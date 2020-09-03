Myrtle Beach police charge one in shooting incident
Myrtle Beach police on Sunday charged a man with attempted murder after a Saturday morning shooting incident at a condo on Mitchell Drive, according to a police report and jail records.
Jordan Christian Langford, 22, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, obstructing justice and sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
Police on Saturday responded to the condominium property on the 600 block of Mitchell Drive just after 7 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to an incident report.
"Horry County EMS" transported one person to the hospital following the shooting, the report said. Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said he had no information about the incident. The police report did not include any victim information.
Drug, gun charges
Two people have been charged in connection with a search warrant conducted recently at a Second Avenue residence in Conway, according to information provided by Conway police.
During a search of the residence, officers seized approximately seven grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine and a .25-caliber handgun.
Curtis Blake, 53, of Conway was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, third offense; possession of a weapon by certain persons; discharge of a weapon; malicious injury to personal property; and assault and battery, third-degree, according to Horry County jail records.
Tina Lovin, 41, of Conway was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, second offense. Lovin also has a charge of distribution of heroin, second offense, from a previous, unrelated case, according to information provided by the Conway Police Department. Both were taken into custody without incident and remained in jail Wednesday.
Killing in Longs
Craig Lee Legette, 37, who is listed as the primary suspect in the deadly shooting that occurred this past week near Bush Drive and Clay Pond Road outside of Myrtle Beach, has been apprehended, according to information provided by Horry County police.
Police had been asking the public for help in locating Legette, whose hometown is listed as Myrtle Beach on Horry County jail records.
Legette is wanted for murder.
Horry County police went to the area of Clay Pond Road and Bush Drive to check on a sport utility vehicle in a ditch Friday at about 10 p.m., according to an Horry County police report.
Police say the driver of the vehicle appeared to have been shot. Horry County Fire Rescue went to the scene and extracted the driver from the vehicle, placing him in the ambulance. They advised the policeman that the man was dead.
Death investigation
Conway police went, along with emergency medical workers, the fire department and highway patrol, to Fourth Avenue and Main Street in reference to a call where CPR was being conducted.
At the scene, the medics and fire department continued giving CPR to the person. Conway units helped secure the area Saturday at about 5 a.m. The Conway police report says the victim died on the scene and the coroner was called.
Reports of a gun
A man who went to Shady Moss Court Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. to get his belongings from his girlfriend told police that a man there pulled a gun on him, threatened to shoot him or burn him with his gun, according to a Conway police report.
When Conway police arrived the victim was standing outside and told police that he went to the apartment to confront the suspect about telling his girlfriend that he was with other women, and that was when he pulled his firearm from his waist. The victim said two men intervened and separated them. Then the victim walked inside the apartment with the suspect following, according to a Conway police report.
The victim said the man continued to make threats about shooting him so he decided to leave the apartment through the back door.
The suspect told police the victim approached him in an aggressive manner like he was about to assault him, the report says.
The suspect told police that he was holding a brush, not a handgun when the victim approached him.
He believed the altercation started because his girlfriend took a picture with him and posted it on the internet.
Two witnesses told police the suspect was holding a brush. The victim said the man did have a handgun and he did point it at him.
He said he was afraid for his life and wanted to pursue charges. The suspect allowed officers to search him, but they didn’t find a gun. Police planned to seek a warrant for pointing and presenting a gun.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Conway man told Horry County police that he left his car parked at the Myrtle Beach State Park from 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to an Horry County police report.
When he returned home he got a call from his bank telling him that someone had tried to use his debit card at Target in Myrtle Beach. He checked his vehicle and saw then that his debit card, Visa credit card, concealed weapons permit and $20 were missing.
He told the policeman that his vehicle was locked, but the police report says the policeman didn’t see any damage to the vehicle. The victim canceled his charge cards before anyone was able to use them successfully.
■ Horry County police were called when a Conway man’s car was taken from Huck’s Country Express on U.S. 701 N Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., according to an Horry County police report.
The man said he parked his Chevrolet Equinox on the side of the store and went inside to pick up some breakfast. When he came back out about six minutes later his vehicle was gone.
He said he left the vehicle unlocked with the keys on the driver’s floorboard. He said he didn’t see who might have taken the $4,000 vehicle.
The owner said the rear taillight was clear and broken out and there was a white “Costa circle swirl” sunglass sticker on the top middle of the rear back window.
■ Sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, someone took a trailer and other construction equipment from the intersection of U.S. 378 and Highway 134, according to an Horry County police report.
The report describes the trailer as being about 20 feet and black with red ramps on it, with a wooden floor and Coastal Asphalt stickers on the side.
The person who notified police said there was a “Bush Biter”, used for picking up trees, on the trailer. There was also a black “Clam Bucket” on the trailer. The person who reported the theft estimated the value at about $18,000.
■ Conway police were called to the Quality Inn on U.S. 501 W in reference to a stolen vehicle. A Timmonsville man told police he left his vehicle at about 9 p.m. Saturday and it was gone Sunday at about 7 a.m. The victim said he locked the vehicle and took the keys with him when he parked his vehicle.
The policeman spoke with an employee on the scene who told him the owner was out of state and he would have to wait for her to return to review the surveillance videos. The employee said the owner would call the police department when she got back.
■ A Conway woman told police that sometime over a recent night someone went into her vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of her apartment complex and rummaged through the glove compartment. She said the front passenger side door doesn’t open, the driver’s side door was locked and the two rear doors don’t lock.
The victim said there are surveillance cameras around the apartment complex, but said they are inoperable.
The owner didn’t think anything was missing.
■ A Conway woman told police that over a recent night someone went into her vehicle that was parked on Johnson Street.
Nothing was taken.
■ A Conway man told Horry County police that someone went into his vehicle that was parked on E Street over a recent night. A leather wallet holding a driver’s license and Red Sox debit card were missing.
■ A young Myrtle Beach woman was charged with hit and run after, according to a Conway police report, she drove down the middle of the two lanes on U.S. 501 and U.S. 378 and hit a vehicle belonging to a Gresham man.
The victim followed the young woman until dispatch told him to stop in the Burger King parking lot to speak with a highway patrolman.
The victim knew the license plate number. When the Conway policeman told a dispatcher the number, the dispatcher told the policeman that the highway patrolman was already there with the suspect.
The patrolman took the suspect to jail on charges of hit and run.
■ Someone went into a vehicle on Longwood Lane over a recent night, rummaged through the glove box and center console and took several things including an Apple Watch Series 5, valued at $499, a pair of Michael Kors sunglasses, valued at $129, and a ventilated mask valued at $18.
■ The owner of Ryde and Shyne told police that someone went into his business over a recent night and took about $7,000 of things. The Horry County police report says it appeared that the burglar(s) went in through the front door and then cut a hole in the wall to get into the office. The suspect(s) removed all of the keys for the cars on the lot and all sales information for the business from recent transactions. There were no fingerprints.
The report says it appears that the suspect(s) left in a stolen vehicle.
Won’t stay away
A Conway man was charged with trespassing and taken to jail three times in 10 days after his neighbors complained that he won’t stay away from their home, according to Horry County jail records.
In the two most recent events, he banged on his neighbors’ front door, once at 4 a.m. and the very next day at about 7 a.m.
When police speak to the man about his repeated trespassing, he quickly agrees that he was there banging on their door.
The Conway police report says police have told him many times not to go back onto that property.
Handgun missing
A Conway woman, who had been away for about four hours, came home one morning this past week when she found her front door unlocked. She said she is sure she locked it when she left and said there were no signs of forced entry.
The woman said when she went into the house she went to check on a young man’s handgun and found it missing. She checked other locations where the gun might have been, but couldn’t find it.
She then called the owner and asked if he had put his gun in a safe, but he told her he accidentally left it out when he left that morning. The Horry County policeman asked the woman why she had gone inside and immediately gone to check on the handgun. He asked the woman if there was any reason to think that someone was going to take it. She said she just happened to think to check on it. The woman said nothing else had been moved or taken.
The woman said the surveillance videos on the front of the house were inoperable.
The woman said she planned to ask the owner to call police if he had any more information.
Longs woman charged with murder
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Sun Colony Boulevard in Longs early one morning this past week, according to information provided by Horry County police.
Christina Bottoms, of Ocean Isle, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday of this past week, Horry County police were called with reports of a shooting on Sun Colony Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead with a gunshot wound.
A homicide investigation was immediately launched, and the suspect was quickly identified and taken into custody.
Evidence and witness statements suggest that Bottoms shot the victim after they argued.
She was still in jail yesterday without a bond having been set.
Teens fight
Horry County police were called to a report about a couple physically fighting in a vehicle in the area of S.C 544 and U.S. 501, according to an Horry County police report.
