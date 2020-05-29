Teen charged with murder
An 18-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside of Conway this past week, authorities said.
Police charged Cameron Paul Woo-Shuler in connection with the case, Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
He is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawfully carrying a pistol. He was still in jail Wednesday without having a bond set.
The person killed in the shooting was identified as 19-year-old Tristan Sillsbury, according to information provided by Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.
The shooting happened at a location on Oak Log Lake Road, according to a police report. Officers were dispatched to the incident shortly before 3 p.m.
Arrest warrants say Woo-Shuler shot Sillsbury in the chest.
Woo-Shuler admitted he shot the victim, and physical evidence and witness statements corroborate his statement, according to warrants.
He told police the handgun he used to commit the shooting was in the vehicle that he drove to the victim’s home with the intent of selling him marijuana, warrants said.
Highway deaths
■ At or about 8:50 p.m. Friday, 77-year-old Nancy Cueto of Myrtle Beach died on the scene after being struck by a vehicle, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
This incident happened in front of Grand Strand Nissan on U.S. 501 while she was attempting to cross the highway.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is also investigating this pedestrian fatality.
■ Friday on U.S. 501 near Sparks Toyota, Kelsey McGhee, 19, of Conway was involved in a vehicle crash, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Horry County Fire Rescue took the victim to the emergency room at Grand Strand Medical Center.
She died at the hospital at 12:30 a.m. from injuries received in the crash.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.
Robbery reported
A Conway man told police that while he was walking on Racepath Avenue near Currie Street at just before 5 a.m. Sunday, he was approached by two men wearing masks. He says the men grabbed him, ripped his shirt and struck him in the head, according to the Conway police report.
Then, he said, they grabbed $850 from his right front pants pocket and ran into the woods.
He went home and called police. The report says the man didn’t have any visible injuries, but his shirt was torn.
Two visits in one day
A resident of Hart Street told Conway police that a woman he knows came onto his property at about 7 a.m. Sunday when she took a flower pot and rug from his porch, according to a Conway police report. He told police he and his wife had been having trouble with the woman who has manic episodes. They told police they had seen their things on her porch, so the policeman retrieved them and returned them to their owners.
Later that same day, a second police report says the woman came back and confronted the man about the earlier incident. He said she threatened to kill him. The Conway policeman tried to speak with the woman at her home, but she refused to come out. The Conway report says she slammed the door in the policeman’s face and locked it saying she wasn’t going to open it. The policeman tried several times to get her to answer, but she did not.
The next day at about noon, a Conway policeman saw the woman on 16th Avenue where he took her into custody. She was taken to jail on charges of trespassing, third-degree assault and battery and petit larceny. She was released from jail the next day.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Conway teen had another automobile break-in added to his charges this week after a resident of Country Club Drive told police that someone went into his vehicle between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on May 18, according to a Conway police report.
The vehicle owner said a few electronic cords and a Garmin GPS were missing. The report says the cords were found in a field across the street from the residence and were returned to the owner.
The warrant was served on the suspect who was already in jail.
■ A Conway area man told Horry County police that someone went into his vehicle over a recent night and took a handgun, valued at $400.
Police say there was no forced entry or damage to the vehicle.
■ Horry County police say they will charge a suspect with possession of stolen property and malicious damage after a young Conway neighbor says he took a pair of sunglasses and the keys to his work truck.
The victim said when he realized his things were missing he went to the suspect’s residence and confronted him. The suspect responded that he didn’t know anything about the young man’s things.
The victim said the two began to argue and then physically fight, so he went back to his vehicle and began to turn around.
That’s when the suspect threw a white object at his truck. The victim told police that he got out and the suspect picked up a silver baseball bat. The victim said he grabbed a fishing pole from the bed of his truck to defend himself.
He said he told the suspect that if he hit him or threw that bat at him, he would “whip him.”
He says the suspect then threw the bat at his truck, leaving a small dent close to the driver’s side door.
The reporting officer says he saw the dent and the bat was lying in the road by the victim’s truck.
A woman returned the sunglasses to the victim after retrieving them from under the rug in a laundry room where she said the suspect told her they were. She also found the keys to the victim’s work truck in a kitchen drawer.
The Horry County police report says the policeman wasn’t able to speak with the suspect because he had fled before police arrived.
■ Someone cut and broke down a back fence behind Simmons Marine and took a customer’s $2,300 ATV.
■ A Conway man told Horry County police that he worked on a job in the area of April Lane from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on a recent day, according to an Horry County police report.
He told police that when he returned home, he saw that someone had taken from his vehicle a small fireproof safe and a tool bag holding an impact wrench.
He wasn’t sure if his vehicle was locked, but said there was damage to his truck.
