Duo charged in connection with assault
A Nichols woman and an Aynor man have been charged in connection with an assault at 4147 Hagwood Circle where a man suffered multiple stab wounds, according to information provided by Conway police.
Michael Keith McKenith, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and battery. He was booked into the Horry County Detention Center Monday at about 7:20 p.m. He was still in jail Tuesday with a $30,000 bond having been set.
McKenith’s warrant says there was an argument between McKenith and the victim that led to the suspect producing a razor and striking the victim on the upper left side of his back. The injury required emergency medical treatment, according to the warrant.
Mildred Patricia Collins, 27, has been charged with accessory after the fact, felony E. She was booked into the Horry County Detention Center at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. She was still in jail Tuesday with a $20,000 bond.
Collins’ warrant says she drove the suspect to the site of the attack and did not wait for proper authorities to arrive afterward.
City police say the two were taken into custody without incident.
The assault occurred Nov. 18.
Cocaine draws 10-year sentence
A South Carolina man pleaded guilty to his second offense cocaine charge and his first offense marijuana charge and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in Horry County court this past week.
Richard Antonia Quick, 40, of Gaffney pleaded guilty Thursday to second-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine before Circuit Judge Steven H. John, who sentenced Quick to 10 years in prison for the cocaine charge and five years in prison for the marijuana charge, which will run concurrently, according to Ryan M. Waller, the assistant solicitor, who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
“Special thanks goes to the Horry County Police Department for their diligent and tireless work in making this case, and bringing this defendant to justice.” Waller said.
Police need help
Conway Police responded to Conway King Smoker, in the 2200 block of U.S. 501 E., for a reported robbery.
The suspect is described as an 18 to 20-year-old black male, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches, weighing 125 pounds. He is believed to have fled on foot. Pictures of the subject were retrieved from security cameras at the place of business.
Anyone with information related to the suspect or this incident, is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790
Fatality identified
Shereeca Baker, 30, sustained fatal injuries in a vehicle collision on U.S. 701 South of Conway in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. She lived in the Myrtle Beach area, but was originally from Dothan, Ala., according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The office delayed giving this information because Shereeca's next-of-kin was also very seriously injured in that same collision and is still recovering.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.
Drug-alcohol incidents
■ A Myrtle Beach woman dew a number of charges after a Conway policeman stopped her in connection with a “be on the lookout” for a stolen automobile, according to a Conway police report.
Two officers detained the female driver, who told them she did not have an identification card or driver’s license with her, but gave a name and date of birth; however, the information that the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles had for the woman showed a different picture. An officer explained to her that the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen. The woman said the vehicle was hers and an ex-girlfriend had taken it two days earlier, and she had not taken the vehicle out of the system.
The Conway police report says information on the vehicle kept coming back to another Myrtle Beach woman, who she claimed to be. One officer then spoke with a Georgetown County officer who told them the vehicle was stolen in Georgetown. The suspect then claimed that another woman had stolen the vehicle and she had gone to jail the night before. The report says during the traffic stop the woman appeared to be distracted, couldn’t finish her sentences and had extreme sensitivity to the sunlight. Her behavior led the policeman and other officers to believe that she was under the influence of narcotics.
According to the report, she told police she had used narcotics in the past, but had not that morning.
When the suspect continued to insist she was a different person, Georgetown officers found a picture of the woman that proved that she was not the person she was claiming to be.
The woman was charged with giving false information to police, driving under suspension and being under the influence of narcotics. She was taken to jail.
While police were still on the scene, an employee of ACS Used Cars in Myrtle Beach arrived and told police that his repo company had possession of the vehicle and he was able to track it with GPS because he had a video of the suspect taking property from his lot.
He said Horry County police were on the scene recording the stolen property. He was able to tell police what was missing. During a search of the vehicle, police found two jump packs, jumper cables, 11 S.C. license plates, six vehicle keys and one set of house-type keys, a Rockford amp, Rockford 12-inch subs and a snap on Zeuss scanner, all taken from ACS Used Cars. A continued search turned up an orange pill and a gray substance that police believed was heroin.
The value of the stolen vehicle was about $5,000 and the stolen property was valued at $40,000.
The vehicle was returned to the ACS Used Cars employee and the other stolen items were turned over to Horry County police.
Police found that the suspect has three or more prior narcotics and property crime convictions in the past 10 years. The suspected heroin weighed .5 grams. The suspect was charged with driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI, second offense; being under the influence or narcotics; and giving false information to police and taken to jail.
Police then got warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle, third or subsequent; manufacture, distribution or possession of heroin, third or subsequent; and possession of stolen property over $10,000; possession of stolen property, $2,000-$10,000; and second-degree burglary.
■ Conway police made a number of charges on Nov. 17. A young Conway man was stopped after Conway police say they saw him cross the centerline on Grainger Road. The policeman says when he stopped he vehicle he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and while speaking with the driver he saw a clear plastic bag holding a green leafy substance hanging out of the young man’s pocket.
