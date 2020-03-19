Reward offered for information about Faulk
As of Thursday, police were continuing to look for 22-year-old Erick Kwajae-Mikhall Faulk who, police believe, might have been involved in the death of retired Conway police officer James Odell Cochran.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of Faulk, according to a news release.
Faulk is described as a 5-foot-10 black male who weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Around 6 p.m. on March 5, officers were called to a home on Long Branch Road near Conway where they found Cochran with "injuries consistent with a homicide," according to an Horry County Police Department release.
Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with more than 38 years of service.
The ATF is investigating the case with local law enforcement. Anyone with information about Faulk's whereabouts is asked to contact the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
Second suspect charged
Authorities have charged a second suspect in connection with a shooting in Horry County that killed two brothers.
Quartez Rae Kwon Livingston was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning after turning himself in to police, Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
The HCPD announced this past week that Livingston was wanted by police. The 23-year-old is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Horry County Detention Center records show his address as Loris.
Officers responded to an area near S.C. 90 and Melissa Lane around 2:45 a.m. March 7 in response to reports of a shooting.
That's where police found two people who had been killed. Another person was also injured in the shooting, authorities said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the two dead brothers as Tavon Marquel Livingston, 26, and 25-year-old Shamon Dayvon Livingston, both of Longs.
Police arrested 20-year-old Tiyen Shabaz Stockdale of Longs in connection with the case and charged him with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Quartez Livingston was still in jail Wednesday without a bond having been set.
Vehicles incidents
■ Three men dressed in long pants with pullover hoodies carrying backpacks were caught on video rummaging through cars at a Pine Street apartment complex Saturday at about 4:30 a.m., according to a Conway police report.
A Conway woman told police she parked her car in the parking lot and, perhaps, left it unlocked. She found her center console open with items scattered throughout the vehicle and her lunch bag open.
Missing items included a wristlet holding her driver’s license and her mom’s Social Security debit card.
■ A young Galivants Ferry woman told Horry County police that she realized Friday at about 6 p.m. that her gun was missing from her vehicle, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman said she had actually driven the car one day before she realized that the gun was gone.
She told police she leaves the gun in her center console and always locks her vehicle.
A few baby clothes were also missing.
The woman told police at about 2:21 a.m. on Thursday, a man got out of a truck, ran down her driveway to her vehicle, ran back to his truck and left headed toward U.S. 501.
The day before, the woman said a man that she had given some baby clothes to came by to get them.
She said she put the clothes on Facebook saying she wanted to give them away, and he insisted on coming to get them. She told the policeman she thought that was a little odd.
■ An employee parked his work truck on Privetts Road at about 6:30 p.m. on a recent evening and left it unlocked. The next morning at about 1:50 a.m. he heard a noise that sounded like a vehicle driving away. He looked outside and saw that the light inside of his vehicle was on. He also saw that some of the compartments inside the vehicle were open, so he called and then waited for police.
A gun was missing from the vehicle.
■ Horry County police were called to Joyner Swamp Road in the Galivants Ferry section to check on a report of a stolen work trailer. The person responsible for the trailer told police he parked it on the side of the road at about 5 p.m. and the next morning at 10 a.m. when he went to his job the trailer was missing.
The trailer was described as a 16-foot dual-axle Ditch Witch, valued at $15,000.
The police report says there was a three-foot black plastic box mounted near the tongue, a silver toolbox mounted at the front and a 200-gallon water tank mounted on the trailer.
■ Horry County police were called to Country Trail in the Aynor area after getting a report of a $5,000 ATV being stolen, according to an Horry County police report.
The person who owned the ATV said he had seen a suspect with the ATV at about 4:30 p.m. on a recent afternoon when the suspect rode by his residence on the ATV and made an ugly sign toward the man as he passed by. The police report says the owner had a video of the suspect riding in the ATV. The owner said he noticed as the ATV went by that it looked a lot like the one he had fenced-in at Country Trail. The vehicle was left with the key inside.
He went to the Country Trail site and found that his ATV was missing. He told the policeman he had seen the suspect walking in the road toward the location where the ATV was kept about one hour earlier.
The owner then went to the home of the suspect’s father and later found tracks made by the vehicle on Hidden Valley Road, Rabon Road and Enoch Road.
The suspect’s father told the owner there was an ATV behind his son’s residence. He got the vehicle and pushed it to the front of the residence.
The father told the policeman that his son was inside the residence. The policeman knocked and when he found that the door was unlocked, he went in and found the suspect standing on the back porch.
When the policeman asked about the ATV, the son told him that someone brought it to him, but he doesn’t know who the person was.
The police report says the suspect denied taking the ATV. The policeman detained and searched him, secured the vehicle and took the suspect to jail on a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the police report.
Shots fired
Two victims told Horry County police that while they were driving on Collins Circle they saw an unknown man walking down the road. They said a vehicle started up as they drove by, and they heard gunshots being fired toward them, according to an Horry County police report.
The victims were not able to give a description of any suspect. However, the report refers to three possible suspects. The victims were not injured, their vehicle was not damaged and no bullet holes were found; however, shell casings were found in the road where the victims said the shooting happened.
Police say they spoke with “multiple” community members who gave three names of people they believe were the shooters.
Police charged one of the three using an active warrant that the Horry County Sheriff’s Office had.
Shooting into a residence.
Horry County officers were called to a residence on Tram Road in the Loris section to check on a report of shots fired into a residence, according to a Horry County police report.
