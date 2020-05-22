Teen charged with auto breaking, burglary
An Horry County policeman says he spotted a teen Monday afternoon in the area of Bill Mack Boulevard and Long Avenue Extension, where he was carrying his shoes and had multiple bags, but he lost sight of him as he walked into the woods where they think he had had been staying, according to an Horry County police report.
Shortly after that, Horry County police learned that the City of Conway Police Department had been investigating several automobile breaking and entering complaints just on the other side of the Long Avenue Extension home where the officer had seen the teen.
Police have charged 18-year-old Kyle Randall Davis of Conway with first-degree burglary, possession of a gun by certain person unlawful, unlawful carry of a pistol and four counts of auto breaking – three on Graham Road and one on Long Avenue Extension, according to Horry County jail records.
Conway police said the suspect’s description given by the county officer matched the description of a suspect they were looking for.
The policeman then checked the Long Avenue Extension home where he had last seen the suspect. That time he reported hearing someone inside of the vacant residence.
When the policeman saw the teen come out of the house, he drew his gun and gave the teen orders to get on the ground.
The county policeman held him at gunpoint until Conway police arrived to assist, according to a Conway police report.
Conway police went to the scene and identified the teen. During a search of the suspect, police found a pistol that was confirmed as stolen from one of the Conway vehicles, according to police reports.
He also had a backpack that was stolen from a vehicle, according to the police report.
Inside the backpack, police found a badge, checkbook and keys that were confirmed as stolen from the residence where the Horry County policeman said he had seen the teen.
The report says they took him to the M.L. Brown Building for an interview with city and county policemen present.
The report says the teen admitted to going into the residence and taking a badge and checkbook from the second floor, and he admitted to taking the gun from one of the vehicles that he had broken into in the city’s jurisdiction.
The county policeman met with the owner of the house who told them the checkbook, badge and keys were his.
A pistol with a magazine and one round that had been reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Graham Road was found in the suspect’s pocket, and he was wearing a black/gray Swiss backpack, according to a Conway police report. The backpack was returned to the victim and the pistol was removed from a national crime computer list where it had been reported as stolen.
A Conway police report says the suspect gave police a geographical location on a map where he had stashed other property, and he admitted to taking items from unsecured vehicles on Graham Road and Country Club Drive, the police reports say.
Police went to the location and recovered some of the missing property.
A Conway police report says police were called at about 8 a.m. to a residence on Graham Road where a truck owner said when he went outside he noticed that his brief case, a backpack belonging to a neighbor and other miscellaneous items were lying on the ground by his truck. When he opened the door he found the console open, and his pistol with a wooden handle and several rounds were gone.
The resident told police the vehicle was left unlocked overnight.
The owner of the backpack told police that her knife blade was broken and was found lying on the ground by the door to her home.
Still another resident of Graham Road told police someone entered her vehicle at about 4:20 a.m. Monday morning.
The items taken from that vehicle were found in an unoccupied building, next to the woman’s residence, where police found a wine bottle, a jar of change amounting to about $10 and several pill bottles.
In a third automobile break-in along Graham Road, a resident told police that at about 9:11 a.m. Monday morning, her husband found her wallet outside of her vehicle, along with a plastic bag holding a surgical mask and a small bottle of Tylenol. She noticed that the contents of her center console had been removed and scattered around on the back floor of the vehicle. A Swiss backpack holding miscellaneous items was found along with a small Panama Jack cosmetic bag and a small multi-colored spiral notebook with personal passwords were taken from the vehicle.
Some of the items were recovered on Country Club Drive. The items found included eight notebooks, a pair of red Beats headphones, 15 ink pens, a contact case and two containers of Clorox wipes. They were all returned to the owners.
Victims on Long Avenue Extension told county police that when they came out of their home at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, they noticed that things were missing from their vehicles. A woman said a Marilyn Monroe wallet holding several identification items as well as her bankcard were gone from her vehicle that she had left unlocked. A man then checked his vehicle and found that his touchscreen radio was missing, his rearview mirror was damaged and a wallet holding his bankcard and some identifying documents was missing. His vehicle was also left unlocked. The woman told police she found by her vehicle an envelope holding a Dunkin Donuts gift card that was not hers.
