Longs man charged with murder
A Longs man was charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a shooting that killed two bothers, according to an Horry County police report and warrants.
The dead boys, Tavon Livingston, 26, and Shannon Livingston, 25, were killed Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. after an argument.
Tiyen Shabaz Stockdale, 20, of Longs was taken to jail Saturday. The incident happened at the Party Shop at 8354 S.C. 90.
Horry County jail records also show Stockdale with charges for failure to appear, unlawful carry of a pistol and three counts of manufacture, distribute, etc. of methamphetamine or cocaine. Bond had not been set on most of the charges Monday.
Hit and run charged
A Myrtle Beach man was charged with hit and run after a witness told a Conway policeman he saw a driver hit the back of another car and not stop, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says when he arrived at the Coastal Carolina University baseball parking lot Friday at about 1 a.m., he found three CCU officers there with a driver standing near a CCU patrol car with his arms crossed.
A victim told the policeman that the man standing there hit his vehicle with a 2004 Chevrolet van and fled.
A witness told police he was stopped at the red light headed west on S.C. 544 at Founders Lane when a silver family-size Honda minivan was stopped on S.C. 544 at the red light, headed east. He said a van struck the Honda from the rear. He said the suspect then drove around the vehicle that had been hit and kept going on S.C. 544. The witness said he made a U-turn and began to follow the suspect, who had not stopped. He told police the suspect turned left onto University Boulevard before making a left turn into CCU’s baseball parking lot. The witness then called CCU police and reported the hit and run collision. He said the Surfside Beach victim then drove up and parked beside the suspect’s van.
The victim, who complained of back pain, was taken to Conway Medical Center by another passenger. Police checked the suspect’s report and found that he did not have a driver’s license and the insurance on his vehicle was expired.
The suspect was taken to Conway Medical Center for jail clearance before being taken to jail.
He was also ticketed for open container and having more than one driver’s license, according to Horry County jail records.
Breaking and entering auto
Conway police say they were called to the Lowe’s parking lot Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. where they found a man, who does not speak English. Using the language line through Horry County Dispatch, they were told that the Conway man’s vehicle had been broken into.
The policeman says he later learned that the stolen items were taken from the truck’s bed. Missing items included a table saw and compressor, with a total value of about $500.
More stealing
A Conway man called police at about 4 p.m. Tuesday after he returned from checking on some property only to find that someone had taken several items out of the bed of his truck and a shed behind the house.
He said he had camera footage that showed three people pull up into his yard and take things. The suspect and two others made two trips to the residence to take things. Missing items included four Seadoo motors, a toolbox on wheels and several buckets of Jet Ski parts. Value of the missing items was estimated at $3,500. Police were able to get camera footage of the incident.
Drug overdoses
Horry County police responded to at least two drug overdoses over two recent days.
An Horry County police report says a caller told police that he had been home only about five minutes when a woman at his residence fell over. Police say she was lying on the living room floor and was responsive when police arrived. The report says she was breathing earlier only about six times per minute. Emergency medical workers came in and, after their attention, the woman began to come around. She was admitted to a hospital.
In the second case, a woman told police that while she was in the kitchen cooking breakfast, she heard a loud noise come from the living room. The Horry County police report says police found a victim lying on the floor unconscious.
The woman told police the victim has an extensive history of drug use. The policeman found the victim lying on the floor receiving medical attention from Horry County Fire Rescue. The victim was taken somewhere, but the report doesn’t say where, just that a full recovery was expected.
Suspected shooter charged
A shooting victim was transported for medical treatment by a helicopter Saturday at about noon after police were called to the intersection of Highway 813 and Lite Road in the Conway section.
A suspect told police he has a firearm and he shot the victim in the leg in self-defense. The Horry County police report says the suspect is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was taken to jail.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ A Longs man was charged with public drunkenness after Conway police got a call about a man walking into traffic and falling down near Whittemore Park Middle School, according to a Conway police report.
When a policeman arrived at the scene Tuesday of this past week at about 9 a.m., he found the man lying in the grass in front of the school.
The policeman says the man smelled of alcohol, was unstable when he tried to walk, was sluggish, drooling and slurring his speech.
He took him to jail.
■ A Conway woman was charged with driving with an unlawful alcohol content Tuesday at about 6 p.m. when Conway police were called to a motor vehicle accident, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said the woman smelled strongly of alcohol, had red glassy eyes, was unsteady on her feet and slurring her speech.
The woman told the policeman she had hit a vehicle parked legally at the Bay Village.
After she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the woman was taken in for a breath test. She registered .14 and was taken to jail.
■ Someone summoned Conway police to Coast RTA Wednesday of this past week at about 5 p.m. after, they say, a Conway man appeared to be intoxicated and was threatening people, according to a Conway police report.
The suspect told police he was trying to catch a bus to Myrtle Beach. The policeman says he smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech badly. He was taken to jail.
Vehicle incidents
■ Someone took a catalytic converter from the underside of Vine Missionary Church’s Chevy van. The vehicle was parked under an open garage roof in a parking lot on S.C. 90. The vehicle part is estimated at $1,800.
■ A witness told Horry County police that he was headed home Wednesday of this past week at about 10 p.m. when he saw a car on U.S. 378 that had hit a tree, according to an Horry County police report.
The witness told a dispatcher that he went to the vehicle where a Kingstree man got out and behaved aggressively toward him. He left and called to report the collision.
A police officer went to the site, found the vehicle but no one was nearby. Officers tried, but couldn’t find the man, but they soon learned that the suspect had called dispatch to report that the car had been stolen. Police then found the suspect about one-half mile from the collision site.
