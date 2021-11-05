DUI Prosecutor Grant Award
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has received the DUI Prosecutor Grant award for the grant period through Sept. 30, 2022, according to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
The department’s grant funded DUI prosecutor, Jess Glasgow, who has been with the office since Aug. 17, 2020, will continue to prosecute DUI cases for Horry County.
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is committed to reducing the senseless crime and occurrence of impaired driving in this state. From 2015 to 2019, Horry County ranked in the top 10 for all fatal and severe injury DUI alcohol and/or drug collisions.
To support the need for greater prosecution, and to increase the DUI-conviction rate, Glasgow will dedicate 100 percent of his time prosecuting DUI-related cases within the 15th Judicial Circuit. He will also work to keep DUI-related traffic cases moving through the justice system. The new Assistant Solicitor position is funded through SCDPS Office.
Suspect taken into custody
Horry County police said Monday that a person had been taken into custody in connection to the weekend killing of 55 year-old Amy Kopacz at her Little River home.
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Kopacz was found dead Saturday from injuries sustained during an assault and that police are investigating the death as a homicide. A police report lists the date of the offense as at 7 p.m. Friday.
Horry County police said Monday morning that a suspect had been taken into custody in Florida, but that he had not yet been charged nor had warrants been served. Police have not said if he's related to the victim.
According to a heavily-redacted police report that lists the offense as a motor vehicle theft, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence on the 4000 block of Little River Inn Lane for a report of a suspicious death. Horry County Fire Rescue was already on the scene and said the victim was in the residence, deceased.
The report said the responding officer requested the department's criminal investigations division. The redacted report does not say if CID responded.
Police are still investigating.
Fatal crash
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on S.C. 544 Sunday evening.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with SCHP said a 2021 Subaru SUV was turning left onto S.C. 544 (Dick Pond Road) from Maryport Drive and collided with a 1999 Honda motorcycle that was traveling west on S.C. 544. The incident happened about 6:30 p.m.
The crash occurred near Ocean Lakes Family Campground between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.
The motorcyclist died in the crash, Pye said. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the decedent as William Winters, 55, of Myrtle Beach.
Longs man convicted in home invasions sentenced to 25 years
An Horry County jury convicted a Longs man of two home invasions this past week before a judge sentenced him to 25 years in jail, according to information provided by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Quintus Dante Faison, 27, of Longs, was convicted of two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping following a trial that began Monday of this past week, said Nancy Livesay, the violent crimes assistant solicitor, who along with O’Bryan Martin, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price presided over the trial and sentenced Faison to serve 25 years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently, and he must serve 85 percent before he is eligible to for parole.
The charge of armed robbery and kidnapping each carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison while first-degree burglary carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
Evidence presented at trial showed that in 2017 on the nights of Dec. 22 and 28, Faison and two co-defendants hid in the woods behind the victim’s homes until nightfall at which point the defendants forcibly entered the victim’s homes, Martin said. The men, armed with pistols and assault rifles, ordered the victims to the ground and held them at gunpoint, while they ransacked the homes. The defendants made their escape in the victims’ vehicles, which police recovered a short time later near the defendant’s home.
“The victims in this case have waited nearly four years for justice to be served and today that wait is over,” Martin said. “If not for the excellent work of all the law enforcement officers and investigators the victims may still be waiting for that justice today.”
Charges are pending for Faison’s co-defendant.
Escaping through the woods
Horry County police were called to Pee Dee Highway in the Conway section of Horry County to check on a woman, who said a man had been taking crystal meth and “was out of his mind,” according to an Horry County police report.
She said he accused her of cheating on him. During the argument, she was able to run through the woods to a neighbor’s house where the Conway man caught up with her.
The police report says she told police the man put a knife to her throat and threatened to cut her if she didn’t tell the truth. Then he ran back to his residence.
The report says the woman had minor cuts from running through the woods and being cut by briars; however, she didn’t have any other marks or injuries.
The officer took the woman to her residence, but found it locked. She didn’t have a key so police advised her about what she needed to do to get in.
She wanted to call the man to see if he would unlock the door, but she doesn’t have a phone so the officer called the man who said the two had a verbal argument and he never hurt the woman, the police report says.
He said he was in the woods and refused to come out because every time he sees the police he goes to jail, the police report says.
The victim went to stay with a friend and the officer planned to present the case to a magistrate for possible warrants.
Road incident
A man told Horry County police that he was crossing U.S. 501 from D Street and stopped in the median, according to an Horry County police report.
