Woman shot dead on Suggs Street
A 23-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound and a 3-year-old has life threatening injuries after a shooting Monday at about 7:30 p.m., according to information provided by Conway police.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the dead woman as Tasjunique Graham of Conway. She was pronounced dead on the scene on the 1600 block of Suggs Street.
When police arrived they found Graham dead with a gunshot wound. The child, Bailey Simmon, died Wednesday also from a gunshot wound, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Detectives are actively gathering information related to this incident to further the ongoing investigation. There is no suspect at this time.
Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
Dead man identified
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the dead man, who was shot on the 3000 block of Warf Drive in the Conway area, as 29-year-old Walter Lee Myers III. Myers was pronounced dead on the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Horry County police responded to the shooting Sept. 23 at about 5 p.m. Warf Drive is located out S.C. 65, not too far from Bashor Road.
Antonio Warren, who lives in the community where the shooting happened, says this has a major impact on the community.
"We don't need this stuff happening here," Warren said. "It is very disappointing to see this. We haven't had this happen here in a long, long time."
Warren, who has lived in the Conway area his whole life, was close to the scene when he heard gunshots.
"This is a good neighborhood," Warren said. "We don't ever really have this kind of thing going on. We have a few rough ends, but nothing like this."
Police believe there was no risk to the community.
Fire takes one life
Faye Yarborough, 68, has been identified as the victim in the Windsor Greens Apartment fire that happened Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Yarborough died at the Augusta Burn Center. The fire is under investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue and the Horry County Police Department. The victim died from complications and injuries from the fire, according to information provided by the Coroner’s Office.
Lawn, outdoor equipment taken
Sometime between 11 p.m. one night this past week and 30 minutes after midnight, someone cut through the back fence of M&M Outdoor Equipment on U.S. 378 and went to the back lot where they took a Snapper 300Z mower and a Briggs and Stratton 3000 Watt Generator, according to a Conway police report.
Police say the fence was already repaired when they arrived. Employees estimated the loss at $5,196. The two pieces of equipment were listed on NCIC.
A year later
A Conway man says he took his motorcycle and $3,500 in cash to a young Myrtle Beach man’s place of business to have work done on the vehicle, according to a Conway police report. However, despite the owner’s constant contact with the young man trying to pay for the work and get his motorcycle, as of this past week he had not gotten his motorcycle back or the money he paid in advance. According to the victim, he has tried several times to make restitution and get his motorcycle, but the suspect has failed to produce the motorcycle.
The police report says the vehicle is valued at $18,500.
Disorderly and armed
A Conway policeman says he saw a man urinating at the Money Saver on Church Street at about 10 p.m. one night this past week, according to a Conway police report.
The officer said the man’s car was running and the driver’s door was open, but the man stayed out when the policeman cautioned him not to get back in. After speaking with the man, the policeman says he smelled alcohol and the suspect told him he had drunk “a little” and had bought another beer.
After the man agreed for the policeman to search the vehicle, he told him that there was a handgun somewhere in the vehicle.
The policeman reported finding a handgun under the driver’s seat before learning that the man is not allowed in this state or country to have a gun. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and disorderly conduct for relieving himself in public.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ Conway police were asked to respond to a possibly intoxicated person who was causing a disturbance at the Murphy Express Gas Station Monday at about 8:30 p.m.
Police say they found the Conway man in the Walmart parking lot. The Conway police report says they had already gotten a call about the same suspect from CW Wings on Rivertown Boulevard where he was reportedly blocking the doorway after refusing to leave and behaving belligerently toward staff.
The responding officer said the man had red, glassy eyes and was having difficulty speaking and completing his sentences. The report says when the policeman asked the man how much he had been drinking he answered, “not enough.” Police detained the man, searched him and found an open bottle of Bud Light in his front pocket. He was taken to jail where he was charged with public drunkenness and open container.
He was trespassed from Murphy Express Gas Station and CW Wings.
■ Conway police were summoned to a Ninth Avenue residence to check on a possibly intoxicated woman who was sitting in a chair in the caller’s backyard, according to a Conway police report.
The resident didn’t know the woman and didn’t know why she was there.
The policeman says the woman didn’t know where she was and couldn’t remember where she lived.
The report says she seemed confused, was slurring her words and had urinated on herself.
When the policeman asked the woman several simple questions, he said she answered them fairly. He took her to jail on charges of public drunkenness.
■ A Longs woman told Horry County police that she believes a woman has been using her name for treatment as an “avid drug user,” according to an Horry County police report.
The victim said she got a bill from her insurance company showing that she was admitted to the hospital due to a drug overdose. She also claims that she was never in the hospital for that issue, but a woman whose physical description matches hers had run up a bill of $24,024.
The report says the victim was able to give the officer the emergency medical service report and the hospital records. Someone using the woman’s name was put into emergency protective custody for a drug overdose Sept. 19. Police reviewed the case and the reporting officer then believed that the woman who gave the name of the victim had given false information. The report says there was no body cam available to verify the identification of the person involved who had used the victim’s identification. The investigating officer said he intended to follow up with the responding officer and hoped to speak with the suspect.
■ Conway police reported going to Singleton Ridge Road where they found a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed in a ditch. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Conway Medical Center in an ambulance, according to a Conway police report.
The driver told the officer that his vehicle slipped and he went into the ditch. When police checked the vehicle, they said they smelled marijuana, and they found an open container of beer. The man was issued a ticket for an open container violation.
