The young man got out and ran, but was nabbed shortly after.
Neighbor trouble
A resident of S.C. 90 told Horry County police that a neighbor has been stalking her at a residence off S.C. 90, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman told police she hired the man to do some work for her about six months ago after finding him on Craig’s List.
Toward the end of August, she called police complaining that the man was harassing her. She said then that they were not in a romantic relationship but the man told police that they were involved romantically
The report says an officer told the man to stop all forms of communication with the woman. However, soon after that he messaged her and told police he knew he was not supposed to text her, but he did, according to the police report.
The report says he has continued to text her and tries to have unwanted communication with her.
She said at 4:22 a.m. on a recent morning, he went into her unlocked home to give her $210. She said she told him that she didn’t want to see him, but she heard him as he tried to come into her bedroom.
She says she shut the door as he dropped the money into her room.
She didn’t call police then because she had started a new job and didn’t want this to interfere with it, the police report says.
The officer spoke to the victim’s sister who didn’t know much about the situation. He also tried to talk with the suspect, but was unable to find him because he had been kicked out of the place he was living earlier that day due to his behavior. That person said the suspect was told that the light was on and the door was open when he went to give the woman some money, according to the report.
That person also told police that the man might have some undiagnosed mental illness and he thinks the victim wants to be with him when she has said she does not want to be with him, according to the police report.
The victim also said someone was taking her mail. She also thinks that the suspect had been watching her that morning because she left $40 underneath a statue outside of her door and when the person came to pick it up, it was gone, the police report said.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ Horry County police went to a home in the Conway section of Horry County to check on a report of a possible overdose, according to a Horry County police report.
An officer said Horry County Fire Rescue workers were trying to get into the house through a window after looking through the window and seeing the person unconscious and unresponsive. After they got in, they confirmed that the person was dead, so they called the coroner.
HCFR workers told police they had been to the house the day before where they administered Narcan for a reported morphine overdose.
■ A Conway man called police after a Georgetown man came to his front porch and opened his screened door, according to a Conway police report. The resident said when he got up and opened this front door the suspect tried to force his way in. The resident said the suspect was searching for a woman who used to live in the residence.
The resident said when he tried to close his front door, the suspect acted as if he was going to hit him and that’s when he pulled his .45-caliber handgun. The suspect then backed out of the door and grabbed the resident’s arm trying to remove the gun.
The resident pushed the suspect back and fired one round. The suspect then ran away.
The Conway police report says the suspect had been trespassed from the housing complex previously. The police officer found one .45-caliber shell casing. Police found the suspect, searched him and found a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana weighing about 1.5 grams.
The man was charged with simple possession of marijuana, trespassing and first-degree burglary, according to the police report.
■ A Little River man was charged with public drunkenness after a Conway policeman says he saw him riding a bicycle at about 10:30 p.m. on Church Street at 16th Avenue, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says the man was holding what looked to him like an alcoholic beverage.
After he stopped the man he learned that there was a beer inside the bag. The man said he had already drunk two beers. The policeman says the man was slurring his speech and having trouble staying on his feet, according to the police report.
He was taken to jail and his bicycle was taken to the city shop.
Narcan resuscitates victim
When Conway police went to a Conway residence to check on a report of an overdose, they found emergency medical workers and Horry County Fire Rescue already tending to an unconscious man. After they provided a dose of Narcan, the man became responsive. Emergency medical workers wanted to take him to the hospital, but he didn’t want to go, and police said they had no grounds to take him into protective custody.
The man was left in his wife’s custody.
Shots hit vehicle
A young Conway man told Conway police that he was being followed by a suspect as he traveled southbound on Oak Street Friday at about 9:30 p.m. He said he noticed the suspect’s vehicle following him down Oak Street, so he turned right onto Medlen Parkway. As the man turned onto the Parkway, the suspect began firing at his vehicle, hitting it three times, according to a Conway police report.
Officers searched the incident location and found three expended 9mm cartridges. They took pictures of the damage and the victim signed a consent to search form for his vehicle to be processed. Pictures were taken of the damage and the vehicle was towed.
