Protecting children from alcohol
Summer can be a hectic time of year with all kinds of celebrations going on, which could mean alcohol being consumed, according to the Alcohol Enforcement Team, whose goal is to reduce underage access to alcohol.
Business owners, servers, clerks and vendors are reminded that the legal age to purchase, possess or consume alcohol is 21.
All personnel that sell alcohol and tobacco should check the IDs of all customers.
As summer quickly approaches, the number of DUIs increases in Horry County. For everyone’s safety, people are reminded if they must drink to arrange a sober ride and refrain from driving while under the influence.
Adults are also reminded to put away alcohol properly, away from underage people.
Vehicle incidents
■ A resident of Log Cabin Road in Loris told Horry County police that over a recent night she put things inside her car so they’d be there for work the next day, according to an Horry County police report.
She said she locked the car with the key fob and went back inside for the night.
The next morning at about 5:30 when she came out to go to work, she saw that her vehicle was gone.
She still had the keys to the $8,000 Chrysler 300C. There was no glass on the ground indicating that a window might have been broken.
■ A resident of Highway 472 told Horry County police that someone broke into his vehicle over a recent night and took his wallet that held $1, his driver’s license and other identifying documents. A neighbor told police he saw someone that might have been responsible for the theft, but he didn’t see him well enough to describe him, only the way he walked.
■ A 2011 Honda Odyssey was taken from a Live Oak Street residence in Conway over a recent night, according to a Conway police report.
The owner said he left the key to the car in a second vehicle several nights earlier, but didn’t realize until his vehicle was missing that the key was gone from the vehicle.
The next day police got a call about a suspicious car parked in the area of Arbor Court and Baytree Court. They checked and learned that it was the stolen vehicle.
■ A resident of Heirloom Drive in Conway told Conway police that he had seen on his video surveillance at 4 a.m. one morning this past week at least two people trying to break into his vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
He gave police two videos that appeared to be two people walking on opposite sides of the street stopping at multiple residences. One went to the man’s car and pulled on the door handle with enough force to set off the vehicle’s alarm.
The suspect then walked on to the next residence and the second suspect was seen walking on the opposite side of the street parallel to the other suspect. An across the street resident said he saw the two suspects approach a different residence. An officer said there was no visible damage to the vehicle.
A neighbor at a residence just down the street told police that a neighbor told her at about 4 a.m. that same morning that she saw two people try to break into her car.
■ Someone took a $5,000 EZGO TXT48 Low Golf Cart from a driveway on Plantation Circle Friday at about 2:45 a.m., according to a Conway police report.
The victim was able to show police a video of a suspect rolling the cart out of his driveway.
■ An alert Conway policeman says he spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Myrtle Beach Sunday at about 9:30 a.m. at a home on Ninth Avenue in Conway, according to a Conway police report.
The officer said Myrtle Beach police were notified and they found a credit card inside the vehicle that they believed was stolen the day before. Police also took three phones from the vehicle believing they were evidence in the vehicle theft.
The owner was notified that police had his vehicle.
■ Someone took the catalytic converter from a bus belonging to Bethel AME Church Sunday at about 6:30 p.m., according to a Conway police report.
The person who contacted police said he drives the bus once a week to make sure that it is operating properly. When he started it this week, he said it was making an unusual noise. That’s when he realized that the converter was gone.
The converter is valued at about $1,000.
The churchman thought the converter must have been taken within the previous two weeks.
Shot fired
Horry County police got a report Thursday at about 2:30 a.m. asking them to come to the area of University Forest Circle in the Conway section to check on a report of a shot being fired, according to an Horry County police report.
The person who called police said he and the suspect had been arguing on Facebook. He said the suspect told him to come to this area so they could have a fist fight.
The witness said the suspect showed up and there was a little room between him and the suspect when they started to argue. The suspect pulled a gun and shot one round in the opposite direction of the witness.
Police checked, but didn’t find any shell casings.
More shots fired
A resident of Highway 66 in the Loris section told Horry County police that she was sleeping at 7:15 a.m. on Friday morning when she heard multiple shots being fired in her direction. She said her home, and a vehicle and the home’s HVAC unit were hit, according to an Horry County police report.
The report says she didn’t see the source of the gunfire and had no information about who the suspect might be and knew no reason why someone might want to take her life or the lives of her family members.
The owner of the vehicle told police he had no idea about who might have done the shooting. The report says he was uncooperative.
The report says there were no shell casings, but there was a small amount of broken glass inside the vehicle.
There were also multiple holes in two windows of the house and multiple holes throughout the side and back of the house. There were also multiple holes in a vehicle on the driver’s side door and the back driver’s side door.
The front passenger door’s glass had multiple holes as well.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ At about midnight this past Thursday, a Conway police officer on routine patrol saw a vehicle collision at the intersection of Singleton Ridge Road and U.S. 501 East, according to a Conway police report.
The officer says the driver of one vehicle was asked for his driver’s license, vehicle registration and current proof of insurance. He said the man’s eyes were glassy, he was extremely fidgety and his speech was delayed and slightly slurred, according to the Conway police report.
