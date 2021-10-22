Conway man sentenced to 20 years after fleeing trial conviction
A Conway man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was on the run for more than a year following his conviction of trying to burglarize a 71-year-old woman’s home in 2018, according to information provided by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Devin Lavar Outen, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted first-degree burglary, according to George DeBusk, the senior assistant solicitor, who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
In February 2020, an Horry County jury convicted Outen of attempted first-degree burglary for the July 6, 2018, incident on Green Leaf Drive, off S.C. 544, in the Conway area.
Outen, who was free on bond, failed to return to court for his trial and sentencing, so a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Earlier this week, Outen was returned to Horry County to face sentencing in the case.
The victim called 911 about 3:45 a.m. on July 6, 2018, to report a man who used a tire iron to force open her back door. She ran out of the front door into the front yard while on the phone with 911. She had also grabbed her gun before fleeing her home.
The victim testified that her dog ran around the rear of the home and the man then ran at her with his arms outstretched. The victim said she fired two gunshots at the man and thought one of the shots hit him.
The victim said the man then ran to an adjacent empty lot, got into a vehicle and tried to drive away, but struck a ditch. The man then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.
Horry County police found Outen a short distance away along S.C. 544 near the Dollar General store and took him into custody. Outen had suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach area and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later charged in the incident.
“This is an example of excellent work by Horry County Police who apprehended the defendant an hour after the incident doing old-fashion police work,” DeBusk said.
Vehicle deaths
There were three vehicle-involved deaths in Horry County during the past week.
■ Kenneth Dolby, 73, of North Myrtle Beach, died Oct. 15 in a local hospital from injuries sustained in a motorcycle collision that occurred Oct. 2 near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Robert Edge Parkway, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is the investigating agency.
■ Nicholas Shroyer, 39, of Orlando, Fla., died of his injuries at the scene of a collision early on the morning of Oct. 16 after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 17 and 29th Ave. South in Atlantic Beach, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
This collision involved a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety officer.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.
■ George Allen Jeffords, 35, of Conway, died at a local hospital on the evening of Oct. 16 due to injuries sustained in a moped collision that occurred Oct. 13 on Hwy 554 near Loris, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The SC Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Conway policeman was called to Shady Moss Apartments on a recent morning where a man told him that when he came out that morning he found his car’s door ajar, according to a Conway police report.
He then saw that his glove compartment was open and his handgun was missing.
■ A young woman, who wasn’t sure if her car had been locked, called police to Kiskadee Loop on a recent morning after she realized that her vehicle’s insurance and registration papers were missing.
■ The next afternoon, Conway police were called again to Kiskadee Loop where a man told them $25, his vehicle keys and a few pills for blood pressure and a heart condition were missing from his vehicle.
Shots fired
When a man and a woman walked into a house to get the woman’s bags, a person there told them both to get out, according to an Horry County police report. One of the visitors told police that a man stood up with a gun in his hand, but he didn’t know what the gun’s caliber was.
The victim said he began pushing the woman out of the house when the man started coming behind them with a gun still in his hand. That’s when the visitor turned and kicked him, according to the police report.
After the victim kicked the gunman, the visitors said the man shot the gun that was pointed at them. He said that’s when he ran and called police.
The woman told police she had come to spend time with the male victim.
She told police they went back into the house where the man with the gun started talking trash to the man, the report says.
The woman said she saw the suspect pull a gun before the male victim started pushing her out of the house. She said when they were outside the suspect started shooting and she heard shots go off.
She said at that point she and the male victim began to run.
When the Horry County officer arrived, he reported smelling alcohol coming from both of the victims. The officer tried to find the suspect to get his side of the story, but didn’t see him, according to the police report.
A neighbor told the officer that she heard shots, but didn't see anything.
Police planned to present the case to a magistrate.
Juvenile with a knife
An Horry County police report says police went to a home in the Conway section recently in response to a person with a knife call where the caller was in imminent danger, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer detained a juvenile without incident, but said the house was in disarray, which was not the way it had been earlier when the juvenile said she was going to run away.