Police say the man smelled of alcohol and his pants were dirty.
The police report says the car had left deep ruts in the dirt as it collided with the tree. He told police he was out of his vehicle, motioning toward Conway and talking with someone, whom he refused to identity, when the car hit the tree.
He said his vehicle was parked on the side of the road when an unidentified person stole it. Police say the vehicle’s ignition had not been altered and the suspect gave them his car keys that were on the same key ring with his house keys.
The policeman called the witness who, they say, gave a clear description of the suspect that he saw getting out of the wrecked vehicle.
The policeman then warned the Kingstree man about filing a false police report and noted that officers had probable cause to believe he was giving a false report.
When the suspect still wanted to file a stolen vehicle report, he was charged with filing a false police report and taken to jail.
The vehicle was towed.
■ Horry County police responded to a report on Kingcrest Drive in the Loris area Wednesday of this past week at about 12:30 p.m. where they found a Conway man trying to open a car door with a black wire, according to an Horry County police report.
The suspect told the policeman he was trying to get into his truck, but he didn’t have any identification.
The police report says the man gave a name of the owner before he walked around the house and started to run toward the woods. A policeman chased and caught the suspect, who told him he had not been drinking or taking drugs.
He told the policeman he ran because he is wanted out of North Carolina for a probation violation.
He told the policeman that he was trying to repair his cousin’s vehicle and the keys were in the driver’s front seat, as were his tools.
After more investigating, the officer charged the man with possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of probation in North Carolina. He was taken to jail.
Domestic squabble leads to cutting
When Conway police responded to a report of domestic violence, they found a man with a laceration to his left lower back, according to a Conway police report.
The man told police the couple had an argument inside the house and the suspect tried to punch him, but missed. He said as he was walking down the front steps to get away from the altercation, the suspect followed him and sliced him in his lower back with a yellow handled box cutter. The woman left before police arrived, but was found a short time later with the box cutter.
The suspect was taken to Conway Medical Center to have his laceration evaluated.
The suspect was cleared by the medical staff for, what they believe was, a self-inflicted laceration, according to a Conway police report.
She was also cleared for jail and was charged with domestic violence high and aggravated nature.
The box cutter was taken for evidence.
Police called to a fight
A young Myrtle Beach man told Conway police he was leaving the Coop Bar on S.C. 544 when he saw several people fighting with two of his friends and saw them push a woman down in the parking lot of the Provincial Apartments on S.C. 544.
He said he tried to help his friends and was hit several times by several suspects before the fight ended and everyone left.
The Conway police report says the man had minor injuries as a result of the fight, but he didn’t want to pursue charges.
The policeman then learned that a young Lake View man, believed to be a victim in the fight, had just arrived at Conway Medical Center.
A woman there told police two victims of the fight and another woman that she knew by first names only, were all at the Coop Bar before they left to go across the street to a store. She said when they pulled into the apartment complex, a man and a woman got out and walked toward the girl’s car. She says a group of guys standing close to the car started “saying stuff” to the girl and then several of them started “banging on” the Lake View man. A young Conway man got out to help and was also jumped by several of the males in the group.
The witness said they got both victims back into the vehicle and went back to a residence on Juniper Drive. At the residence, they realized that the Lake View man was severely injured so they took him to the hospital. Two policemen then went to a residence where they spoke with the Conway man, who had minor injuries as a result of the fight. A young Myrtle Beach victim told police the same story he told another officer earlier. The police report says when the report was written, the young man, who was severely injured, was still hospitalized and was unable to give a statement.
The policeman says he was able to get a partial description of the suspects.
At about the same time, a Conway policeman went to the Coop Bar to check on a fight with shots fired. He learned there that during the fight in the parking lot next door, a Surfside Beach man pulled a pistol from his pocket and fired it into the air.
A witness said the man then ran to a dark Humvee. Police were able to identify the suspect and planned to seek a warrant for charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city.
Bus driver troubled
The driver of a bus told Horry County police that she was upset about how two juveniles allegedly threatened her that morning while she was taking them to a doctor and then to school. She said one of the children asked her to take him to the hospital because he had hurt his knee the night before playing basketball. Although it wasn’t an emergency he wanted to have it checked because it was really bothering him.
The driver said she took him there and then to school. After arriving at school, he refused to get out, “berated her verbally, then allegedly threatened her” saying he was going to knock her out. He refused to get out, called her an unpleasant name and made an upsetting sexual comment to her.
She also said the second boy failed to turn down the music coming from his phone and when she tried to take the phone, he gave it to his friend. She said when she tried to take the phone from the friend, he threatened her even though she was telling him to stay out of the incident and go on to school.
The juvenile told police he was angry because the driver made him leave the hospital before a doctor saw him. He told the officer he had surgery on his knee years ago and he had hurt it a few days before playing basketball, and it was “really bothering” him that morning.
The police report says the juvenile appeared to be walking fine, taking stairs two at a time, and was lifting weights when an officer got there. He told the policeman he was trying to tell the driver about his knee, but she just kept yelling at him. He said when the woman tried to take his phone he felt threatened and told her to get out of his space or he would strike her because he was afraid she was going to try to hit him.
The second boy told police the woman was mad at him for listening to his music on his phone with his earbuds. He said he refused because they were almost at the school and he had his earbuds in. He said she tried to grab the phone and he gave it to his friend.
He said the argument about going to the hospital did happen and he was trying to explain to the driver that the other boy was upset that he couldn’t go to school without his back pack, but she snapped at him and told him to stay out of it. He admitted to the policeman that the driver appeared to feel threatened, but she was most upset about the sexual comment.