■ A St. Louis, Mo., teen drew the attention of a Conway police officer as she drove on University Boulevard near the CCU football field because she was using her front running lights only and no tail lights as she headed toward S.C. 544 at about 30 minutes after midnight Sunday, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said while he spoke with the driver, he saw a can of Truly Hard Seltzer in the cup holder in her center console. The policeman asked the people inside the car to get out before asking for permission to search the vehicle. The policeman reported finding a backpack holding two open bottles of liquor – one a Captain Morgan and the other a Tito’s Vodka. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting and a citation for possession of liquor by a minor.
■ A Conway policeman was called to the corner of Ivy Glen and Liriope Street Sunday at about 2 a.m. to check on a report of public drunkenness, according to a Conway police report.
The caller reported that a suspicious vehicle was parked in the street with sounds of an argument coming from inside.
When the policeman spoke with the young Conway man, he said the young man was walking around outside of his vehicle. The policeman says he asked the man if he had broken down, but he said “no” that he had been assaulted.
The policeman reported that the suspect did have a “fat lip”, but he declined medical treatment.
He also told police that he didn’t know his attacker, but said it happened farther down Carolina Farms Road. The policeman says while speaking with the man he could smell the odor of alcohol, his eyes were dilated and he was extremely confused.
He also told the policeman he was in Carolina Farms, an area of Carolina Forest, but the policeman told him he wasn’t there. The man then said he was on S.C. 90, but the police report points out that he wasn’t there either. When the policeman searched the vehicle during an inventory for towing, he reported smelling marijuana. He then found a white bag holding a green leafy substance that he believed to be marijuana.
The driver was charged with simple possession of marijuana and public disorderly/public drunkenness.
■ When Conway police went to Fourth Avenue to check on a trespassing complaint, they found a Myrtle Beach man who had poor motor function, was extremely fidgety and had pinpoint pupils, all indicators of being under the influence of narcotics, according to a Conway police report.
He was taken to jail on a citation of being under the influence of narcotics.
■ A concerned citizen called Horry County police to report a woman stumbling near the road on U.S. 378 Friday at about 7 p.m., according to an Horry County police report.
He said he stopped near Conway Church of Christ where the woman got into his vehicle without permission. He said he smelled alcohol coming from her, so he got out of the vehicle and called 911, according to an Horry County police repot.
The policeman reported that the woman appeared to be grossly intoxicated and told the policeman that she was trying to hitchhike home. Due to the woman’s drunken behavior and other witnesses who told the policeman that they had seen the woman walking in the road where she was almost hit by oncoming traffic, the cop charged her with public disorderly conduct and took her to jail, according to the Horry County police report.
Resident burgled
An Oak Grove, Minn., woman told Horry County police that her neighbor’s home on Carolina Road in the Conway section of Horry County had been broken into, according to the Horry County police report.
She said nothing was missing; however, the suspect had gone through the woman’s clothing and boxes in the master bedroom.
Police took a picture of broken glass in the front door.
Another burglary
Horry County police were called to America Beech Street in Loris to check on a burglary that had just happened.
The report gives no other information except it lists the value of the stolen things at $1,500 and the value of the recovered items as $1,500.
Out the window?
Horry County police were called to a Conway area residence to investigate an assault, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim went outside where she told police that someone had stolen a pair of pants out of her closet the day before, and when she confronted him about it he told her to get out of his room or he would cut her, according to the Horry County police report.
The man told two officers that he never pulled a knife on the girl and never stole any pants. He also said the girl had accused him of threatening to get her fiancé, but he said he told her that if her fiancé comes into his room, he’s going to protect himself.
Police then told the man that there was a warrant for his arrest from Probation and Parole. At that point, the man jumped out of his bedroom window. Police chased him down Wisteria Road onto Red Bud Road where a resident helped the officer by pointing to the suspect who was running through her yard.
The policeman then resumed his chase.
When the suspect crossed the ditch dividing the property, the officer lost sight of him and stopped his chase.
Police went back to the location and spoke with a mother, who told them that the suspect had stolen two pairs of her fiance’s pants out of her closet before chasing her through the house with a yellow pocketknife threatening to cut her. The victim said she went into her bedroom and called police. When the suspect calmed down, the victim went outside to wait for officers.
An officer presented the case to a magistrate for a warrant; however, the magistrate denied the request saying the victim’s statements lacked consistency.
The case was closed.
Vehicle incidents
■ Company officials with Bumper to Bumper on Fourth Avenue in Conway called police Friday at about 3:40 p.m. to report a missing company vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
Employees told police that the last time the van was seen was the day before at about 4 p.m. when it was parked in front of the Bumper to Bumper shop. The vehicle is a white 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with identifying graphics along the sides saying, “Bumper to Bumper. We Know Parts.”
The vehicle was entered into NCIC.
■ The owner of a 2008 Chevy Malibu told Horry County police that her vehicle was parked on Nancy Lane at 2 a.m. Saturday, but was not there at 9 a.m., according to an Horry County police report.
The Longs woman who owns the car said it was possible that the vehicle was unlocked because she had the only key and there were no signs of a break-in. She told police she didn’t know who might have taken the vehicle and hadn’t given anyone permission to use it.
■ A young Nichols woman told Horry County police that her $30,000, 2020 Ford Mustang had been stolen from Hwy. 67 in Loris Sunday at about 6:50 a.m., according to an Horry County police report.
She said she left the keys in the vehicle overnight because she didn’t think anyone would take it. She was able to track the vehicle using an app and found that it was pinging at a location on Morgan Road in Loris. Police went there and found the vehicle on Morgan Road, just before the North Carolina state line. It was in a ditch and had major damage due to an accident.
Because the vehicle had been in an accident, Horry County police summoned the S.C. Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.