The victim said the juvenile threw a bath and body works container at her, but she was able to dodge it. The victim then said the juvenile destroyed the house and threw knives at her and a second victim as she told them she was going to stab them. The two victims both had bleach on their upper bodies and both claimed to have been threatened with the knife, but neither wanted medical attention, according to the police report.
The officer says he also had knowledge of a previous incident when the juvenile was charged with smashing the back glass of the house, the police report says.
This time the house had massive amounts of food, cutlery, pots and pans, cooking grease and bleach spread throughout the living room. The cooking grease was inside the carpet and might have damaged the house’s subflooring, the report says.
The juvenile had a laceration on her forehead from some of the glass bowls she admitted to having thrown.
The two victims agreed to press charges for assault in the second degree and malicious damage to personal property, according to the police report.
The officer believes the girl might be a flight risk and says she admits she could be a danger to society with her violent potentially-lethal outbursts. The girl and one of the victims told the officer that she had run away the night before with a boy at about 1 a.m. and stayed gone until about 4:30 a.m. without her mother’s consent.
The officer called the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, who told the officer to take the girl for medical clearance for incarceration. After receiving medical clearance, the girl was taken to the Horry County Detention Center where she was placed into the custody of an Horry County sheriff’s deputy for transport to Columbia, according to the police report.
Alcohol/drugs incidents
■ Conway police were called to an overdose at about 6 p.m. on a recent day, according to a Conway police report.
When police arrived, they found the victim conscious and alert speaking with Conway Fire Rescue and Horry County EMS personnel.
Emergency medical workers said they found the homeless man unconscious in the front bedroom of a residence and gave him two doses of Narcan.
The Conway police report says after administering the Narcan, the victim regained consciousness. He then told police he did not want to go to the hospital. Police agreed because he was alert and aware of his surroundings.
■ A Conway woman fought a Conway officer after he stopped her during a routine patrol in the area of Smith Street and Fifth Avenue where she and another woman were arguing in the middle of the road, according to the Conway police report.
One woman was using obscene language and following the other saying she was going to fight her, according to the report.
When the officer told the women to separate and walk in different directions, one of them followed his instructions and walked way, but the other continued to be loud and boisterous and using profanity.
The officer then told her to go home, but instead she ran up to the patrol vehicle. The officer then said he smelled an overwhelming odor of alcohol coming from the woman.
The woman began to walk away from the officer, but the officer continued to follow her with the intention of charging her with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
The officer waited for a backup before grabbing the woman’s arms, but she balled up her fist and tried to swing it at the officer.
He then tried to gain control of the woman by using a “balance displacement technique.”
He took control of her arms and pulled her trying to cause her to lose her balance. The woman fell onto her stomach and the officer then put her arms behind her back and a second officer put handcuffs on her.
Other officers then came to take over. The woman was told to sit in one of the patrol vehicles, but she resisted when they tried to get her into the vehicle. Minimal force was used to get her in, the report says.
She was taken to jail where she was issued three citations: one for public disorderly conduct, one for public drunkenness and one for resisting arrest.
■ Conway police charged at least five people with drug violations over a recent three-day period, most of them stemming from traffic violations, according to five Conway police reports.
One man was charged with possession of heroin after rescue workers were called to a motel to tend to him. The Conway police report says police found the man lying on a bed unconscious, but breathing.
The man was revived and taken to Conway Medical Center where he was treated and released.
The police report says officers found 6 grams of a gray powdery substance in the room.
The man was taken to jail where he still was four days later.
Police stopped a vehicle at about 7 p.m. on a recent evening after they say the driver made an improper turn. The officer says when he approached the car, he smelled what he believed was marijuana.
The driver told police he didn’t have any marijuana in the car, but police determined that a passenger did. He was charged with possession of 28 grams of marijuana, according to the police report.
At about 10:30 a.m. on a recent morning, police stopped a driver for beginning his turn before giving a turn signal in the area of U.S. 378 and Rhue Street, according to a Conway police report.
