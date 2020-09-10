Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to his role in double homicide
A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Friday to charges in connection with a double homicide in the Socastee area from 2018.
Michael Wixted Faile, 39, pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit a felony (kidnapping) and possession with intent to distribute heroin before Circuit Judge William H. Seals Jr.
Seals sentenced Faile to the maximum of 10 years in prison for the solicitation charge and 15 years suspended upon the service of 10 years in prison with four years of probation to follow his release for the heroin charge, according to Joshua D. Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Faile was originally charged with murder for the deaths of Shawn Anderson and Matthew Autry, Holford said. Faile was not present when either victim was killed; he admitted to his role that ultimately led to the deaths of each and pleaded guilty accordingly.
The warrants for murder were dismissed in conjunction with Faile’s guilty plea. The case remains open and pending against the co-defendants charged with the murder of the victims. As a result of COVID, no trial date has been set for any of the co-defendants.
Drug charges lodged
On Sept. 1, Conway police officers, accompanied by SLED agents, went to Gladys Lane in Conway hoping to find a fugitive, according to a Conway police report.
They spotted Anthony Valentino Graham, 29, and a passenger in a vehicle just before the suspect tried to flee and struck a Conway police vehicle. Graham, the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody along with Christopher Jamar Singleton, 30, of Conway, a passenger in the vehicle.
Police say they found drugs in plain view inside the vehicle. They included 11.3 grams of an off-white rocklike substance, believed to be crack cocaine; 1 gram of marijuana; 1.7 grams of red and green tablets, believed to be Ecstasy; one white oval pill, identified as acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride; and a Smith and Wesson semiautomatic handgun, reported to have been stolen, according to a Conway police report.
Graham had outstanding warrants for failure to stop for blue lights, pointing and presenting a firearm, second-degree assault and battery, second-degree domestic violence and trespassing.
After taking Graham into custody, a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, Graham was additionally charged with trafficking in cocaine, third-offense; possession of a stolen pistol; possession of a pistol by certain person; possession of schedule I to V narcotics, second offense; possession of schedule I to V narcotics, first offense; driving under suspension, third or more; malicious damage, value $2,000 or less; and failure to yield the right of way.
Police say Christopher Singleton had 9.8 grams of an off-white rocklike substance, believed to be crack cocaine; 1.1 grams of green and red tablets, believed to be Ecstasy; one white oval pill identified as acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride, a Schedule II substance; and a Smith and Wesson 9mm semiautomatic handgun, reportedly stolen. He was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, possession I to V narcotics and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to information provided by Conway police.
The police report says Singleton has at least two prior drug convictions in the past 10 years and is prohibited from possessing firearms in South Carolina.
He was taken to jail and released the next day.
Abuse of vulnerable adult
Officers with the Conway Police Department responded recently to Carolina Gardens, an assisted living facility, in reference to a suspected abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to information provided by Conway police.
The case was investigated, and this past week, Angela Cumbie Grant, an employee of Carolina Gardens, was charged with of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
The victim is a patient at the facility and Grant was, at the time, in charge of her care, according to police. Grant was served with a warrant for abuse of a vulnerable adult and taken to Horry County Detention Center. She was released the next day on a $5,000 bond.
Autistic man’s death draws jail time
The Horry County Coroner's Office has resolved a case that has been very dear to its staff and many of its local law enforcement partners, Coroner Robert Edge wrote in a recent statement.
On March 14th, the body of Chase Hutchison was discovered in his car in the parking lot of Coastal Grand Mall, the victim of a fatal overdose.
Edge says his office has heard cases of drug possession and distribution labeled "victimless crimes." He disagrees, according to his statement.
Hutchinson was a 22-year-old autistic man. He wanted the things that everyone wants: a sense of belonging, friends to spend time with playing video games, Edge wrote.
Chase believed Caleb Sexton was his friend, but Sexton was convicted of dealing Chase a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl, and on Sept. 2, he was sentenced in Federal Court to 188 months in prison.
In his statement, Edge said his office partnered with Horry County Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney's Office in seeking justice for Chase.