A victim told police she and another person left the residence earlier in the evening headed to the Dollar General. She said she made contact with a suspect on the telephone and later on a text and questioned the suspect about where her wallet was.
She said he responded with profanity and didn’t answer her question.
She said the other person with her received a phone call from the suspect while she was trying to separate her dog from the suspect’s dog as they were attacking each other.
The victim said the other person told the suspect that he needed to come get his dog. She told police he drove up to the residence, yelled profanity and said, ”You’re about to spend some money.”
She said she was sitting on her couch while she talked on the phone with 911 when she heard what sounded like about three gunshots and then heard a window break.
The second woman said she was walking through the kitchen when she heard what sounded like the suspect cursing and then heard noises that sounded consistent with someone beating and banging on something outside.
She said she walked to the back door of the residence to make sure the door was locked, and it was.
She said as she walked back to the kitchen she heard what sounded like two gunshots, but she didn’t see the suspect during that time.
She said the suspect drove away with a chain attached to the back porch and the front bumper of his truck.
The second woman said while officers were headed to the residence, the suspect sent her a text saying he was on his way back to burn the house down, and they needed to leave.
Police say when they arrived they found a chain wrapped around the victim’s porch and what appeared to be a bumper attached to the other end of the chain. The victim showed police the damage to a window on a rear door, and a shell casing was found on the porch.
Police searched, but didn’t find the suspect. The police report says no one was injured, and no one needed medical attention.
Police planned to present the case to a magistrate.
Drugs/alcohol incidents
■ Horry County police were called to check on a man who was causing a disturbance, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman said he found the man so grossly intoxicated that he couldn’t follow his line of questioning. The only thing the suspect told the policeman was he had not threatened two people with a gun.
A person who was nearby told the policeman that the suspect had been drinking in the front yard Saturday and a woman said she heard him yell at and curse two other people. She said the suspect never went to the property of those two people. She said this has been an ongoing issue between these three, and the suspect refuses to stop cursing the other two.
Those two told police that the suspect came to their home and threw a chair at them. The policeman said he didn’t see a chair on their property.
Still another witness told police that she saw the suspect pressure washing his residence and the other two were “antagonizing” the suspect by slamming the doors of their residence, and she said they were going to get a family member to “whoop” the suspect.
The policeman reported that while he was speaking with the suspect, he began yelling and cursing loudly enough for the neighbors to hear.
He was charged with breach of peace and was taken to jail.
■ A Conway policeman encountered a language problem when he talked with a man who had been reported as possibly intoxicated.
According to a Conway police report, the policeman found the man at the Sunoco on Main Street at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The policeman said the man smelled of alcohol and would not stop reaching into his pockets and would not walk to the front of the patrol vehicle when he instructed him to. When the policeman learned that the man has diabetes, he immediately called emergency medical workers who said he was not having a diabetic episode, but he does have diabetes.
He was able to tell the policeman that he had drunk one beer earlier in the day. The police report says the suspect performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken to jail where he was charged with driving without a license and public intoxication.
■ A Conway policeman says at about 11 p.m. Saturday he saw a Georgetown man drive off of the road and along the shoulder for about 20 yards. Then he went back to his lane and farther on until he straddled the line separating the two lanes and kept going for about 100 yards. The Conway police report says this happened several times while the policeman was watching.
The policeman stopped the driver, who performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and finally told the policeman, ”Okay, I did it,” according to the police report.
He refused a breath test and was charged with driving under influence and driving under suspension, not suspended for DUI.
■ A Longs teen was charged after an Horry County policeman saw him driving on S.C. 905 with what he thought was an unlawful window tint, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says when he tried to stop the driver he kept going to Castlers Heights Road at speeds of up to 80 mph. When he turned onto a private road, three people got out of the car and ran, leaving the vehicle in drive so it ran into an abandoned house.
The police report says police found an off-white powder in a clear plastic bag and a digital scale in the driver’s seat.
Police found two pictures of the driver and his name on a Social Security card and a credit card.
The policeman says he identified the person in the picture as the person he saw running away, because the teen looked back at the officer before he started running.
Police checked and found that the window tint was improper, according to the police report.
The driver was charged with trafficking heroin, first offense. The report says he was also ticketed for failure to stop for blue lights and violation of the window tint regulations.
Sexual assault
A Conway teen told Horry County police that he was sexually assaulted by an older man the first time in 2012 when he was only 10-years-old and the abuse had continued until about five months ago, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says he tried to talk with the suspect, but a language barrier caused the suspect not to answer any of the policeman’s questions.
The Conway man was later charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was taken to jail. He was still in jail Wednesday facing a $50,000 bond.
Here’s a good reason
An Horry County policeman says he was called to a verbal disturbance in the Longs area, according to an Horry County police report.
The teen told the policeman that she was upset because she was not allowed to go to the beach to stay with her friends.
The policeman told the girl they don’t just give rides, especially to juveniles without a parent’s consent.
The girl said, “We was gonna take her” and then said she intended to give them a reason to take her “somewhere”.
The police report says she went inside where she began destroying the property inside of her home. The police report quoted her as saying she was going to kill the person who wouldn’t let her go to the beach and someone else, whose name is redacted from the report.
An officer took the girl for a medical evaluation.
He was robbed
When Conway police were called to check on a suspicious person, they found a young man on Boundary Street, who told them he had been robbed at gunpoint, according to a Conway police report.
The victim had lacerations on his face and hands and injuries to his mouth. Emergency medical workers were called, but he declined medical treatment. The case is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.