Aynor man sentenced for shooting death
A Galivants Ferry man pleaded guilty to shooting a 43-year-old man in 2017, according to information provided by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Jonathan Lamar Allen, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Boyd Wayne Graham, 43, also of Galivants Ferry, according to M. O’Bryan Martin, the assistant solicitor who, along with violent crimes solicitor Nancy Livesay, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John presided over the hearing and sentenced Allen to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors had recommended 30 years in prison during the hearing, Martin said. Allen must serve at least 85 percent of that sentence before he will become eligible for parole.
The shooting occurred on July 20, 2017, when officers with the Horry County Police Department were called about 11:50 p.m. to a home on Grainloyd Road. Once inside the home, officers discovered the victim lying on the floor of his bedroom unresponsive in a pool of blood.
Physical and forensic evidence, along with witness statements produced by the investigation, revealed Allen drove to the victim’s home in the late evening hours of July 20, 2017, confronted the victim at the front door and leveled a pistol at the victim’s face. After a short struggle, Allen fatally shot and killed Graham
“A special thanks goes to our law enforcement partners who assisted in the investigation and prosecution of this case, especially to the tireless efforts of the Horry County Police Department investigators, officers and personnel who worked many hours in the pursuit of justice to bring this case to a final resolution,” Martin said. “We also would like to thank, investigators with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office, the multiple family members, and members of the community who assisted in this case.”
Young Conway man stabbed
A Galivants Ferry man and a Loris woman were charged with assault and battery high and aggravated nature after a stabbing on Rivertown Boulevard Sunday at about 11 p.m., according to a Conway police report.
A Conway policeman says he found a young Conway man with a stab wound near his left shoulder and injuries consistent with strikes from a blunt object. The police report also says the woman smashed all the windows of a GMC Sierra that belonged to a second victim. Damage was estimated at about $1,000.
Tanya Lynn Morin, 38, (jail records show her address as Galivants Ferry) was released from jail Tuesday on a $17,125 bond.
Justin David Sessions, 33, was still in jail Wednesday with a $15,000 bond.
Driver dies
One person died and another person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 701 near Loris, authorities said.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near Allsbrook Road.
A 2007 Dodge Caliber heading south traveled left of center and struck a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
The driver of the Dodge was killed in the crash. He was identified as 49-year-old James Edward Oxendine from Loris, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
EMS transported the driver of the Silverado to the hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Tools taken
A Conway area company told Horry County police that an employee took multiple tools, valued at about $10,575, from the company before he left. He did not return the tools when he was asked to. An Horry County police report says police were not able to contact the former employee.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Conway man was charged with driving under the influence after Conway police were called to Country Club Drive to check on a motor vehicle accident, according to the Conway police report.
The policeman says he found a man getting out of a car that was stuck in a field at about 7:30 p.m. on a recent night.
The policeman says the man smelled of alcohol and could not keep his balance while walking toward the patrol car. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and told the policeman that he was intoxicated, according to the report.
He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused a breath test. He was taken to jail.
■ Horry County police were called to a Conway area home Friday at about 8 p.m. to check on a report of a disorderly man.
The police report says he found the man, who was extremely intoxicated and trying to fight, lying in a front yard with his shirt unbuttoned, according to the Horry County police report.
The report says the man fell when he tried to stand up and told the policeman he had been drinking.
Someone at the scene told the policeman that the man was allowed to move into the residence only days earlier on the condition that he not drink.
The policeman helped the man get to his bed and advised him to sleep it off. He reported that the man was intoxicated, but he didn’t do anything unruly while he was there.
About one hour later, police were called to the Speedway Gas Station, on U.S. 501 business in the Conway area about an intoxicated man.
The Horry County police report says when the officer got there he saw the man that he had just ushered to bed. The report says he was grossly intoxicated and said he had drunk about 12 beers. He also had an empty 375 ml bottle of vodka. The police report says the man couldn’t stand and was terribly slurring his words.
Shortly after the officer left the first call with the man in bed, someone called again to say the suspect had driven away from the residence. A second officer said he found still another 375 ml empty bottle in the man’s vehicle. He was charged with public disorderly conduct and, due to his gross intoxication, was taken to a medical facility for clearance before being taken to jail.
■ A Loris area man told Horry County police that he and his son were involved in a “disturbance” after he refused to take his son, who has a history of drug abuse, to a drug dealer’s residence.
He said they were in the kitchen when his son began to argue with him. The son grabbed him with both hands, wrapped his arms around him before grabbing his wallet and removing it from his pants pocket.
The father said his son took $18 from his wallet, threw the wallet onto the bedroom floor and left the residence.