“We think the message is clear: We will bring together the full power of our collective resources to hold accountable those who would bring dangerous drugs into our Horry County community. Today, we honor the life of Chase Hutchison and continue to support his family,” Edge wrote.
Murder charges
Two men have been charged with murder in connection with a missing persons case from July in the City of Myrtle Beach.
Tyler Panzarella, 23, of Myrtle Beach is charged with murder, obstruction and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remained in jail Wednesday without a bond having been set.
Panzarella and Nicholas Henry, 19, of Church Hill, Tenn., are both charged with the apparent murder of Kristofer Skye Bowling, 25, of Myrtle Beach, according to information provided by Myrtle Beach police.
Bowling was initially reported missing to Myrtle Beach Police Department on Aug. 2. It was reported then that he was last seen in the area of Hadley Circle near Market Common in Myrtle Beach on July 27.
On Aug. 31, the missing persons investigation conducted by MBPD revealed links to the Lucas Bay Road area in unincorporated Horry County.
Horry County Police Department responded to the area, where the agencies worked together to successfully locate remains believed to be that of Bowling.
Further investigation identified two suspects in the case.
Panzarella was taken into custody in Horry County, and remains at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Henry was apprehended in Tennessee through the joint efforts of Horry County Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information related to the case should call the Horry County Police Department tipline at (843) 915-8477.
Deal “rings” false
An Arizona woman told Horry County police that she put her engagement ring, valued at about $5,000, on Facebook Market and exchanged emails with an Horry County person, according to an Horry County police report.
She says she was supposed to get her $5,000 payment through Pay Pal. When she got a report that said the transfer of funds was pending, but due to technical difficulty it was being delayed and was supposed to be delivered to the Pay Pal account June 19, she went ahead and shipped the ring through the U.S. Post Office.
When the money didn’t hit the Pay Pal account two days later, she began to realize that she was the victim of a scam, so she contacted the Post Office hoping they had not delivered her ring yet. However, it had already been delivered on June 20. The driver said a man he didn’t know signed for the package as M. Lewis.
The report says the driver went to the address where the ring had been delivered trying to retrieve it, but the man would not give it back and the post office’s report said the driver almost got into a physical encounter with the man. The post office wouldn’t give the ring-seller the driver’s name. The seller gave all of her information to police and it was kept as evidence.
Woman spotted running in the road
An Horry County policeman responded to U.S. 701 N in the Conway section to check on a report of a woman who might be on drugs running in traffic, according to the Horry County police report.
The officer said he saw the woman hanging onto the side of a black Chevrolet truck while two men tried to pull her away from the vehicle. The woman then let go, but immediately began running after the truck again. He called for additional officers because the woman appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The policeman tried several times to get the woman to come to him, but she refused and kept trying to run in the road.
The report says police were eventually able to take the woman down to the ground where they talked with her. They held her down until they could handcuff her. Emergency medical workers were summoned, but the officer determined before they arrived that she needed to be taken into emergency protective custody for a medical evaluation.
She was taken to Conway Medical Center where she was admitted and treated.
Multiple previous charges
Horry County police went to the Conway section Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m. in response to a domestic altercation that had been reported, according to an Horry County police report.
The dispatcher told police the suspect was no longer at the scene and the victim was being treated by Horry County Fire Rescue. A witness told police the victim was going to take a recently purchased vehicle for a drive, but the suspect came down the road screaming that he wanted to kill her. He took the vehicle he was driving, “gassed it” and pinned the woman between her car and the vehicle he was driving. The witness said the man yelled again that he was going to kill her before leaving the incident location.
The Horry County police report says the woman was complaining of nonvisible injuries. She told the officer she would go back to the residence and someone could come the next day to check on her visible injuries.
Police checked the suspect’s prior record and learned that he has one conviction for a domestic violence, first-degree; two convictions for domestic violence, second-degree; and one for domestic violence, third-degree, all within the past 10 years, according to the report.
Because the man’s driving privileges are suspended, and due to his prior convictions of domestic violence, the police officer planned to ask a magistrate for an arrest warrant for domestic violence and driving under suspension.
Three-car accident
Conway police went to S.C. 90 and Depot Road Tuesday of this past week at about 4:30 p.m. where there was a three-vehicle wreck with the last vehicle a white Toyota, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman was able to identify the suspect using his driver’s license and get his phone number before emergency medical workers took him to the hospital, the report says.