In a search of the vehicle, police also found a black digital scale. He was charged with possession of marijuana and warned for traveling left of center and was released.
About two hours later, they stopped a Conway man saying he had disregarded a traffic signal at Racepath Avenue and U.S. 501, according to a Conway police report.
The department’s K-9 alerted on the vehicle where they found half of an ounce of marijuana and two clear bags holding 15.3 grams of a green leafy substance that the policeman believed was marijuana, and a black digital scale with green flakey particles. The driver was issued a citation of simple possession of marijuana and warned for disobeying a traffic signal.
About 40 minutes after that a young Conway man was stopped on U.S. 378 for making an improper turn from Ninth Avenue, according to a Conway police report.
Police say while speaking with a young Conway man inside the car, they saw plastic packaging and cigar insides (guts) throughout the vehicle inside fountain drink cups.
Roko, the department’s K-9, then alerted on the vehicle, police searched and found a clear plastic bag holding a green leafy substance. Police believed the substance was marijuana. The driver claimed all of the substance.
He was given a courtesy summons for simple possession of marijuana and a warning for making an improper turn.
Both occupants of the car were released.
About an hour later, a policeman parked at Lowes on U.S. 501 clocked a woman traveling 68 mph in a 50 mph zone.
The policeman made a traffic stop at U.S. 501and S.C. 544. He reported talking with the driver and smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The policeman believed the girl sprayed perfume trying to hide the odor of the marijuana.
Police searched the vehicle and found a green leafy substance in a small black purse. The girl told police it was hers.
She was given a warning for speeding, but was not charged with simple possession of marijuana at that time.
Very early the next morning, a Conway policeman stopped a young Conway man for disregarding a stop sign on Wild Wing Boulevard. The Conway policeman says when he spoke with the driver, he smelled a strong odor of air freshener that the policeman believed was sprayed to mask the odor of marijuana.
Roko, the department’s K-9, alerted for the presence of narcotics. The driver told police he had been in the presence of marijuana the day before.
Police checked and found a bag holding what he believed to be marijuana.
The police report says the man admitted that he had hidden the substance after the policeman initiated the traffic stop. He was charged with simple possession of marijuana and given a warning for disregarding a stop sign. The marijuana weighed 3.4 grams.
■ Conway police continued their crackdown on drugs and alcohol Friday when, at about 8 p.m., a young Conway man was stopped for having a defective headlight. The Conway police report says when the policeman neared the vehicle he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When the policeman asked about the smell, the young man acknowledged that there was marijuana in his glove box. The policeman found a small bag holding a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in the glove box. Due to the small amount of the substance and the young man’s honesty, the policeman did not charge him with simple possession of marijuana, according to the police report. He was ticketed for having an expired registration and was issued a warning for his headlight.
The next morning at about 1:30 a.m., a Conway policeman made a traffic stop on a young Conway woman who was reportedly traveling 47 mph in a 35 mph zone on U.S. 378, according to a Conway police report.
When the policeman explained to the woman that he smelled marijuana coming from her vehicle, she told him she had a marijuana roach in her center console.
Police searched and found more marijuana in the woman’s purse, the police report says.
Inside the vehicle, they found a small piece of brown cigar wrapper holding a green leafy substance. The driver was issued a warning for speeding and a citation for simple possession of marijuana. The marijuana weighed 2.34 grams.
About 30 minutes later, Conway police stopped a Myrtle Beach teen for having defective equipment because his brake light was out, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman noticed a Bud Light bottle on the teen’s floorboard and called for the department’s K-9 for a sniff of the vehicle.
The dog gave a positive alert for narcotics, according to the police report. The teen then told police that there was a jar of marijuana in a backpack in his backseat.
Police then found a clear jar holding a green leafy substance in the backpack.
The search also turned up a black grinder and a multicolored pipe in the compartment under the radio.
The driver was given a citation for simple possession of marijuana and for open container and drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a warning for having defective equipment.
The marijuana weighed 21.8 grams.
■ Saturday at about 2:20 p.m., a Conway policeman spotted a Conway man headed west on S.C. 544 near Myrtle Ridge Drive because the policeman realized that he was a wanted suspect with an active warrant for his arrest.
Additional units caught up with the vehicle as it turned onto Waccamaw Drive. The suspect turned into a parking space at the Riverfront Inn, the police report says. A passenger in the vehicle got out and went into an upstairs room at the inn. The officer then detained the man for his active warrant, according to the Conway police report.
A second officer then recovered a red plastic cigarette container in a “mini” beside the suspect’s vehicle.
The policeman then found the passenger on the stairway to the second floor and detained the Green Sea man, according to the Conway police report.
The report says inside the container the policeman found numerous illegal items. Inside were two small pieces of an off-white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, a glass crack pipe, a clear bag holding a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, several small plastic bags holding a powdery residue. Staff at the hotel told the policeman they had just cleaned and swept the parking lot prior to police arrival.
Police planned to request a video of the parking lot. The department’s K-9 was brought to the area for a free air sniff and the dog gave a positive alert on the vehicle for the presence of narcotic odors.
