Traffic death
William Dickey, 32, from the Myrtle Beach area, died in the Grand Strand Medical Center’s Emergency Room at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday after being involved in an automobile crash that happened near the intersection of U.S. 378 and Jerry Barnhill Boulevard in Conway about an hour earlier. The victim died from mass trauma from the crash.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
Conway police plan checkpoints
Officers with the Conway Police Department will be conducting public safety checkpoints in the month of June.
These checkpoints are put in place to deter driving under the influence and aggressive driving. They also help officers make sure drivers have valid licenses and liability insurance.
The safety checkpoints will be conducted on different dates, times and locations throughout the month of June.
Pointing a gun
When Horry County police went to a Longs residence to check on a report of a man with a gun, they found the suspect walking from around the house where he told them he had put the gun up and that it was registered in his name.
The man told police he cocked the gun, but didn’t point it at anyone. He also said he left the gun behind the house under the dog pen, and said he didn’t want to leave because he knew he would have a warrant.
The policeman then talked again with the complainant who said she asked the young Longs man to leave because he was being argumentative. Instead he pulled out his silver and black gun and cocked it before putting it back in his pants. She said he never pointed it directly at anyone.
He was charged with unlawful carry of a gun and pointing and presenting a firearm and was taken to jail. He was released about an hour later.
Cruelty to a child
A Green Sea man was charged with cruelty to children after an 11-year-old girl told Horry County police that he was drunk and had threatened her, according to an Horry County police report.
The person who called police said the girl called her very upset saying the suspect came home from work, was drunk and wouldn’t let her use the phone.
The report says police found the man lying in a bed drunk. They say he became irate when he saw that police were there.
He said he didn’t do anything before becoming argumentative, cursing and fussing that he did nothing wrong.
He was taken to jail.
Pointing a gun
Horry County police were called to Bucksport Road Saturday at about 5 a.m. where they talked with a man who told them that the man he lives with pointed a gun in his face about four hours earlier.
The Horry County police report says the victim was intoxicated and told police he didn’t know why the man pointed the gun at him and if he wanted to know he’d have to ask the suspect.
The victim said the suspect came to him and said, “I heard you been calling my name in the street.”
The victim said the suspect then pointed a handgun at him. He said he wanted the suspect charged. When the policeman asked the man why he waited four hours to call police, the victim said it was because he was contemplating “killing” the suspect. The victim was unable to provide an address where the suspect might be found, but the policeman was able to get a description of the house, the report says.
The policeman says he spoke with a witness, who was also intoxicated. The witness said he saw the whole thing, but didn’t know why the suspect pointed the gun at the victim.
The witness told police he didn’t want to get involved.
Police went to the suspect’s home, but decided he was not there.
He planned to ask a magistrate about filing charges.
Vehicle crimes
■ A Loris man told Horry County police that as he drove along Highway 472, he saw a man about 35 to 40-years-old with his thumb up. He said he didn’t have any description of the clothes the man was wearing, except he had on a Trump shirt, according to the police report.
The Loris man stopped to ask if the man wanted a ride. Then he got out of his truck to look for something in his truck bed. While he was looking, the suspect attacked him with a stick or pipe hitting him in the top of his right hand and over his right eye. The Good Samaritan was knocked unconscious. When he awoke his vehicle was gone.
■ A Little River resident told Horry County police that she left her vehicle in the Longs section and left with a friend. When she returned at about 1 a.m., she discovered that someone had taken the vehicle.
She said her vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside.
Police listed it in a national crime computer.
The next day police learned that the vehicle had been involved in a wreck the night before it was reported stolen. It was recovered and removed from the NCIC.
■ When a friend went to a residence on S.C. 905 to check on things, the woman told police that her friend’s motorcycle had been taken, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman told police that a lock had been cut off of the shed where the motorcycle was stored.
Police said rainwater on the property made it impossible for them to determine how the motorcycle, valued at about $1,500, was removed from the property.
■ A Conway man says when he and a North Carolina man were released recently from the Horry County Detention Center, they went to his home, according to a Conway police report.
The man says he was in jail for domestic violence and his new friend was in for shoplifting.
He told police that the victim told him a sad story so he decided to try to help him get home to North Carolina.
He said he gave the man a ride to his residence, where he told him to wait outside while he ran in to take a quick shower. When he came back out, his truck and the suspect were gone. He told police he left the key inside the truck.
The vehicle was recovered in Greensboro. The suspect was listed on NCIC as a wanted person.
■ A Marion man told Conway police that he left his vehicle on Shady Moss Court when someone took his handgun, according to a Conway police report. He said he must have left it unlocked and forgot to check inside the vehicle for the handgun.
■ A resident of Carmello Circle called Horry County police one morning this past week when he says it appeared to him that someone had broken into his vehicle. He said his glove compartment and center console were open and things were thrown everywhere, including a pair of latex gloves.
He also saw that his Samsung tablet was missing, along with a bag of keys. He couldn’t remember if he had locked his vehicle or not, but said there didn’t appear to be any forced entry.
He told police he might have a password on his tablet and was able to give a description and a serial number.
The victim called police back later saying he had received a notification from Facebook of an attempted log-in from a Galaxy tablet that pinged to Southern Pines, N.C.