He was charged with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or crack after the Conway policeman reported finding two white rock-like substances of what he believed were crack. One was on the seat and one was inside a cigarette pack. The actual total for the two “rocks” was .8 grams. He was released from jail the next afternoon.
■ Two men were taken to jail after police stopped a truck for not having brake lights, according to a Conway police report.
The reporting officer says when he stopped the vehicle he smelled marijuana. He checked and found a total of 18 grams inside the vehicle.
Police charged him with simple possession of marijuana and took him to jail. They also took a passenger to jail after learning that he had a warrant charging him with second-degree domestic violence.
During the investigation into a traffic collision on Myrtle Street at U.S. 701 South, a policeman found that one driver , who was reportedly driving under suspension, had 4.3 grams of what the officer described as a white rock-like substance in his pocket, according to a Conway police report.
He was charged with DUS, not for driving under the influence; making an improper lane change; and possession with intent to distribute, possession or manufacture of crack cocaine, according to Horry County jail records. He was released from jail the next day.
■ An Horry County police report says police were called about 30 minutes after midnight to check on a report of an intoxicated person walking in and out of the highway.
The Horry County officer says when he arrived at the intersection of S.C. 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Road he found the woman standing in the road talking to the person who called police. That person was inside of her own vehicle, according to the report.
The officer says the woman was unsteady on her feet, had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from her.
The woman began to yell, “I’m allowed to be in the easement. You can’t arrest me. I’m drunk and stoned but you can’t arrest me!”
The report says the woman was told to step out of the ditch to speak with the officer, but she refused to cooperate. When the officer told her she was being charged with pedestrian under the influence, she began to passively resist by not following orders. The officer then tried to pull the woman’s arms behind her to place handcuffs on her, according to the report, that also says she tensed her arms and pulled away.
She was rolled onto her stomach, her arms were pulled behind her back and she was cuffed, the report says.
Police searched her and reported finding a pipe with a burnt green/brown substance inside of it with a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.
When she slipped out of her cuffs, the officer changed them to the front.
She was taken to jail.
Nighttime attack
A woman, who lives in the Aynor section of Horry County, told police that at about 30 minutes after midnight on a recent night, she got out of her bed to take her trash out so she wouldn’t have to do it in the morning, according to an Horry County police report.
She said when she got to her back door, it opened and a man she didn’t know came inside and hit her with a hammer about three times.
She told the Horry County officer that she fell to the ground while grabbing at the man, according to the Horry County police report.
She told police the man demanded money and she gave him about $100 before he left.
She said her back was to the intruder the entire time and she never saw him.
The officer reported asking her several times if she was able to tell him anything about the man, but she said she didn’t see him.
Horry County medical workers recommended that the woman seek medical attention for her head because they thought she needed staples and a CT scan.
She called her cousin, who came to the residence and agreed to take her for treatment.
The cousin told police she didn’t know anyone who might want to hurt the victim. She said they had been to a party and she dropped the victim off about an hour earlier and didn’t think anyone had followed them home.
Police checked around the house, but said they didn’t find any evidence.
They told the woman to call when she returned home after getting medical treatment so they could escort her into her home safely, according to the Horry County police report.
Vehicle incidents
■ When a man went out to start a bus parked at Homewood Baptist Church on S.C. 319, he found that it sounded louder than usual, so he got under the vehicle and discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut out, according to an Horry County police report.
The bus was not at the site while police were there because it had been taken for repairs.
The man said he wanted a report written for insurance purposes. He estimated that the converter was worth about $500.
The report says the case will be administratively closed until they have more leads.
■ A resident of Kiskadee Loop told Conway police that someone took his 2014 Honda CRB motorcycle that was parked nearby at about 9 a.m. The next day about 6 p.m., the owner realized his motorcycle was missing, according to the Conway police report. Police put out a request for law enforcement to be on the lookout for the motorcycle, and it was put on NCIC.
Televisions missing
A Galivants Ferry man called police at about noon on a recent day when he got home from work and found his front door open, according to an Horry County police report.