The suspect was still in jail Friday.
Attempted armed robbery
Officers with the Conway Police Department responded to Walgreens at 1601 Church St. in reference to a report of an attempted armed robbery, according to information provided by the City of Conway.
Employees stated that a Conway man came into the business and demanded money. The subject was identified as 50-year-old James Junior Felder. He was taken into custody without incident on Monday.
He was taken to jail where he was served with a warrant for attempted armed robbery. He was released from jail Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.
Voluntary manslaughter draws jail time
A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty this past week in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s infant daughter in July 2017, according to information provided by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Daquan Jamal Simmons, 25, of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter before Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John, according to Mary-Ellen Walter, a senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. John sentenced the defendant to 15 years in prison.
Simmons was originally charged with homicide by child abuse by Myrtle Beach police after an investigation was opened for a missing 8-month-old child.
Co-defendant Ladasha Harriett, the child’s biological mother, gave a number of statements detailing her daughter’s killing at the hands of Simmons. Simmons left their apartment with the child in a car seat. The mother later learned that the defendant had left the child’s body in a wooded field, according to information provided by the Solicitor’s Office.
She further told police that she and the defendant went to that wooded field and buried the child on July 16, 2017. Harriett helped lead detectives to the field, where the child’s remains were recovered in September 2017. Harriett pleaded guilty to related charges on June 13, 2019, and agreed to testify against Simmons. Her sentencing was held in abeyance until Simmons’ case was resolved. She is scheduled for sentencing today.
“Detective Paul Morrell and Detective Kerry Aiessi and the rest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department did an outstanding job on this investigation. They were, and continue to be, dedicated to achieving justice for the child victim in this case. I thank them for their tireless work,” Walter said after sentencing.
Indecent exposure at Walmart
Conway police found a Galivants Ferry man lying in the Walmart parking lot at about 7:15 p.m. one evening this past week.
The Conway police report says the man smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech.
The report says the man told the policeman he had been drinking, so the policeman helped him to his feet.
Inside of a backpack that the man had with him police found six grams of a green-leafy substance that the policeman believed was marijuana.
He says he also found a black plastic pipe and a blue pipe typically used for smoking marijuana.
An Aynor woman told the policeman that the man had urinated on the sidewalk in front of her 6-year-old child. He was charged with public drunkenness, possession of dug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
Vehicle incidents
■ When Horry County police arrived at a residence on Juniper Bay Road, they found an unresponsive man with Horry County Fire and Rescue giving medical treatment to him as he lay on the floor, according to the Horry County police report.
The victim’s father told police when he got home, he went to check on the victim and found him unresponsive on the couch. He said he poured cold water on him and shook him, but he didn’t respond, so he called 911.
He was transported, but before they left he was responsive and alert and expected to make a full recovery.
■ A young Myrtle Beach woman was stopped by Conway police at a safety checkpoint near the National Guard Armory Monday at 1 a.m., according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said when he neared the vehicle he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. A backseat passenger admitted to the policeman that he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. The policeman searched the vehicle and found a handgun under the driver’s seat loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.
The driver told the policeman she did not have a concealed weapons permit. The policeman checked and found that her driver’s license had been suspended.
She was taken to jail where she was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm. She was also given a citation for driving under suspension.
■ A Myrtle Beach man told Horry County police that he parked his truck at a friend’s house on Highway 548 in the Conway section of Horry County and noticed at about 6 a.m. Saturday that it was missing, according to an Horry County police report.
He valued the vehicle at about $10,000.
■ A resident of Sessions Street told Conway police that he parked his vehicle in his driveway Saturday at about 11 p.m. When he returned to his vehicle the next morning at 9 a.m., he found papers all over his front seat and his handgun was missing from his glove box, according to a Conway police report.