When the policeman went to the hospital, he learned that the driver had left without being seen. Police learned that the man has two prior convictions for driving under suspension in the past five years, operating an uninsured vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, along with following too close causing the wreck. The officer called the phone number that the suspect provided, but the person who answered said he didn’t know the suspect. Police towed the vehicle.
Conway Municipal Judge Jane Mackey issued arrest warrants for the suspect for following too close; driving under suspension, third or more; uninsured motor vehicle; and unregistered motor vehicle.
Alcohol/drug charges
■ Conway police were called to the Circle K on Church Street Monday at about 8 p.m. where they found a woman that the policeman knew from previous encounters, according to a Conway police report.
Police say the woman smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words and she was having trouble keeping her balance. The policeman walked the woman out of the business and charged her with public drunkenness. Among her belongings was an open container of Rich & Rare whiskey and three mini-bottles of 99 Banana Liqueur.
The woman told police she needed to be checked by emergency medical workers, but she was uncooperative when they arrived.
The policeman took her to Conway Medical Center where she was cleared for jail.
She was also charged with open container.
■ Conway police went to Fulmer Street Sunday at about 1:45 a.m. where they found a woman who refused to leave the property, according to a Conway police report.
A family member provided a ride for the woman. The officer says the woman was extremely intoxicated and was arguing with family the entire time she was getting into the vehicle. Shortly after that, the officer responded to the area again when he found the woman at Oak and Fulmer streets. He charged her with public drunkenness and took her to jail.
■ Saturday at about 8 p.m., a Conway police officer reported seeing a man step off of the sidewalk and onto the street near the Shree Mini Mart on Wright Boulevard, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman stopped to speak with the man who was holding an open can of Bud Light. The report says the man was having trouble standing without swaying or “stepping off.”
He was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol. He was charged with public drunkenness and open container and taken to jail.
■ A young man was charged with pedestrian drunk, disorderly conduct and simple possession of marijuana after police were called to El Bethel Methodist Church at about 10 p.m. one night this past week to check on a verbal dispute, according to a Conway police report.
Police found three people sitting on the ground behind the church. When police tried to ask a woman what was happening, a man began yelling obscenities at the investigating officers. When they told him to stop yelling, he continued to curse and use obscene language.
After officers detained the man, they say they smelled alcohol. The man was slurring his speech and appeared very aggressive, according to the report.
Police searched the man and found a small plastic bag holding a green leafy substance. The man was taken to jail and released the next day.
■ A Conway woman driving on Ninth Avenue almost collided with a Conway policeman driving on Main Street when she ran through a red light at about 1:20 a.m. one morning this past week, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said he got behind the vehicle at Ninth Avenue and Lakewood Drive and stopped the woman. She told him she didn’t recall running a red light or almost hitting the patrol car.
The policeman says when he spoke with the woman, even through his mask, he could smell alcohol coming from the woman. He says she admitted she had far too many drinks and should not have been driving. She did not want to try field sobriety tests and later refused a breath test, according to the police report.
She was charged with driving under the influence and issued a traffic citation for disobeying a traffic signal and was taken to jail. She was released later that day.
■ A Conway policeman was called to the Shree Minimart on Wright Boulevard Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. where he found a Conway man sitting in the back parking lot that is posted with several No Loitering signs.
The policeman says he could smell alcohol when he spoke with the man and he saw that he was unsteady on his feet.
He was charged with public drunkenness and loitering and taken to jail. He was released about 24 hours later.
■ A young man was taken to jail on charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct at about 5 p.m. one day this past week after a Conway policeman was called to check on him, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he found the man in the back parking lot of Walmart on Church Street, according to the Conway police report.
The policeman says the man smelled of alcohol and couldn’t keep his balance. When he handcuffed the man, the policeman says he began to scream and curse at a Walmart employee. He was taken to jail and released the next day.
Dog bite
A Conway woman serving court papers says she knocked on the door, the suspect opened the door, his dogs ran out of the house and bit her. She did not want medical treatment, according to the Conway police report.