More shots fired
Saturday at just before 7 p.m., Conway police were called to Creel Street to check on a report of shots being fired, according to a Conway police report.
A witness told police a blue Buick left an apartment complex at Creel Street and Ninth Avenue after a volley of shots. The officer said he spotted casings on the ground in front of a Creel Street residence. Police collected the casings and took pictures. The Conway police report said a cellphone was found on the scene.
Believe it or not
Conway police went to a New Road residence Saturday at about 5 p.m. where they found a Conway man dressed in camouflage on the roof with an assault rifle, according to a Conway police report.
Police said when they spoke with the man they determined that his statements were false and unfounded.
He had contacted 911 and intentionally made false reports on three occasions throughout the day, according to the report. At about 9:30 a.m., he reported a larceny of prescription drugs with cocaine strewn all over the residence. At 1 p.m., he called to report a trespassing in his front yard and the cocaine from the previous call being swept up into a corner of the residence. At 3:34 p.m., he called to say the trespassers had guns. An investigation showed that the three events never happened and the calls to 911 were made with fraudulent intent. The man was taken to jail where he was charged with filing a false police report.
Another stolen vehicle
A woman who had rented a vehicle from Enterprise called police Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. to report that the vehicle had been stolen, according to a Conway police report.
She said she went to a location on Pine Street at about 6:30 p.m., watched some television and went to sleep. At about 1 a.m., her cousin came home, woke her up and asked her where the car was, according to the Conway police report.
She walked outside and saw that the vehicle was gone. She told police there were no personal belongings inside the car and said she may have left the keys inside, but she wasn’t sure, according to the police report.
As the policeman was leaving the scene, Horry County reported that they had recovered a vehicle matching the description of the missing one. Conway police confirmed that it was the missing vehicle. Horry County police recovered the vehicle from U.S. 501 and Dick Scobee Road. Horry County police planned to process the vehicle to see if it might have been involved in a shooting that had occurred in their jurisdiction.
Money taken and returned
A teenage girl working at a Conway food establishment was seen on the company’s video going twice into the manager’s office and taking a total of $123, according to a Conway police report.
The manager told police she watched the video and saw a young employee go to the safe that was partially cracked open, take a cash box, open it on the counter, take a stack of bills and put them inside her pants. The girl left the office and went back to work, but came back about 30 minutes later when she did the same thing. Business officials said the total missing was $123.
The police report said the policeman went to the girl’s house where he spoke with the teen and her mom. The girl then told the policeman that she didn’t take the money, but after watching a surveillance video that showed her taking it, she admitted that she had taken it.
However, she told the policeman that a male employee told her to do it.
The policeman said he looked at the video again and saw no evidence of the girl passing off the money.
He spoke with her again about where the money was. Her mom told the policeman that she had found all of the $123. She gave it to the policeman, who took it back to the business.
The girl was issued a juvenile summons for breach of trust and given an October court date.
Don’t tell
A young Conway woman told police that a man 11 years her senior came to her apartment where he knocked on the door and was allowed to come in, according to a Conway police report.
The young woman and a witness told police the man yelled at the woman telling her if she told anyone that she is pregnant by him that he would hurt and kill her.
The girl and the witness said the man presented a black firearm that was inside of a bookbag, but he didn’t point it at anyone. The suspect left when a man there told him to get out.
More gunshots
Ten people, ranging in age from 3-years-old to 53-years-od were inside a house on Pittman Street Sunday at about 7:40 p.m. when someone shot at the house.
The Conway police report says the people inside the house said there were no injuries, but there were “pepper marks” from flying debris. Police walked the street and found that a residence on Sixth Avenue had been hit as well. The officer taped off the area and began finding casings as well as bullet holes.
Missing juvenile
When Conway police went to the Delta Motel Saturday at about 10:30 p.m., they found a possible missing juvenile, according to a Conway police report.
Police say they found an out-of-town teen and DSS confirmed that she was the girl who had been reported missing.
She told police that while she was staying at the motel an unknown man came into the room and sexually assaulted her.
Police planned to investigate further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.