Police say there was no forced entry into the vehicle. The gun was listed on a national crime computer.
■ A Conway man, who is older than 50, was stopped Monday at about 40 minutes after midnight at a safety check manned by Conway police, who found that he was driving with a beginner’s permit.
The policeman said when he spoke with the man he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and he saw the handle of a gun under the driver’s seat. When the policeman asked the driver if there was a gun in the car, he said “no.”
The policeman then took the firearm that was loaded with six bullets.
The policeman says he also found a green leafy substance near the center console of the vehicle. The man believed the substance was marijuana.
The policeman then found that the suspect was prohibited from possessing a firearm both federally and in this state. The policeman then learned that the driver and a passenger both had only beginner’s permits.
The man was taken to jail where he was charged with simple possession of marijuana, violation of beginner’s permit and unlawful carry of a pistol.
■ An Horry County policeman says he spotted a black ATV come onto the roadway on S.C. 90 in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road and head west.
The Horry County police report says the ATV drove on S.C. 90 toward Conway. When the ATV reached the intersection of S.C. 90 and International Drive, the cop was able to safely pass the vehicle in front of him and tried to make a traffic stop on the ATV.
He activated his lights and siren, but the driver pulled over to the shoulder of the road appearing to slow down, but not stopping. The police report says the man appeared to intentionally try to use the ATV to send dirt and debris from the side of the road toward the patrol vehicle.
He re-entered the roadway and tried to make a left turn into the Hillsborough subdivision. He turned too wide and almost wrecked into the subdivision sign. He tried to flee again after he regained control of the ATV. They continued into the subdivision and quickly tried to turn right onto Hopscotch Drive, but again could not control his turn due to his speed, so he hit a large bush and the ATV turned over onto its side.
The policeman says the driver smelled of alcohol, and emergency medical workers were called to check on him. He refused medical treatment. The report says the young man told the policeman he didn’t intend to stop.
He was taken to jail on charges of reckless driving and failure to stop for the blue lights, according to the report.
■ Saturday at about 8:30 p.m., an Horry County policeman was sent to Fowler Road and S.C. 905 in the Conway section for a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to a Horry County police report.
The policeman says he found a young Columbia man passed out and a passenger, who was also passed out.
The policeman got the two men out of the vehicle, handcuffed them and placed them in the patrol vehicle.
The driver was charged with receiving stolen goods.
Horry County jail records also show him charged with three counts of grand larceny, $10,000 or more; financial transaction card theft; three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle; and first-degree burglary.
■ Horry County police were called to a convenience store on U.S. 701 to check on a report of a stolen vehicle, according to an Horry County police report.
The man, who was driving his uncle’s vehicle, told police he left the vehicle running with the doors unlocked.
The report says Saturday at about 10 p.m. while the driver was inside a convenience store, two women jumped into his vehicle and turned onto U.S. 701 headed toward Loris.
Police were able to get pictures of the two suspects inside the store and getting into the SUV. Store employees told police they were not familiar with the women.
■ An Aynor man called Horry County police to report that his car had been stolen, according to an Horry County police report.
The man told the officer that he was giving two men a ride home from a bar when they stopped, threw him out and drove away in his truck.
Emergency medical workers took the man for medical treatment, but medical workers failed to find any signs of physical injury.
When police called the man’s wife she told them where they might find the truck, saying the two men, who were accused of taking the truck, were family friends.
The policeman found the vehicle in the Loris section. He met with one of the suspects who told him the truck’s owner picked him and another man up to ride with him to the bar.
He said when the man became very intoxicated they told him it was time to leave, and that upset the truck’s owner. On the ride home, one of the passengers told the policeman, the truck’s owner began to threaten both of his friends, telling the friend who was driving to pull over and he would beat them both, the police report says.
The man said when they pulled over, the truck’s owner started trying to fight so they got back into the truck and drove away as the truck’s owner threw a beer that hit the side of the truck.
