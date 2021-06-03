Attempted murder charges
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Longs Friday night, and one suspect has been charged.
Police arrested Cedric Willie Bellamy, 34, of Longs in connection with the shooting and charged him with three counts of attempted murder as well as discharging a weapon into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Friday on Freemont Road, Horry County police spokesperson Makayla Moskov said. The condition of the victim was not available.
According to a heavily redacted arrest warrant, Bellamy shot into a parked car, hitting one victim several times. That victim was taken to a hospital.
Traffic deaths
■ Richard Harvin was struck by a vehicle as he stepped into the roadway May 25 at 9 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Bayshore Drive in Little River, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
He was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died at minutes before midnight from multiple traumatic head injuries. He was 70-years-old and visiting from Lancaster, Pa.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
■ The Horry County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the two pedestrians killed in the Thursday afternoon traffic accident at 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Donald Morris, 67, and Cheryl Hart, 63, were visiting the area from Indiana, according to deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. They left behind two children, she added.
Myrtle Beach police said two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection before 1:15 p.m., resulting in one car hitting the pair on the sidewalk.
Vehicle incidents
■ A person, who was speaking for a female victim who doesn’t speak English, told Horry County police that she saw on Friday at about 11 p.m., the victim’s vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, pulling out of a driveway on Wagon Wheel Court. She didn’t think anything about it, just that the victim was headed to work. She said when she and the victim woke up the next morning she realized the vehicle had been stolen.
The vehicle was left unlocked with the key inside.
■ Horry County police went to Conway Plantation Drive Friday to check on a report of a 1990 Toyota having been broken into and damaged, according to an Horry County police report.
Missing items included brass oxygen and nitrous regulators, two sets of jumper cables, two Mopar line lock shifts with cables and a Wagner paint sprayer.
The car’s window was broken, but police couldn’t find any fingerprints.
■ A resident of Airport Road told Horry County police that sometime over a six-day period, someone took her vehicle from Airport Road, according to an Horry County police report.
She said her 2010 Chevy Impala was locked and she had the keys with her.
■ Horry County police got a call recently from a resident of Kelly’s Cove Drive in the Conway section who told police that he heard his garage door start to open, he looked outside and saw a man inside his vehicle at about 2 a.m. one morning this past week, according to an Horry County police report.
He said he yelled at the man who took off running toward the woods. The report says nothing was stolen. A man was then involved in a burglary down the road and nobody was able to identify him, but they believe it was this same suspect.
■ A resident of Eula Drive told Horry County police that someone took her wallet from her vehicle and scattered its contents around her yard and into the road. The only thing that appeared to be missing was about $10.
The Horry County police officer reported that he reviewed footage where a suspect was seen walking up to the vehicle, pulling on the door handle and running away quickly after hearing dogs barking on the property.
The vehicle’s owner said her three Doberman dogs were loose on the property at the time of the incident.
■ A resident of West Hwy 19 in the Loris area told Horry County police that someone took a gun from his vehicle over a recent night.
■ Horry County police reported that a resident of Mayfield left her vehicle unlocked overnight and someone went into it and opened a storage area, but it didn’t appear that anything was missing, according to the Horry County police report.
■ Horry County police believe a suspect in a vehicle break-in on Hwy 471 in the Conway section might have been responsible for at least two other nearby vehicle break-ins recently.
The Horry County police report says the woman’s passenger-side window was broken out over a recent night.
Her purse, with an estimated value of about $40, was taken.
Nothing was inside the purse.
Cooker missing
Horry County police were called Friday to check on a burglary on S.C 9 that had happened two weeks earlier.
The victim told police when he got home after being gone for two weeks he found that someone had broken into his storage building, taken a cooker and a four wheeler. He had no idea who might have done it.
Smelling marijuana
A Conway policeman says as he sat in his vehicle on Church Street in Conway at about 10 minutes after midnight on a recent morning, he smelled what he thought was marijuana coming from a nearby vehicle.
Inside he found two young women, one from Mullins and one from Florence.
When the officer explained why he stopped them, both women admitted that they had been smoking marijuana, according to the Conway police report.
They also told the policeman that there was a half-smoked marijuana cigar in the glove box and the Florence woman said she had a handgun. The policeman says he searched the vehicle and found a purse holding a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun.
Both women had suspended licenses, according to the report. The driver was given a citation for driving under suspension and called for a licensed driver to come pick her up.
The Florence woman was given a warning for the marijuana and was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun. The report says she did not have a concealed weapons permit. She was taken to jail.
Weapons law violation
A Conway policeman stopped a Conway man on Rhue Street Friday at shortly before midnight because his license tag light violated the law, according to a Conway police report.
When the officer asked about firearms inside the vehicle, the driver said his brother’s gun was in a backpack in the front seat.
The police report says the driver does not have a valid concealed weapons permit. The officer searched the car and found the backpack with a gun inside.
The officer then charged the man with violating the weapon’s law.
He was taken to jail on the gun charge and issued a warning for the defective vehicle equipment. The vehicle was released to the registered owner.
Driving under the influence
A Conway policeman was called to the corner of Fourth Avenue and Wright Boulevard Saturday at about 3:50 a.m. to check on a vehicle stalled in the road, according to a Conway police report.
The officer says he found the driver cranking the handle of a trailer, attached to his vehicle, in the wrong direction.