He told police he had closed the door when he went to work that morning at about 4 a.m.
When he called dispatchers to report the open door, they told him to stay outside and wait for police.
The officer says he saw that the doorjamb on the front door was broken.
When the victim went into the house he immediately told police that three televisions were missing without checking around the house, the report says.
When the officer asked if he could take pictures of the damage to the front door, the victim asked the officer if he was in trouble.
The officer explained that he was the victim, but he at first didn’t understand what that meant, according to the police report.
He did not know the sizes, makes, models or serial numbers of the missing televisions. He knew only that they have flat screens and that he bought them used.
He told police that the night before he saw two cars sitting at the end of the driveway, but didn’t think anything of it so he went to bed.
He didn’t have any information about the vehicles.
The Horry County police report says police planned to close the case unless more information is discovered.
Shots fired
Horry County police were called to a home at about 2 a.m. on a recent morning to check on a report of shots being fired, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer learned as he was responding that the caller pinged in the Bucksport area. The officer then crossed Bucksport Road and spotlighted the house due to known activity in the past from that location, according to the police report.
As he drove by, the officer noticed a vehicle with its trunk up and another vehicle with its hood up, but no one was outside.
The officer headed on toward the Bucksport Community Center when he was informed by dispatch that people there could hear gunshots. An officer near where the shots were reportedly being fired said he didn’t see any shots being fired.
When the officer arrived at the site, he was met by a victim and two witnesses who were all outside.
The victim gave him a spent projectile. In a highly-redacted report, the victim said he intervened in an argument and later there was a physical fight between himself and a suspect.
After the fight, the suspect was standing on the porch and the victim was standing at the front door when the suspect pulled a handgun, according to the police report.
The victim said he closed the door and the suspect began firing into the house.
The police report says there were multiple spent casings around the yard and driveway. The officer went inside the house and found that the bullets had penetrated the front door and went in a downward trajectory hitting the wall near the baseboards and skipping off the floor inside of the kitchen.
The projectile that entered the window near the front door passed through the curtains and went into the wall, then passed through the hallway and into a closet in a bedroom at the back of the house, not exiting the closet.
Police were unable to find the projectile in the closet or projectiles that went through the window near the door.
The victim refused to fill out a voluntary statement form. One witness said she would fill one out and she wrote in big letters, “I GOT NO NOTHING.”
The report says that witness was severely intoxicated and hard to understand. A second witness decided to go to bed while the officer was outside.
The officer got the victim outside where he told the officer he wasn’t sure if he wanted to do anything, according to the police report.
The officer gave him a victim’s rights form and told him if he decided he wanted to speak with him to let him know.
Runaway returns
A Conway mother told police that she left home at about 8 a.m. on a recent morning to go to a doctor’s appointment in Charleston and, when she returned at about 7 p.m., a neighbor told her that her teenage daughter had run away, according to a Conway police report.
The girl was seen leaving in a Honda sedan. The person who reported that the teen had left said she didn’t know where the girl had gone. A supplementary report says the next day at about 6 p.m., the girl returned. The mother and teen went to the Conway Police Department to let them know the girl was back.
DSS then took custody of the girl, but didn’t see the need for emergency protective custody.
She was turned over to her grandmother with a safety plan in place.
Storage unit burglarized
A Myrtle Beach woman told Horry County police that when she went to her Add-A-Space Storage on S.C. 905 in the Conway area, she found that someone had been inside and taken about $2,340 of her things, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman said it had been about a year since she opened the storage unit and when she got there recently she found the unit in disarray with things missing.
Missing items included an Element 32-inch flat screen television, a Samsung 50-inch flat screen television, a pressure washer, black push mower, Dewalt cordless drill, antique Chinese ivory and pearl buffet table and Samsung washer and dryer combo set.
Police said there were no signs of forcible entry, but the locking mechanism did appear to be faulty and it was extremely difficult to properly secure the unit, according to the police report.
The case was administratively closed until more information could be provided.