While he was sitting in the median waiting to make a left turn onto U.S. 501, a Nissan pulled in front of him and blocked him in, preventing him from making the left turn. He said the driver of the car, a woman with blond hair, got out of her car and walked up to his car. Then a man they didn’t know came to the car stood beside the woman and began cursing at the woman in the other car, threatening to shoot her as well.
The Horry County police report says the man who had been driving said the unknown suspects yelled at each other before a third person came and got them to get back into the Nissan.
The woman, who said she was threatened, was headed home on U.S. 501 with plans to make a left turn onto D Street.
She said while she was stopped there, a woman she didn’t know pulled up behind her and started honking her horn before getting out of her car and heading to the victims’ car.
The woman said she also got out of her car and the unknown woman began yelling at her, saying she was cut off. The woman said she told the other woman that she did not cut her off and that’s when the man got out of the Nissan, pulled a gun on her, pointed it toward her stomach area and threatened multiple times to shoot her, according to the police report. After the man threatened the unknown woman three times, she got back into the car and headed toward Aynor. Then they made a U-turn, came back, turned down D Street and were gone.
The police report says there were a total of six victims in the car.
Road rage
At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, a man was driving on Myrtle Ridge Drive when a another driver was driving so closely behind him that he worried he might hit his bumper, according to an Horry County police report.
The man said the suspect tried to push him off of the road and cut him off.
He told police he held up his hand, signaling to the man behind him that the speed was 25 mph, but the suspect kept “flicking” him off.
The victim said he pulled into a cul-de-sac and got out of his vehicle, but the suspect pulled in behind him and also got out of his vehicle. The victim said the suspect closed his fist and punched him in his cheek causing him to fall. He says he got back up and the man hit him again. He got up again and was hit in his left cheek a third time.
He said that time he stayed on the ground where the suspect kicked him in his ribcage.
The Horry County police report also says the man brandished a pocketknife with its blade extended.
Police took pictures of the victim’s injuries.
Footprints left behind
A Loris woman told Horry County police that when she got home Friday at about 8 p.m., she saw that someone had vandalized the outside of her home by tossing toilet paper all over the house and yard, according to an Horry County police report.
She says she then saw that the front door had been left open and a key was missing from under the mat.
When she went inside she saw that $60 was missing from a table in the entryway, and $300 in change was missing from a master bedroom closet.
The Horry County police officer says he saw shoeprints in the dirt driveway that led to the residence.
A portion of the report is redacted at that point, but it goes on to say that the woman thought she knew who did it and she did not want to press charges.
Vehicle incidents
■ Someone went into Hometown Auto and took a $13,000 truck over a recent night, according to an Horry County police report.
A person who returned to the business noticed that the truck was missing, but thought someone was using it. The woman also saw that the chain link was damaged and thought that possibly the truck had been driven through it. She called the business owner and notified him.
A report of a prior repossession of the truck was scanned and attached to the report.
■ A resident of U.S. 701 North reported that a truck was stolen from an office/farm at between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on a recent Sunday.
A son, who lives on the property, told police his roommate called him that morning saying the truck was not in the yard.
The son thought his roommate might be joking because the group had been hunting without him. However, before he could get home a state trooper was at the owner’s door to tell her that the truck had been wrecked on Hwy. 19 and appeared to have flipped several times.
The vehicle was recovered and the S.C. Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.
■ A Conway teen was charged with breaking and entering an automobile after the person who owned the car identified him as the person he saw getting out of vehicle in front of a Main Street business in Conway, according to a Conway police report.
The car’s owner told police he had been fixing a tire in the parking lot before going back into the business to grab something. He said when he came back out at about 7 or 7:30 p.m., he saw two males. One was inside the vehicle rummaging through it.
He yelled and the suspect ran away. The victim described the suspects for police. While the policeman was still there, he says they saw someone wearing red shorts with dark stripes on the front and white stripes down the side walk around the fence on the property.
The victim immediately said, “That is him.” The visitor then turned and ran back around the fence.
The officer called for assistance and the teen was detained.
The victim said he was positive that the suspect was the one who had been inside his vehicle.
The report says the vehicle’s doors were unlocked so there was no forced entry. The victim said things had been moved around, but because he had returned so quickly nothing was missing.
The teen was booked and released.
A gun in the car
A Conway police officer says he stopped a vehicle Saturday at shortly after noon after getting a drug complaint about a car that matched the description of the car he had stopped, according to a Conway police report.
The officer says when he spoke with the driver he smelled marijuana so he asked the woman if there were drugs in her car.