The victim told police he believes someone tried to pry open the hatch of his truck.
The police report says the policeman saw some bent metal around the top of the hatch.
Drugs found in car
A Conway policeman reported seeing a Volkswagen traveling on Ninth Avenue Saturday at about 3 p.m. with an out-of-state license tag, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says because he knew that the driver’s license has been suspended he activated his lights to make a traffic stop, but the young Conway man didn’t stop.
The Conway police report says as the officer pursued the vehicle he saw two front seat occupants making “furtive”moves from the center console area and handing things to a backseat passenger.
When the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Pearl Street and Lincoln Park Drive, all three occupants got out and ran, the police report says.
The policeman says one young man was carrying a pink backpack on his back as he began to run.
The policeman says he was familiar with the man and knew he carried bulk narcotics and illegal weapons, so he began to chase him calling to him to stop, but he kept going
A second officer pursued the driver.
The suspect was located shortly after the foot chase in a heavily-wooded area inside of a perimeter that police had set up.
The department’s drug dog Roko found the pink backpack in a highly-vegetative area beside a ditch where the suspect had fled. The vehicle was towed. Police found an iPhone and a music flyer in the vehicle.
The police report says inside the backpack, police found about 188 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine and 308 grams of marijuana. A Glock .357 with one magazine, loaded with nine rounds with one chambered, and a silver 9mm Glock with one magazine loaded with 15 rounds and one chambered were both confiscated. Two digital scales and plastic sandwich bags were also taken for evidence.
Police planned to seek warrants for one young man for failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and disobeying a police officer.
A second suspect was issued a citation for disobeying a police officer, and was taken to jail on charges of trafficking cocaine, 100-200 grams, first offense; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense; and unlawful carry of a pistol. He was still in jail yesterday with a $70,000 bond having been set. According to Horry County jail records, this is the young man’s fourth arrest since December of 2019.
He needs a ride
A Conway policeman says he explained to an out-of-town man that he couldn’t give him a ride when he was released from Conway Medical Center at just before midnight Friday, according to a Conway police report.
When he was released from the medical center about 30 minutes later, the man called 911 again asking or a ride.
After a third call, the policeman charged the man with unlawful use of 911 and took him to jail.
Get out of the road
A Conway man was issued a citation for pedestrian upon highways after a Conway policeman asked him to move out of the road at the intersection of Temple Street and Leonard Avenue, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says the man refused to give the policeman his name and after being asked to move out of the street several times, the policeman charged the man and took him to jail.
The policeman thought the man was not using drugs and was unsure if he had used alcohol, according to a Conway police report.
Possible sexual assault
A Conway police report says a Conway policeman went to the Delta Motel on Wright Boulevard Friday at 9:15 a.m. in reference to a sexual assault, according to a Conway police report.
A Conway detective reported that it appeared that a criminal sexual assault had occurred.
Later that day, police charged the Conway suspect with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and took him to jail. He was still in jail yesterday with a $25,000 bond having been set.
Grand larceny
Sometime over Thursday night and Friday morning, someone went into a house owned by Brighton Construction LLC on Murrelet Court and took a grill and its cover, a refrigerator and a fire pit with lava rocks. The value of the items was estimated at $5,530.
Disorderly conduct
A Conway police report says police were called to Grainger Road to check on a disorderly complaint Friday at about 7:30 p.m.
They found that a Conway woman had smashed a chair in the parking lot in front of a crowd of people, according to the Conway police report.
The woman was reportedly cursing very loudly in the parking lot where she was disturbing the apartment complex. She was screaming, yelling and cursing while police were dealing with her.
The police report says she tried to pull her pants down to expose herself. She was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Conway area woman was confronted about her drug use by two people Sunday at about 1 p.m., according to a highly-redacted Horry County police report.
One of the victims told police that the woman’s behavior is getting worse, and a second victim told police that the trio had argued about the woman’s drug use and her behavior. They said she became belligerent, grabbed a heavy glass from the house, went outside, ran toward the victim’s vehicle and smashed the right rear tail light on a man’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway. He estimated the damage at about $300.
When the other person tried to stop the suspect from doing any more damage to the vehicle, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground, causing minor injury to her shoulder.
The woman did not want medical care.
A male victim told police that he has filed numerous reports with police due to the suspect’s continuous damage to his property. He said she has done it in the past and he is tired of her behavior. He said the argument started over her drug use when she went crazy “like she always does and started destroying stuff.” He did not want to make a written statement. He was not injured.
When a second victim tried to stop the woman from injuring anyone else or destroying any more property, the suspect lunged forward and scratched his face causing a slight laceration on the right side of his face.
He also didn’t want medical attention and didn’t want to write a statement or press charges.