The man was cited for animals running at large and for having dangerous animals. The two dogs will be quarantined at home in accordance with DHEC regulations.
Death under investigation
Police responded after being beckoned by the Conway Fire Department one afternoon this past week. The Conway police report says a man was lying in the front yard of a house. A witness said he walked up to the man and saw that he was not breathing, so he called 911. Emergency medical workers took the man to Conway Medical Center.
A second officer reported finding a man there in cardiac arrest. Police did not find any evidence at the scene. The policeman then went to the Conway Medical Center where he met with the Horry County coroner. The case was still being investigated when the police report was written.
Arguing about a debt
A Conway police report says a Conway policeman was called to a Conway residence at about 6 p.m. Wednesday to check on an assault that might have involved a firearm.
However, when the officer spoke with the suspect, he told him he was going to get a gun to shoot the people who assaulted him.
The police report says the policeman detained the man and worked to calm him. The victim told police she got into an argument with the suspect over money that he owes her. He said when the argument escalated the woman threw a lamp at him. He left, but went back with a knife. He said he didn’t use the knife and did not know how the woman was injured, according to the police report.
After that he says some of the woman’s family came to his home and attacked him. The woman told police the argument escalated, the man left, but came back with a knife and slit her arm.
She said that’s when she left the residence and went to her family’s home where her injuries were tended.
The policeman took the suspect to Conway Medical Center after he complained of back and head pain. A doctor checked him before the policeman took him to jail.
He was charged with second-degree assault and battery and disobeying a police officer, according to Horry County jail records. He was still in jail Wednesday.
Vehicle incident
■ A Galivants Ferry man told Horry County police that someone had stolen his vehicle back in August, according to an Horry County police report from Railroad Road in the Conway section of Horry County.
The woman told police the owner had left his car parked at a home since June, but it had disappeared recently. She said the victim was at work and couldn’t meet with police to report the theft. She said the vehicle didn’t run and had spare parts sitting inside of it. She said she believed it might have been sold for its parts, according to the police report that says the vehicle was valued at about $4,200.
He promises to return
A Conway man was approached by a Conway policeman as he stood outside of the Quick Mart on Wright Boulevard, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman told the man the property owners didn’t want him on the property any longer and that he had to leave and not come back.
The report says the man then became upset and started yelling loudly at the officer and the property owner. He said he couldn’t be trespassed because he would keep coming back to the property when he wanted to.
The policeman says he asked the man again to leave and not come back, but he yelled and said he would come back, and if anyone tried to stop him he would “punch them in the mouth.”
He was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
More disorderly conduct
A young Fort Mill woman was charged with disorderly conduct after Conway police were called to a loud party on S.C. 544, according to a Conway police report.
The officer says he saw the woman yelling and screaming in the parking lot where there were many witnesses.
The policeman says he told the young woman to stop, but she refused and kept yelling and screaming. She was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
He wants money
A Conway woman told police that her son came to her residence asking for money from an account that she oversees, according to a Conway police report.
She said he pounded on her front door multiple times, but she would not let him in. As he was leaving he kicked the woman’s rear passenger door leaving a visible dent. When he got into his vehicle, he began honking continuously before ramming the rear bumper of the woman’s car that was parked in the driveway. He left before police got there. He was given a ticket for hit and run.
Burglary reported
A resident of Bellamy Avenue told police he left his apartment at about 8:30 p.m. to pick up someone from work and returned at about 10:30 p.m. when he saw that many things in his living room had been thrown around and others were missing.
The back door was unlocked when the victim returned home. He told police he wasn’t sure if the door had been locked and police saw no signs of forced entry on either door.
Missing items included a PlayStation, BB gun, bottle of Hennessy and a Samsung watch. Total value of the missing things was estimated at about $900.
Grand larceny
Newcomers to Longs told police that they had recently moved to the area from New York where they had hired a moving company to help them, according to an Horry County police report.
When they began unpacking their things they discovered that someone had taken a large amount of jewelry from their belongings. They are unsure when or where the theft took place. An Horry County policeman said there was no evidence that could be processed to assist in an investigation.
The victims told police if they discovered more missing things they would call them.
The Horry County police report puts the value of the missing items at $19,475.