Police found the vehicle at the Circle K Gas Station with the duo was sitting inside. The report says the Darlington girl had gone through the Darlington boy’s cell phone and found what she thought was evidence that he had been cheating on her.
Inside the vehicle, police found a bag holding a green leafy substance, a digital scale, a handgun and a credit/debit card.
The male then told police that the bag, gun and what police believe was marijuana belonged to him.
He does not have a concealed weapons permit and is prohibited from possessing a gun. He was charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol.
No gun that size
An Horry County policeman was sent to the area of Cooper Lane in the Conway section of Horry County at about noon one day this past week, according to an Horry County police report.
A Conway man there told police he had discovered a bullet hole through the storage shed in his yard. The policeman saw one hole through both sides of the shed. He says the hole was made by a large caliber rifle.
He told the policeman he thought he had an idea about who might have fired the gun.
However, the suspect’s mother told police that the person suspected does not have a firearm with a caliber over .22-caliber. The police report says the hole was much bigger than that.
Animal bite
Horry County police were called to an Aynor area residence where a father said a neighbor’s dog had bitten his son, according to an Horry County police report. When the policeman talked with the neighbors, they said they had the dog restrained, but he broke away and went into the neighbor’s yard.
They asked the policeman to tell the neighbors that they were sorry.
The report says the bite caused a minor pin-size injury to the child.
Alcohol-Drug incidents
■ An Horry County policeman was called to check on a possible overdose in the Conway section of Horry County on a recent day. When he arrived, Horry County Fire Rescue was already there and the people at the home had given the man a dose of Narcan before they arrived.
After receiving more Narcan, he was conscious and was walking to the ambulance when the policeman arrived.
People at the house told the policeman that the man came in from outside, fell down in the kitchen and they thought he was playing a joke. They decided it was not a joke when they splashed him with water and slapped him. They gave him a dose of Narcan. When he didn’t respond they called 911.
■ Conway police were called to the Food Lion on Fourth Avenue Monday at about 8:30 p.m. to check on a man involved in a moped incident, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said the person who called for help told him he saw the man try to get on his moped, but instead he fell over with the moped landing on top of him.
The caller said the man appeared to be intoxicated before he went into the store.
The policeman found the man and said, even through his mask, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the man.
The man told the policeman he had drunk beer and tequila before heading to the store to buy groceries. The report says he had a small laceration on his right forearm. Medical workers went to the scene, but the man refused treatment. He was taken to jail on a charge of public drunkenness.
Officer escapes injury
An Horry County police officer went to the old JP Quick Stop in the Loris section of Horry County to check on a call about a domestic incident Friday at about 3 a.m., according to an Horry County police report.
Officers had already been to the residence twice on the same day before this incident.
Two policemen waited near the suspect’s residence thinking the resident would return. As the policeman pulled up he says he could see taillights from the suspect’s vehicle. He parked his car at the gate at the end of the driveway just off Springfield Church Road and as he got out of his patrol vehicle, and started toward the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect turned around and started to leave. The policeman shone his flashlight in the direction of the suspect’s vehicle in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop.
The suspect then turned and drove away from the policeman toward S.C.9 where there were woods and a large ditch. The suspect then turned around and parked facing the policeman’s patrol vehicle about 100 yards away.
When the policeman started to walk toward the vehicle, he thought the driver was going to get out. Instead the policeman heard the vehicle accelerate as it started driving toward him, so he moved to his right trying to cover himself where there used to be a gas pump. When the policeman got behind a large metal support for the gas pump cover, the suspect veered slightly to the right and accelerated toward the driveway’s exit and slammed into the patrol vehicle. Then he stopped about 20 yards in a cornfield on the far side of Springfield Church Road.
The policeman told dispatch that the suspect tried to hit him before wrecking into the patrol vehicle and driving into the ditch.
The policeman asked for medical workers because he thought the suspect had been knocked unconscious. A few minutes later, he began to move and was told medics were on the way.
He was taken for medical attention before being taken to jail.
Disorderly woman
Conway police were called to the Shree Mini-Mart on Wright Boulevard at about 4 p.m. on a recent afternoon where they found a woman yelling at cars as they passed and making obscene signs with both hands, according to a Conway police report.
When the policeman talked with the woman, she became verbally aggressive and started using obscene language and got even louder, according to the police report.
The policeman says he asked the woman several times to stop using the obscene language before charging her with disorderly conduct and taking her to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.