When the driver began to speak the officer said he was slurring his words and was not giving him clear information about what had happened.
He said the man had watery eyes, dilated pupils and was unsteady on his feet. When he asked if the man had been drinking, he told him he was just tired.
He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test, which he refused.
He was charged with driving under the influence and taken to jail.
Police later discovered that the trailer that was attached to the vehicle was stolen out of Horry County.
Xbox and games taken
A resident of Marion Street called Conway police to report a burglary that had happened sometime over the previous three days, according to a Conway police report.
The owner told police that someone had forcibly entered the building and taken an XBox, and four games, valued at $529. The Conway police report says it appeared that a suspect had broken the doorknob’s locking mechanism.
Shots fired
At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Conway police were called to 117 Rivertown Boulevard to check on a shooting complaint, according to a Conway police report.
Police determined that a vehicle was struck and occupants were injured, but it doesn’t say what the injuries were or how many people were hit.
An investigation is continuing, according to the report.
No evidence
A Conway area woman told Horry County police that a woman phoned her demanding that she take her to the store. She said the caller was drinking and threatened to burn her house down and slash her tires if she didn’t get a tire and rim back that the victim’s boyfriend had taken, according to the Horry County police report. She also said while she was on the phone, the suspect said she would burn the house down with the victim in it. The victim said the woman came to her home and knocked on the front door.
Police advised the woman to record any similar incidents that occurred.
Father-son quarrel
A Conway man told police he and his son got into a verbal argument at his niece’s home at about 10:30 p.m. on recent night.
The Conway police report says the father told the police officer that his son became belligerent. He went into his truck where he got a handgun, held it down by his side and threatened his father.
The report says the man knew his son had a gun, but it was dark and he could see only that it was a gun. He said he turned around and walked away from the suspect, but feared that he would be shot in the back.
Back again?
An official with DNR Auto Body Shop on S.C. 905 told Horry County police recently that as he was driving by the shop at a few minutes after midnight on a recent morning he saw a light on and a man’s shadow inside. He says he yelled at the man inside the shop and he took off running out of a side door toward Family Farm Road, according to the Horry County police report.
The officer arrived on the scene and cleared the building, but the suspect was already gone.
Multiple bystanders tried to find the man and calls were coming in from all areas, according to the police report.
The officer tried to respond to each 911 call that came in while he was searching for the man. All of the callers said they saw a man running through their yards or through the roads.
The owner found several items that made him think he knew who the offender might be. One of the items was the man’s phone. The owner said the man he suspected had done this “multiple times in the past.”
Nobody on the scene saw the suspect’s face or could positively identify him.
They didn’t find the man.
Seeking help
Horry County police got a report from a Conway area man who said someone was frantically beating on a citizen’s door saying a young Conway man was trying to kill him.
The officer said he went to the man who was sweaty and was wearing lightweight shorts and a lightweight cotton t-shirt, according to the Horry County police report.
A victim told police the suspect was beating on his door screaming about a man trying to kill him at about 4:30 a.m.
The officer said he had responded previously to a report of two suspects. One had a striker used for lighting a torch and the other was screaming and knocking on the door of a Pine Ridge Circle home at about 2:30 a.m.
At that time, the officer searched the man’s shed and its contents to determine if the firearm was there. He didn’t find it. He spoke with the uncle of one of the suspects to determine if there was a firearm, but he didn’t find one. The officer then spoke with the uncle of one of the suspects.
The report says one of the men had a torch striker and he ran away frantically as if he was intoxicated by some form of narcotic. He said both of the suspects admitted to smoking marijuana and spoke about past use of ICE.
He secured one of the men in a patrol vehicle and went to Rose Moss Road where the incident started, according to the report.
The officer then says he secured a second suspect who was pretending to be sleeping in a shed behind the house. The officer says he searched the shed again and found evidence of a firearm having been present. The evidence was an owner’s manual for a small caliber Taurus semiautomatic pistol. The suspect said he had owned that firearm in the past, but got rid of it because he thought it was “hot”.
During the search, the officer says he came across a tin with a broken glass pipe consistent with the use of methamphetamines.
When the officer asked the man about the glass pipe, he said he doesn’t smoke ICE, he shot it intravenously, but keeps the pipe for his friends who come over to use, according to the police report.
The officer then spoke again with one of the suspects to confirm the description of the firearm that he said was a revolver.
The officer then spoke with the suspect’s father asking him if he had seen the young man with a firearm recently. He responded that he had seen him with one as recently as four days earlier, the report says.
The young man told the officer that he had the gun, but gave it back to the girl who owns it, but she was locked up at that time, according to the police report.
One of the suspects told police the other young man was “freaking out” about hearing a four wheeler passing by on the roadway thinking it was his friend trying to kill him, so he ran across the street while the other suspect chased him across the street and through the ditch leading to Pine Ridge Circle.
The second suspect’s actions contributed to the other man’s leaving the property and beating on citizens doors between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. leading the officer to charge both suspects with breach of peace. Their actions had awakened two people and frightened them in their own homes at unreasonable hours leading to two calls for service for their violations of the law, according to the police report.
Both openly admitted to smoking marijuana and methamphetamines in separate cases, which could have explained why the man was sweating profusely and experiencing paranoia.
Both young men were taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.