She told him she had a marijuana blunt in the center and a handgun in the side pocket of her purse that was sitting on the passenger seat.
The officer says the woman does not have a concealed weapons permit. She was taken in on a charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. She was booked and released.
Pennsylvania wants him
A Conway police officer stopped a driver on U.S. 378 at Grainger Road due to a headlight violation, according to a Conway police report.
The officer says when he checked on the driver he found that he was wanted for assault in Pennsylvania. He was taken into custody and issued a warning ticket for the headlight violation.
Inside the vehicle, police found a half-smoked marijuana cigar and a green leafy substance that weighted 2.6 grams. The man was issued a warning for simple possession of marijuana.
He was still in the Horry County Detention Center Wednesday listed as a fugitive.
Home in disarray
A resident of Boundary Street left his home Friday at about 7:30 p.m. when he locked his residence using a deadbolt and a lock on a doorknob, according to a Conway police report.
When he returned Saturday at about 9:30 p.m., he noticed that all of the lights were on. He went to the front door and saw that the deadbolt was unlocked and the doorknob was locked.
The Conway police report says there appeared to be minor damage near the doorknob where it appeared that someone had tried to force the door open.
The resident then noted that the doors to all of the rooms were open, drawers were open and all the linens from one bed had been tossed around.
The report says no one was there and nothing was stolen.
Sexual assault reported
A teen told Conway police that between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, she was sexually assaulted and the suspects fled in her vehicle. She was taken to Conway Medical Center in an ambulance. The case is still under investigation.
Burglary on Society Drive
A television and two cameras were taken from a home on Society Drive in the Conway section at about 1 a.m. on a recent morning, according to an Horry County police report.
When police arrived they found that the back glass had been taken out of the door and a window on the left side of the door was cracked.
The report says intruders had pulled out all of the drawers, but nothing in the drawers seemed to be missing.
A barn was also open, but nothing was taken there.
The suspect had pried off a locked door to get into the barn.
The value of the missing items was estimated at about $260.
Windows missing
About $2,000 of windows were missing from the Lumber Express on Main Street in Conway recently, according to a Conway police report.
The owner of the business told police that earlier that morning, an employee saw a window belonging to the business placed in a ditch directly behind the property.
The owner told police he left the business at about 4 p.m. and returned the next morning. He believes the theft happened sometime between those times.
The employee who found the window in the ditch also found a Walmart gift card and a Visa credit card near the ditch.
The owner took an inventory of the business and found that the windows were missing.
They weren’t exactly sure when the report was written how many windows were missing.
Robbery
A woman told Conway police that she was robbed Tuesday at about 10:46 p.m. while she was at the Wells Fargo Bank/ATM on Third Avenue. The woman waited at Joe’s Hibachi parking lot. Police spoke with the woman and determined that an armed robbery had happened.
According to the Conway police report, it appears that about $20 was taken.
Cash, but no drugs
A Conway police report says a man told them that a man and his girlfriend purchased drugs from a person he knows. The report says the man went to buy drugs when his money was taken, but the drugs were not provided.
The victim says he tried to reimburse the man for his lost money and was taken by a suspect to the victim’s father’s house at about midnight. While the victim was inside his father’s house, he said the suspect left. The victim returned to his residence at about 1:30 a.m. and found his front door open. The Conway police report says there didn’t appear to be any forced entry into the house.
The victim then went inside and found that his 65-inch Samsung LG television and a Whirlpool fridge were missing, for a total loss of $2,900.
The victim then texted the suspect about the missing television. A few messages were exchanged between the two parties. A picture of the text messages between the suspect and victim was obtained, according to the Conway police report.
Alcohol incident
A Conway police officer says at about 4 a.m., he saw a black SUV swerve into the median on Church Street and then swerve into both lanes, according to a Conway police report.
The officer spoke with the driver saying the man’s speech was slurred and he had a strong smell of alcohol. The report says he told the officer that he was coming from a bar and had drunk four beers.
Items missing
An Horry County woman, who lives in the Conway section, called police to tell them that several items, valued at about $350, were missing from her home. She told Horry County police that she noticed her grandson putting the air conditioner back into the window opening while he was cutting grass around 9 a.m. on a recent morning. The report says he told her that the window was on the ground and she thought that was strange. She told police that a gun and three cell phones were missing from inside the house.
She also told police that all of this happened while she was at home, but she didn’t see anyone inside the house. She couldn’t give police any information about the make or model of the handgun or any information about the cellphones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.