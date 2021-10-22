Conway man sentenced to 20 years after fleeing trial conviction

A Conway man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was on the run for more than a year following his conviction of trying to burglarize a 71-year-old woman’s home in 2018, according to information provided by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Devin Lavar Outen, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted first-degree burglary, according to George DeBusk, the senior assistant solicitor, who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

In February 2020, an Horry County jury convicted Outen of attempted first-degree burglary for the July 6, 2018, incident on Green Leaf Drive, off S.C. 544, in the Conway area.

Outen, who was free on bond, failed to return to court for his trial and sentencing, so a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Earlier this week, Outen was returned to Horry County to face sentencing in the case.

The victim called 911 about 3:45 a.m. on July 6, 2018, to report a man who used a tire iron to force open her back door. She ran out of the front door into the front yard while on the phone with 911. She had also grabbed her gun before fleeing her home.

The victim testified that her dog ran around the rear of the home and the man then ran at her with his arms outstretched. The victim said she fired two gunshots at the man and thought one of the shots hit him.

The victim said the man then ran to an adjacent empty lot, got into a vehicle and tried to drive away, but struck a ditch. The man then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Horry County police found Outen a short distance away along S.C. 544 near the Dollar General store and took him into custody. Outen had suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach area and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later charged in the incident.

“This is an example of excellent work by Horry County Police who apprehended the defendant an hour after the incident doing old-fashion police work,” DeBusk said.