A search of the vehicle did not turn up any more contraband, according to the police report.
The driver was taken to the Horry County Detention Center on his outstanding warrant. He was charged with larceny under $2,000 and driving under suspension, not for DUI. He was released the next day.
The passenger was charged with the drugs found in the red container and was taken to jail. At the jail, police learned that the passenger had provided a false name and date of a birth. A warrant hold was placed on the passenger for possession of crack, and he was issued citations for simple possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and giving false information to police. The substance believed to be crack cocaine weighed .37 grams.
■ A Conway policeman responded to a call from Walmart reporting a suspicious man walking through the parking lot, stumbling through lanes, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he noticed the man walking and stumbling. He stumbled in a full circle and fell onto the ground, according to the Conway police report.
The report says the suspect constantly said he was “wasted and had been drinking.” He was not able to stand on his own and was slurring his speech, the police report says. The policeman then detained him and, during a search, found lobster items valued at $16.98 tucked into his left pants leg. He had another lobster item, two shrimp items that he said he paid for.
He was taken to Conway Medical Center for medical attention before being taken to jail.
When police checked the store’s video they learned that the man had not paid for any of the items he had, the police report says.
The items he had were valued at about $52 without tax.
■ When Conway police went to the Coop Bar in response to a fight at about 11 p.m. Saturday they learned that the man was in the parking lot of the Provincial Apartments, according to a Conway police report.
A Coastal Carolina University officer notified the Conway officer that there was a person passed out lying on the ground in the parking lot. The policeman checked the young Massachusetts man’s wellbeing and reported that it was evident that the he was under the influence of alcohol.
He was unable to walk without help, became verbally combative and refused to cooperate. He later became more combative, according to the police report that says they charged him with public drunkenness. He was taken to Conway Medical Center before being taken to jail.
■ When a Conway policeman stopped a Conway man for driving left of center on U.S. 501 Sunday at about 4 p.m., he learned that the man had an active warrant through the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Conway police report. When police searched him they found a glass pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana with marijuana residue on it. The policeman also learned that the man’s driver’s license was suspended. He was cited for driving on the wrong side of the road, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, not for DUI and failure to appear.
Too much noise
■ When Conway police were called to the Waccamaw Shrine Club Friday at about 11 p.m. on a noise complaint, they explained the city’s noise ordinance to a Kingstree man, who was cooperative and provided his identification, according to a Conway police report.
The second time police were called there they issued the man a ticket for violation of the city’s noise ordinance.
■ At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Conway police were called to The Pier Conway Apartments on S.C. 544 in response to a noise complaint, according to a Conway police report.
Police warned the young Laurens man about the city’s noise ordinance. He told police he was ending the party and said it would be cleared in moments.
When police were called the second time, the suspect told them that it wasn’t his party and he didn’t invite any of the people.
Police helped him escort everyone out of his apartment and ended the party. He was ticketed for violation of the noise ordinance. The Conway police report says the young man was cooperative.
Vehicle incidents
■ A resident of Flower Lane in the Loris section of Horry County told police that sometime between 3 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on a recent morning someone took his GMC Sonoma, according to an Horry County police report.
He told police there were no signs of forced entry like glass on the ground and that he had the only key to the vehicle, and no one had seen anyone leave with the vehicle.
Due to the lack of leads, police closed the case.
■ According to an Horry County police report, someone went to Rolling Frito Lay on Allied Drive in Conway sometime between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. one night this past week and took multiple catalytic converters from delivery trucks.
The police report says there was no video or physical evidence found.
■ Sometime over a recent night, someone went to Elliott Cox Enterprises on Church Street in Conway and took a catalytic converter from a truck. The value of the converter was believed to be $2,000.
■ A young Murrells Inlet woman told Conway police that over a recent night someone took the catalytic converter from her vehicle.
She noticed the problem when she began to drive her car home from Tongy’s Shmack House where she had left it overnight, according to a Conway police report.
She said she heard a loud sound coming from the vehicle and drove to Brian’s Tires and Auto in Murrells Inlet. Mechanics there told her the catalytic converter was missing and provided pictures for her. She says her vehicle was running perfectly before she left it overnight. The replacement part is $1,200.
A cat killer
Horry County police were called to U.S. 501 in the Aynor section recently to check on a report of animal cruelty, according to an Horry County police report.
The person who called police said he found his cat dead under his home with two pellet holes. He also believed the cat had been poisoned. He told police this is the third cat that someone has killed in four months.
He said when he confronted the person he thinks has been killing his cats, the man said, “You have no proof.”
There was no video and no witnesses.
The policeman planned to ask an environmental officer to follow up on the case.
Not her charges
A Conway woman told Horry County police that someone used her debit card on Seaborne Drive in the Myrtle Beach section three times, for charges of $83 each time.
When she called her bank to report the fraud, officials there told her to make a police report.
The woman said the card was used at 2560 Main St., that she didn’t use it and didn’t allow anyone else to use it.