The truck’s owner and his wife went with a third person to pick up the truck. The owner told police that because he was under the influence of medication he’d prefer to wait to speak with him about the incident.
■ A resident of Wild Horse Circle told police he was awakened by a loud noise outside of his window at about 20 minutes after midnight one night this past week, according to an Horry County police report.
The man told police when he looked out of his window, he saw that someone had started his Town and Country minivan and was driving it away.
He went downstairs and outside where he found that the door to his Chevrolet Silverado was open. The glove box had been rummaged through and a spare key fob was missing, along with another item that has been redacted from the report.
■ Two Longs men were charged with drug possession after an Horry County policeman says he decided to pursue a vehicle that he saw drive left of center at about 1 a.m. on a recent morning, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says he activated his lights and siren, but the driver failed to stop. The report says the driver stayed on S.C. 31 during the pursuit when he says he saw two items thrown from the vehicle. The vehicle eventually stopped on S.C.905 in the Longs section. The policeman says he detained three people. One of them told the policeman he knew he was trying to stop him, but he was driving and didn’t know what was thrown out or who threw it.
The policeman says another of the men told him he was looking out of the window and didn’t see anything thrown out.
The third man said he threw a cup of liquor out, but nothing else.
Two of the men were issued citations and taken to jail. The policeman reviewed the video and was able to mark the spot where the things were thrown. He called for the North Myrtle Beach K-9 Cash to help with the search, according to the police report.
With the dog’s help, they were able to find a plastic bag, holding a white powdered substance. The policeman says the bag appeared to have been cut on the top, which, the report says, is consistent with allowing the contents to come out when the bag is thrown.
A second item, 3-ounces of what appeared to be marijuana, was also found.
The driver was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, failure to stop for a blue light and driving on the wrong side of the road.
One of the passengers was charged with littering and possession of marijuana. A third person’s name and charge are redacted from the report.
He’s the one
Conway police reported finding a Conway teen in the Walmart parking lot with a cooler that had been reported stolen in Pawleys Island, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said the teen had one of the missing Yeti coolers in his possession.
He was charged with possession of stolen property.
When they checked his personal information with Horry County they learned that he was listed in a national crime computer as missing.
Police contacted the teen’s parents, who went to the police department and identified their son as the missing person. He was released to his parents.
Pointing a gun
A young Ohio man and woman told Conway police that as they drove on U.S. 501 that a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta came up behind them, tailgating their bumper three times almost causing him to wreck into the back of their vehicle.
The young woman said she looked back and saw the suspect pointing a firearm at their vehicle.
The victims said the suspect then came up beside their vehicle and pointed the firearm at them again, this time from the passenger side of the truck.
The victims said the gun was black and appeared to be a 9mm.
The Conway police report says police were able to get an address that the vehicle was registered to, so they sent someone out to check it out.
Death reported
Conway police were called to the Delta Motel where a woman had rented a room for Friday night, according to a Conway police report.
A medical worker was on the way to the site to confirm that a young Myrtle Beach woman was found dead. A policeman said he notified the coroner, who confirmed that she was dead.
Police say they gathered a phone and cash and turned it over to the Coroner’s Office. The death was determined to be an accidental overdose.
Don’t disrespect him
A resident of the Conway section of Horry County told police that the previous night, he went to a friend’s camper close to his home to return a phone that had been left at his home, according to an Horry County police report.
He said a witness and the suspect were standing outside talking and when he approached, the suspect became irate and accused him of disrespecting him, the property owner. He said the suspect pulled a knife and made the statement, “I’ll kill you and gut you like a pig.”
The man said the suspect tried to stab him in the stomach, leaving two very small and shallow puncture wounds, according to the police report. The victim then tried to grab the blade of the suspect’s knife during another stabbing attempt, but when the suspect pulled the knife back, it cut his hand.
The policeman says he saw two small scabbed puncture wounds on the victim’s stomach and a laceration on his left palm near the knuckle of his index finger.
The witness told the policeman the suspect had been staying with him for a few days. After the incident, he said he put the suspect out.