The suspect told the officer he would get his insurance from his cell phone, but he was having trouble operating his phone. He entered the wrong password multiple times and was scrolling through his contacts while looking for his insurance app. He eventually found it.
The police report says he told the officer that he had drunk a ”few twisted teas.”
The officer said the man was staggering and admitted that he had a marijuana cigarette inside a cigar wrapper in his pocket. He gave it to the officer who believed it to be marijuana.
He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the influence. He blew 0.0 on a breath test and refused a urine sample, but he did admit to taking a prescription drug Percocet after being told his rights, the report says..
He was taken to Conway Medical Center to be cleared for jail.
■ A Conway woman was charged with driving under the influence after a Conway police report says she failed to yield the right of way on U.S. 378 Monday at about 6:30 p.m.
The Conway reporting officer said when the woman failed to yield, she hit another vehicle. When the officer spoke with her to see if she needed medical attention, she told him she did not. However, he said, her pupils were pinpointed, she was very lethargic and her speech was slurred.
She also could not answer question by first responders who asked the date and who the President of the United States is. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test, which she refused. She also refused to give a urine sample.
In addition to DUI, first offense, she was charged with not having a vehicle license, operating an uninsured vehicle and not wearing her seat belt.
Shots fired at the river
Three Conway teens, three Aynor adults and two Conway adults were involved in a pointing and presenting situation about one-half mile from the Conway Marina Saturday at about 9 p.m.
The Conway police report says the occupants of one boat got into a feud with occupants of another boat when the occupants removed a shotgun from the storage compartment of their boat and threatened them with it.
The victims went to the marina where they said the suspects were directly behind them.
Officers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources asked Conway police to assist them in an investigation. When the boats got to the marina, its occupants were removed and separated.
The owner of the boat was identified and denied having a firearm in the boat.
When one of the occupants opened the storage compartment of the boat, a DNR agent said he saw the wooden stock of a shotgun covered partially by a pair of pants. The parents of the juvenile suspects were called and came to get their children. The firearm in the boat was a Remington 870 20-guage shotgun.
A 15-year-old, 17-year-old and 19-year-old, all listed as Conway residents, were named as suspects.
Disorderly man
The manager at the bar of CW Wings in Conway called Conway police to report a disorderly young Conway man who was in the parking lot. The manager told police she saw a man throwing things at the doors of the local businesses and hitting the doors and windows, according to a Conway police report.
Two officers were on the scene talking with the young man.
The officer reported recognizing the young man from a previous arrest. He was sweating at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday and bleeding from his right hand and pacing around angrily, according to the police report.
The man told police that he was intoxicated, he was on probation and wasn’t afraid of them.
The report says he started yelling vulgar comments and slurs at the officers who decided to handcuff him.
However, the officers were able to cuff only one arm before the suspect pulled his other arm in front of them. They were then able to cuff him.
The officer reported that as soon as the cuffs were applied, the suspect started flopping down to the ground to resist being put into a patrol vehicle.
He was escorted to the rear of the vehicle. Police got a vehicle with a larger back seat so they could get the young man in.
He continued to resist being put into the rear of the vehicle.
They were eventually able to get the man inside the vehicle, but they could not get a seatbelt on him due to his kicking his feet toward the officers.
A search of the backpack showed open containers of brandy and twisted tea.
The suspect was taken to the Conway Medical Center for a pre-existing injury to his hand, but the suspect made multiple attempts to leave the room. He spit on the door until an officer used a “breathable mesh mask” to prevent him from spitting on the officers and hospital staff.
He refused medical treatment and was taken to jail.
At the jail he was given citations for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and open container.
Rat poisoning
Police were called to a Conway residence this past Thursday at about 7 p.m. where a man told them he came out into his yard that morning and found a plastic bag filled with green balls on the ground, according to a Conway police report.
The man took the items to Conway Feed and Grain where staff told him the balls were rat poison.
The man said he has cameras but they didn’t catch anyone throwing the bag into his yard. However, he said he has had issues lately with some of his neighbors about his dogs barking and he thought that might have something to do with the poison being thrown into his yard.
Robbery
Conway police responded with Horry County police to Long Road where an assault had been reported, according to a Conway police report.
The two victims were listed on a national crime computer as missing persons, the report says.
The hit was confirmed before the pair was taken to the Conway Police Department.
The Conway police report says both of the suspects were listed on NCIC as missing persons.
When an officer learned that the victims were listed as missing persons, they took the young men to the Conway Police Department.
The victims told police they “met up” with some people in Myrtle Beach and spent the night driving around with them. They said the unknown suspects went to Long Road and forced them to get out of the vehicle, pushing and kicking them and demanding money.
One victim said he gave them a prepaid Visa card with about $300 on it. Also taken was a South Carolina ID card and an android cellphone. The second victim said the suspect took about $50 in assorted bills from him.
Both victims didn’t want to write statements. One was cleared from NCIC as he was taken by Conway police to Street Reach in Myrtle Beach where he was allowed to spend the evening.
His father picked him up Sunday morning, and a second victim, a juvenile, was taken to Sea Haven Youth Center in Longs where he waited for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.