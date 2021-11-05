DUI Prosecutor Grant Award

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has received the DUI Prosecutor Grant award for the grant period through Sept. 30, 2022, according to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

The department’s grant funded DUI prosecutor, Jess Glasgow, who has been with the office since Aug. 17, 2020, will continue to prosecute DUI cases for Horry County.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is committed to reducing the senseless crime and occurrence of impaired driving in this state. From 2015 to 2019, Horry County ranked in the top 10 for all fatal and severe injury DUI alcohol and/or drug collisions.

To support the need for greater prosecution, and to increase the DUI-conviction rate, Glasgow will dedicate 100 percent of his time prosecuting DUI-related cases within the 15th Judicial Circuit. He will also work to keep DUI-related traffic cases moving through the justice system. The new Assistant Solicitor position is funded through SCDPS Office.

Suspect taken into custody

Horry County police said Monday that a person had been taken into custody in connection to the weekend killing of 55 year-old Amy Kopacz at her Little River home.

The Horry County Coroner's Office said Kopacz was found dead Saturday from injuries sustained during an assault and that police are investigating the death as a homicide. A police report lists the date of the offense as at 7 p.m. Friday.

Horry County police said Monday morning that a suspect had been taken into custody in Florida, but that he had not yet been charged nor had warrants been served. Police have not said if he's related to the victim.

According to a heavily-redacted police report that lists the offense as a motor vehicle theft, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence on the 4000 block of Little River Inn Lane for a report of a suspicious death. Horry County Fire Rescue was already on the scene and said the victim was in the residence, deceased.