He said his son had been taking about $80 a week from him, but he just didn’t report it. He said the boy’s addiction is getting worse and he is afraid of what he might do the next time he refuses to give him money or a ride.
Police couldn’t find the suspect, but they planned to present the case to a magistrate for a possible warrant.
■ A Conway policeman went to The Coop Bar on S.C. 544 to check on a disturbance at 1:30 a.m. on a recent morning. The policeman says while he was there he saw a Connecticut teen drive onto the sidewalk from Monarch Apartments, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he stopped the teen and when she got out of the vehicle she was staggering, her eyes were glassy and she smelled of alcohol.
The report says she told the policeman she was not injured and admitted to drinking alcohol. She also refused to try field sobriety tests, but gave a breath sample at Conway’s Fire Station 3. She registered .26 and was taken to Conway Medical Center to be cleared for jail. She was charged with driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration, .10 percent or higher.
■ Two young Conway men were charged with unlawful carry of a firearm after a Conway policeman says he noticed that the car they were in at about 9:45 p.m. on a recent night had a defective headlight and tail light, according to a Conway police report
The police report says when the vehicle stopped, two people inside lit up cigarettes, but the policeman says he could still smell what he thought was marijuana.
The policeman reported that the driver was very nervous and told the policeman he would rather not have him search his vehicle.
However, due to the smell of marijuana the policeman said he had probable cause to search the car.
During the search, police found two firearms, a black backpack holding a Mason jar with two bags inside holding a green leafy vegetation and 20 counterfeit $100 bills with Japanese symbols on them. Police also found latex gloves and plastic bags.
The men are not prohibited from possessing firearms, but neither had a concealed weapons permit.
One passenger in the vehicle was released on the scene. One of the men, who was charged with not having a proper permit for his gun, was also charged with simple possession of marijuana. The marijuana weighed 16 grams.
Georgetown man charged with burglary
A young Georgetown man was charged with second-degree burglary after a resident of Kingston Lake Drive reported that sometime over a three-day period someone went into his home twice and stole $2,150 of tools.
The Conway police report says police believe the suspect got in through a window and took a television, drill and hardware mounting for the television.
The victim said he went to Lowe’s and when he came back he found that someone had used force to get into his residence and take an Apple watch, screw gun and miscellaneous tools.
Vehicle incidents
■ Horry County police were called to U.S. 701 North, in an area of the Conway section, to check on a report of an assault with a motor vehicle.
The policeman says he found a truck stuck in a ditch. The victim told police that the other driver followed him toward Conway before striking his left rear bumper.
No one was injured.
■ A resident of Regency Drive told Horry County police that while his vehicle was parked in his driveway, he discovered that someone had gone into it and taken his checkbook, according to an Horry County police report. The man told police he had already taken all of the money from one bank account and moved it into a new one.
■ Conway police took reports on three vehicle break-ins on a recent day.
One was on Macala Drive with two on Green Pond Road.
Missing items included a stun gun and about $2 in change. Police say all of the cars were left unsecured and there were no signs of forced entry.
■ A resident of Provincial Apartments on S.C. 544 told Conway police that sometime between about 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and 2:40 p.m. Sunday someone took his car from the complex’s parking lot, according to a Conway police report.
While police were still working on a report, the vehicle was found on Coinbow Lane. He was told he could go get his vehicle from Horry County police.
Conway police hoped to review video footage of the incident.
■ An Horry County Government employee went to Oak Street on a recent day where he saw that a county vehicle was leaning and he quickly realized that someone had stolen several of the vehicle’s wheels. Horry County’s Fleet Services estimated the loss at about $500.
The police report says a camera showed that a suspect must have known about the camera because he backed out of the driveway instead of pulling around, they think to avoid having his license plate exposed to the camera. Police tried unsuccessfully to find the man. They know that he left the parks and recreation driveway and turned onto Nursery Road.
■ Horry County police learned that someone had taken a firearm from Long Lake Circle in the Conway area at about 4:30 a.m. on a recent morning, according to an Horry County police report.
The report says the owner called back later with video footage of the incident. It says the video showed a small dark sedan drive down the street and a few seconds later, two men approached the vehicle. They were wearing dark clothing and hoodies with their faces covered.
The video showed the suspects go through the victim’s vehicle and her husband’s truck before running away into the neighborhood.
That’s alarming
A resident of Wright Boulevard told Conway police that a suspect came into his residence while he was sleeping and took $150 in cash and three scratch-off tickets, valued at about $60. The victim said he woke up when his alarm sounded, and when he got up to turn it off, he saw the suspect run out of the back door.