The responding officer was able to speak with the suspect on the telephone, but found her uncooperative. She told the policeman she was injured also and she was angry that one of the men had put his hands on her. She also denied having a drug problem and repeatedly said she was not trying to go to jail, according to the police report.
She agreed to come back to the house to provide her statement and allow the officer to photograph her injuries, but refused to say where she was or what type of vehicle she was in, the police report says.
She refused to provide any information other than she would be back in 10 to 15 minutes. The officers said they waited at the home for about 30 minutes, but she had not returned.
When the officer tried to call her again, she had turned off her cell phone, the report says.
The victims didn’t know where the woman was going or whom she might be with and could not provide any vehicle information. The victims told police that when the woman left she was on foot.
A fight on Oak Log Lake Road
An Horry County policeman went to a Conway area home Sunday at about 9 p.m. where he found a woman surrounded by family. The Horry County police report says the woman had a visible laceration on her face. Police called for medical attention.
The officer reported that people on the scene said a man came to the residence earlier in the evening saying he was going to take the woman’s vehicle to get gas, according to the police report.
He left with the vehicle without getting permission, the report says.
He reportedly came back a short time later when he took the male victim’s gun without permission and left again.
The suspect then called one of the victims saying he had been in a shootout and needed her to pick him up. She found him and his girlfriend near Morris Road on S.C. 905, according to the police report.
He told the woman that he had been involved in a shootout on Oak Log Lake Road and one shotgun round had hit her vehicle. He said he backed the vehicle into a ditch and left on foot.
This caused a verbal spat between one of the victims and the suspect.
During the spat, the victim physically assaulted the suspect causing him to hit her in the face. A second victim then tried to defend the female victim, which caused the suspect to hit him in the face as well. He fled, leaving the firearm and a knife behind.
Medical workers transported one of the victims, but the other stayed on the scene after having his injuries evaluated. Police were not able to find the suspect and his girlfriend.
The police report says warrants were pending Sunday.
Home hit by gunfire
Horry County police were called to a Loris area home Monday at just before midnight where one resident told them he heard shots outside, but thought at the time that they might have been fireworks.
Police walked through the house to see where the shots went. There were several places where damage was done that included a lower bedroom and bathroom. An upstairs bedroom had more damage then the rest of the house, according to the police report.
Damaged items included two television sets, one located in the living room on the first floor and one in the bedroom upstairs while one victim was in the bed. There was also damage to the front window of the living room.
Police were able to find several casings and a fresh set of tracks too narrow to have been made by a car. Police thought an ATV or similar vehicle might have left the tracks.
The owners of the home said they were inside the house when the shots were fired. Everyone there said they had no idea who might have done such a thing.
Guns stolen
A young man on Sixth Avenue notified Conway police when he saw that someone had taken several firearms from his home. He said he left Wednesday from about 3 a.m.-3:30 a.m. and when he returned he saw that two of his Delton AR-15 (223) guns and a Glock 21, .45 caliber were taken from under his bed.
The victim said the house was locked when he left, but police reported that they didn’t see any forced entry.
Attempted murder
A Gresham woman told Conway police that she was stabbed somewhere in the City of Conway. Conway police saw that she was injured and took her to Conway Medical Center for treatment, according to the Conway police report. She was unable to tell police the location of where she was injured, but she knew it was between 10:30 p.m. on a recent night and 1:15 a.m. the next morning.
After speaking again with police they determined that the incident had happened in the jurisdiction of Horry County police.
Threatening a public employee
An employee of the City of Conway told police a Conway man threatened him due to his work as a city official doing code enforcement, according to a Conway police report.
The employee said he spoke with the man about not being in compliance with city code.
He said he posted a warning for the man to get the property up to code. The man then called City Hall where he spoke with two people telling them both that if the victim came back to deal with him again, he would be violent with him.
Friend runs up debt
A Conway woman told police that a friend of hers used her computer recently when she came to her house for dinner, according to a Conway police report.
She told police she isn’t sure exactly what the date was because she didn’t know there was a problem until later when she began receiving phone calls from creditors about loans and credit cards that her friend had taken out.
The victims told police she never asked for the loans or the credit cards. She said the friend started paying her loan, but then stopped, and she is receiving phone calls from creditors.
Move along
A homeless man was taken to jail after police say they found him sitting in the parking lot of a U.S. 501 business at about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a Conway police report that says police had been getting complaints about people loitering there despite the “no loitering” signs clearly posted all around the building.
The policeman says he had spoken with the suspect about two hours earlier when he warned him about loitering there. A second officer says he had given the same man a ticket two days earlier for being on the property. Police searched him and found a clear pipe, commonly used for smoking drugs, in his hat. They destroyed the pipe and took the man to jail on charges of loitering.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.