The tablet was entered into NCIC.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Conway man was stopped by police Saturday at about 10:30 p.m. after a Conway policeman says he was directed to a vehicle traveling southbound over the Main Street Memorial Bridge in the wrong lane of travel, according to a Conway police report.
When the policeman asked the man why he was in the wrong lane, he told him he dropped his phone while looking for food. The policeman says the man smelled of alcohol and his eyes were extremely bloodshot. When he stepped out of the vehicle he had to hold on to it to keep his balance, according to the police report.
The policeman says he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, so he took him in for a breath test. He registered .16 and was charged with driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration, .10-.16, and no valid S.C. driver’s license and was taken to jail.
■ A Conway policeman says Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. he spotted two men sleeping on the side of the sidewalk near a tree at Smith Street and Racepath Avenue.
He said when he approached them he saw an empty bottle of vodka and two empty beer cans on the ground beside them. He said he was eventually able to awaken them. The Conway police report says they had slurred speech and were having trouble standing.
They were both charged with public drunkenness and open container.
■ A Conway policeman driving on East Country Club Drive Saturday at about 5 a.m. reported seeing a black SUV that had apparently left the road and landed in a water-filled ditch, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he used his emergency lights as he checked on the young man inside.
He said the ditch was several feet deep so Conway Fire was called to help get the driver to safety. The fire personnel were able to get the driver out of the vehicle. The policeman says the man smelled strongly of alcohol and told the policeman he had been drinking and just left “the club.”
He refused to try field sobriety tests and a breath test.
In a search of the man, the policeman says he found a plastic bag holding an off-white powdery substance in his pants pocket.
The police report says the man told police the substance was crushed up Ecstasy.
He was charged with driving under the influence, first offense and possession of MDMA, first offense. He was taken to jail.
At about the same time, a Conway policeman says he checked on a stranded vehicle that had traffic blocked in both directions on East Country Club Drive.
Someone told police he heard a vehicle screeching to a halt before striking the vehicle in front of him, according to a Conway police report.
The driver and his passenger didn’t want medical attention. The policeman said the driver smelled of alcohol and he had very bloodshot and glassy eyes. He said he asked the Conway man multiple times to provide his license and registration, which appeared to be a difficult task for the driver.
The report says when the policeman asked if he had been drinking, he told him he had three or four beers earlier in the night.
He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test. He registered .25 on the test and was charged with driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration, .16 or more, first offense.
■ A Myrtle Beach man was charged with disorderly conduct after he became irate with hospital staff in Conway Medical Center’s emergency room.
The Conway police report says the man had signed himself out of the medical facility. Hospital staff said he was being irate and belligerent toward them causing a nuisance.
The suspect was reportedly intoxicated and unable to leave on his own, due to his level of intoxication. He was taken to jail.
■ An Elloree man was charged with open container and public drunkenness after police were called to Food Lion on Main Street in Conway to check on a report of a man drinking and harassing people in the parking lot, according to a Conway police report.
Police say the man smelled of alcohol and had a 40-ounce beer bottle open on his passenger seat.
Not moving along
A Marion woman says when she, her husband and son pulled into the parking lot of the Sonic on Rivertown Boulevard they found two men standing in the road talking, according to a Conway police report.
She says her husband got out of their vehicle to ask the two men to move out of the road, but instead they began to yell profanity toward them. After the altercation, the couple said the men got back into a truck and one of them appeared to raise a handgun up to his face as they drove away.
Police could not get back in touch with the victims later.
Shots fired
An Horry County policeman was called to the area of Lee’s Landing Circle to check on a report of shots fired this past week. He went there, but didn’t find anyone shooting. Due to the weather conditions caused by the tropical storm conditions that night, he was not able to get out of his vehicle to search the area beside the road, according to an Horry County police report.
The person who called police said he found a shell casing in the area of Lee’s Landing Road, but it was soaked due to the weather. The caller told police he thought there were two other shell casings in the road, but he didn’t collect them.
A second person who complained about the shots told police he was able to get a license tag number from the car. Police checked and found that it was registered to a Loris area resident. Police planned to follow up on the information.
Sexual misconduct claimed
A young teen told Horry County police that a Longs man had sexually assaulted her, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says he met someone there who was in distress and who provided a key code to the front door of the residence.
The policeman says he was able to make contact with the suspect who asked to speak in the garage about the incident.
In the garage, the Longs man appeared to be flustered and asked to have a lawyer present, according to the police report.
The policeman escorted the suspect to his patrol car where he requested emergency medical workers to come to the scene to tend to any medical needs the girl might have.
She was taken in an ambulance for medical attention, and the suspect was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was taken to jail.
More sexual misconduct accusations
A policeman was at the M.L. Brown building when a teen came in to report criminal sexual conduct, according to an Horry County police report.
The girl said a man, whom her father had invited to stay in the house, forced himself on her. She said after she finished cleaning up in the bathroom, he stopped her from coming out, covered her mouth with his hand and told her not to say anything or he would hurt one of her parents. The Horry County police report says the girl spoke softly and was reluctant to give details. She didn’t know the man’s name, but a friend called her father and got an alleged name and learned that he lives in Columbia.
